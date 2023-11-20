Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Monday, November 20, 2023
Monday, 20 November 2023, 09:00 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: AsiaPresswire
Revolutionizing Press Release Creation and Global Distribution, AsiaPresswire Rolls out AI Solution GPT-PRHelper

HONG KONG, Nov 20, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - AsiaPresswire, a leading press release distribution platform in Asia, has launched a groundbreaking AI solution called GPT-PRHelper to revolutionize and automate press release creation and amplification globally.

GPT-PRHelper is an all-in-one AI writing assistant specialized for composing, translating and proofreading press releases. The advanced natural language generation technology allows users to simply input a title and keywords to automatically generate high-quality press release drafts that meet media standards.

"GPT-PRHelper represents a giant leap forward in press release writing and distribution," said Bruce Wong, CTO of AsiaPresswire. "With its advanced AI capability, GPT-PRHelper can draft and translate press releases into 21 languages in seconds. This enables PR professionals to achieve much higher productivity and get their news out globally at unprecedented speed."

According to Wong, it previously took skilled writers hours to produce a well-written press release from scratch and translate it into multiple languages. GPT-PRHelper automates these tedious and time-consuming tasks to help users create quality releases in a fraction of time.

The AI assistant can refine the language, style and formatting of the drafts on request to ensure they meet the expectations of media editors and journalists worldwide. Users can easily make revisions, check for typos, enhance readability and ensure consistency. 

"Our goal with GPT-PRHelper is to make press release writing as simple and efficient as possible," said Wong. "Users can rely on the AI's exceptional writing capability so they can focus on news distribution and PR strategy rather than drafting."

Wong explained that the natural language processing technology built into GPT-PRHelper has been trained on millions of high-quality press releases over 10 months by AsiaPresswire's team of IT experts and news editors. This allows the AI to generate human-like drafts that grab attention and inspire engagement.

According to Wong, GPT-PRHelper provides unparalleled flexibility to customize press releases for diverse needs. Users can produce releases tailored for different geographic markets, industries, topics and styles. The AI handles the heavy lifting while users oversee the strategy.

"With GPT-PRHelper, our clients can amplify the reach of their news exponentially by publishing high-quality, localized press releases in 21 languages simultaneously," said Wong. "The translation ability is a total game-changer in PR distribution."

Wong believes that by automating press release drafting and translation, GPT-PRHelper will significantly enhance PR productivity and allow wider and faster distribution of news globally.

"We are tremendously excited to bring this cutting-edge innovation to the PR world," said Wong. "GPT-PRHelper will empower our users to maximize the impact of their stories and capture global media attention as never before."

About AsiaPresswire

AsiaPresswire provides press release distribution solutions for PR firms, agencies, organizations and corporations. Their team of PR, SEO and linking experts help clients use online communications strategically to achieve business goals through planned PR programs. They advise clients on online communication issues affecting reputation and prospects. AsiaPresswire distributes news to media, clipping services, news aggregators and social networks worldwide. They utilize creative communication tools, talent, expertise and resources to deliver value. To learn more about GPT-PRHelper and how it can benefit your PR efforts, please visit: https://www.asiapresswire.com

Media Contact

Alex Austin, head of suppor team

support@asiapresswire.com

https://www.asiapresswire.com




Topic: Press release summary
Source: AsiaPresswire

http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
Dream 1-2-3 finish at home for TOYOTA GAZOO Racing  
Monday, November 20, 2023 11:07:00 AM
ASEAN Ceramics 2023: the premier trade fair for Ceramics - Machinery, Technology and Materials professionals in Southeast Asia  
Nov 20, 2023 11:00 HKT/SGT
Fujitsu to license Topological Data Analysis technology to Delight Health, a Bay Area startup focused on providing innovative mental health solutions  
Monday, November 20, 2023 9:15:00 AM
Revolutionizing Press Release Creation and Global Distribution, AsiaPresswire Rolls out AI Solution GPT-PRHelper  
Nov 20, 2023 09:00 HKT/SGT
GA-ASI Demonstrates Short Takeoff/Landing of UAS on UK Carrier  
Nov 20, 2023 07:00 HKT/SGT
Kitchen Culture: Update on Progress towards Resumption of Trading of the Company's Shares  
Nov 17, 2023 21:00 HKT/SGT
Acrometa Subsidiary Signs Two MOUs to Develop Co-Working Laboratory Space Business in China  
Nov 17, 2023 21:00 HKT/SGT
StrategINK Solutions concluded The Global Agility Summit - Sri Lanka Edition themed around DATA | AI | CLOUD  
Nov 17, 2023 14:12 HKT/SGT
kkplus kidsland launches Hong Kong's first Christmas large-scale Care Bears project, Turnover exceeds HK$1 million in the first weekend  
Nov 17, 2023 13:03 HKT/SGT
Novationwire Launches Cutting-Edge AI Platform Empowering Singapore SMBs to Boost Brand Influence  
Nov 17, 2023 12:40 HKT/SGT
More Press release >>
 Events:
ASEAN CLEAN ENERGY WEEK 2023
21  -  22   November
Manila, Philippines
ASEAN Future Cities conference 2023
21  -  22   November
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Total Telecom Congress
21  -  22   November
The RAI, Amsterdam
Digital Acceleration & Transformation Expo (DATE)
23  -  24   November
New Delhi, India
ASEAN INDUSTRIAL OPERATION MANAGEMENT CONFERENCE 2023
28  -  29   November
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Workflow Automation Forum
28  -  29   November
Singapore
ASEAN Ceramics
28  -  30   November
Vietnam
London EV Show 2023
28  -  30   November
London
26TH INTERNATIONAL CYBERSECURITY CONFERENCE
28  November -  1   December
Dubai, UAE
Hospital @ Home Asia 2023
29  -  30   November
Singapore
Glasstech Asia
29  November -  1   December
Bangkok, Thailand
Smart Digital Retail Philippines 2.0
30   November
Manila, Philippines
AI and Big Data Expo
30  November -  1   December
Loadon, UK
WORLD HR SUMMIT MANILA
4  -  5   December
Manila, Philippines
The CX Transformation Conclave 2023 – Delhi Edition
7   December
New DelhI, INDIA
Mission Net Zero India Summit
7  -  8   December
New DelhI, INDIA
BME 2023
13  -  15   December
India
CyberSecPhil Conference 2024 (CSP2024)
24  -  25   January
Manila, Philippines
APE 2024
6  -  8   March
Singapore
BuildTech Asia 2024
19  -  21   March
Singapore
Blockchain Life Forum 2024
15  -  16   April
Dubai, UAE
Future Energy Asia
15  -  17   May
Bangkok, Thailand
Future Mobility Asia
15  -  17   May
Bangkok, Malaysia
World Hydrogen Forum
21  -  22   May
Saudi Arabia
InfoComm Asia 2024
17  -  19   July
Bangkok, Thailand
2024 World Battery & Energy Storage Industry Expo (WBE 2024)
8  -  10   August
Guangzhou, China
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       