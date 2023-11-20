

MUMBAI, INDIA, Nov 20, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - The Digital Transformation Summit, India, a premier event at the forefront of technological innovation, is thrilled to unveil DT 100, a prestigious initiative that recognises the remarkable achievements of technology leaders in India. Organized by Exito Media Concepts, DT 100 aims to honour individuals who have made exceptional contributions to advancing technology in the region. Representing a diverse array of sectors, each leader has displayed exceptional prowess in leveraging technology to drive transformative changes within their respective domains, playing a crucial role in shaping the digital landscape of India. The DT 100 felicitation will take place at the Digital Transformation Summit in Mumbai on the 6th of December. The event promises to be a gathering of industry leaders, tech visionaries, and innovators from across the country, providing a platform for networking and knowledge exchange. As we eagerly anticipate the Digital Transformation Summit, we extend our heartfelt congratulations to the 100 leaders who are paving the way for a digitally empowered future. Here is the esteemed DT 100 list: Haryyaksha Ghosh - Chief Data Officer, Aadhar Housing Finance Ltd. Swapnil Rajepawar - IT & Digital Pro. Head ,SACG Capsules Pvt. Ltd. Swapnil Rajepawar - Head of Analytics, Aditya Birla Health Insurance Company Limited Dinesh Agrawalla - Chief Technology Officer, Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund (ABSLMF) Kamalesh Tripathi - Head IT Infrastructure, Ageas Federal Life Insurance Ramkrishna Shivchandra Mishra - Head - IT Applications, Ageas Federal Life Insurance Company Ltd G Radhakrishna Pillai - Chief Information Officer, Agilus Diagnostics Ltd Bijender Kumar M - Sr. General Manager & Chief Information Security Officer, Alkem Laboratories Ltd. Mohanachandran - Head-IT,Maharashtra, Apollo Hospitals Sarfaraz Miller - Head - Information Technology, Apparel Group India Pvt. Ltd. Shabbir Badra - Vice President Information Technology, Apraava Energy Bhushan Deshpande - Chief Information Officer, ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India Balram Choudhary - CISO, ASK Investment managers ltd Saumil Purani - Vice President Information Technology, Axis Bank Subodh Rane - Senior Vice President of Technology, Axis Bank Rajneesh Srivastava - Vice President - Information Technology, Axis Bank. Milind Korgaonkar - Chief Information Officer & Chief Digital Officer ,Bajaj Electricals Ltd. Sanjay Kumar Tripathi - Head of Information Technology, Bestseller India Bhaskar Rao - Chief Information Security Officer, Bharat Co-operative Bank (Mumbai) Limited Parag Jain - CIO-Head of CIB Global Banking and Shared Services Transversal IT, BNP Paribas Pankaj Srivastava - Head - IT, Brookfield Renewable Allauddin Mohamad - Global Head - Information Technology, Camlin Fine Sciences Vishal Bhatia - Chief Digital Officer (CDO), Canara Bank Kamal Sharma - Senior Director, Carrier Technologies India Limited Prateek Shirod - Head IT & Digital, CEAT Tyres Limited Dr. Jitendra Panchal - Sr. Vice President - Technology, Central Depository Services (India) Limited Boman Nakra - Chief Information Officer, Credit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank Rajnish Gurchale - Head IT - Applications, D'Decor Exports Pvt Ltd Suresh Nadar - Group CIO, Dr. Batras Group of Companies Shreevar Narayan - Chief Technology Officer, ecofy Deepa Duraisamy - Vice President, Head - Data, Edelweiss Tokio Life Insurance Kamlesh Jain - Global CIO, EPL Limited Subhash Shelke - Corporate CIO - Head of SAP & Applications, Essar Group Sivakumar Nandipati - Chief Digital Officer, Fedbank Financial Services Ltd Tejas Maniar - Chief Digital Officer (CDO), Fino Payments Bank Ltd Ashok Tiwari - Chief Information Officer, Finolex Cables Ltd Johnson David - Chief Technology Officer, Foodlink F&B Holdings India Pvt. Ltd Vikram P Arora - Chief Information Officer, Future Generali India Insurance Company Limited Vinay Morje - Vice President - Head of Digital Transformation, Grasim Industries Limited | Pulp & Fibre Dilip Lakkireddy - Head IT Infrastructure & Information Security, Green Ply Industries Limited. Nagraj Rao - Director Of Information Technology, Hatwari Automation LLP Tejasvi Addagada - Senior Vice President, Head- Enterprise Data Management, Data Office, HDFC Bank Ayan De - Head - Enterprise Technology, HDFC Life John Rajesh P - Head - Digital Applications Technology, ICICI Prudential AMC Ltd Sankaranarayanan Raghavan - Chief Technology and Data Officer, IndiaFirst Life Prasad Patkar - Head Of Information Security, IndiaFirst Life Insurance Company Limited Meheriar Patel - Group Chief Information Officer, Jeena & Company Krushna Sahoo - Director of Information Technology, JM Financial Services Ltd. Manish Kumar Singh - Regional IT Director - Janssen AsPAC Supply Chain, Johnson & Johnson G.Venkateshwaran - Vice President - IT & Digital Solutions, Jsw Steel Limited, Mumbai Gaurav Kushwaha - Chief Digital & Information Officer (CDIO), Jubilant Ingrevia Limited Melwyn Rebeiro - Director-Head IT GRC,Regional CISO & DPO, Julius Baer Saugata Basu - Group Chief Digital and Information Officer, Kalpataru Group Pradipta Patro - Head IT & GCISO, KEC International Limited (An RPG Group Company) Rahul Kumar Verma - Associate Director of Information Technology, Kenvue Srinivasan Raman - Chief Information Officer, Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital Suhail Siddiqui - Head - IT Corporate Functions, L&T Finance Mathur Vadadoriya - Chief Technology Officer, LKP Securities Ltd Dilip Mishra - Senior Vice President, ManipalCigna Health Insurance Company Ltd. Mayuresh Purandare - Head IT - Infrastructure & Security, Marico Industries Private Limited Anand Pratap Tomar - Chief Information Officer (CIO), McDonalds India (HRPL) Rajgopal Nayak - Chief Technology Officer, Metro Brands Limited Dr.Rajendran N - Chief Digital Officer (CDO), Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd Lalit Wadhwani - Chief Information Officer, Mumbai Newsbox Pvt. Ltd. Vijayraj Bhosale - Head IT & CISO, National Credit Guarantee Trustee Company Ltd. Arpanarghya Saha - Chief Digital Officer, Nippon Life India Asset Management Ltd Narendra Addagatla - AVP- IT Infrastructure, Nirmal Bang Satyajit Mozar - Chief Information Officer, OmniActive Health Technologies Limited Sudip Mazumder - Global Chief Digital & Information Officer, PGP Glass Pvt. Ltd Dhaval V Pandya - Corporate Chief Information Officer (CIO), Piramal Enterprises Limited Sumit Garg - Global CIO - Piramal Pharma Solutions, Piramal Pharma Tejas Shah - Head IT Infra/ Apps, Prince Pipes and Fittings Ltd Rupesh Nirgude - Chief Information and Digital Officer, Prism Johnson Limited Jitesh Save - General Manager - IT, Raj Petro Specialities Pvt. Ltd Dr. Amrut Urkude - Chief Information Officer, Reliance Polyester Limited Joji Joseph - Asst Vice President - Information Technology, Reliance Power Kiran Komatla - Group CTO, Restaurant Brands Asia Rajkumar Ayyella - Chief Information Officer, RPG Group(KEC International Limited) Linumon Thomas - Digital Leader, Sanofi Sourabh Surendranath - Chief Digital Officer, SBI Securities Durgesh Mankar - AVP & CISO - Sodexo SVC India Pvt. Ltd. Dharmvir Kumar Singh - Chief Information Officer, Spandana Sphoorty Financial Limited Rupendra Kumar Nigam - VP - IT ( Head IT), Spykar Lifestyles Pvt. Ltd. Rasvinder Singh Nagpal - Lead -IT Infrastructure & Networks, SUMITOMO CHEMICAL INDIA LTD. Milind Khamkar - Group CIO, Super Max Sudheer Muvva - Chief Technology Officer, Suryoday Small Finance Bank Ltd Deepak Sakpal - Associate Vice President - IT, Sushil Financial Services Private Limited Sunil Kumar - CTO & Head - T&A, The Great Eastern Shipping Co. Ltd Sunil Nair - Vice President IT, The Phoenix Mills Ltd Tanushree Sarkar - IT Director, Thermo Fisher Scientific Kumaresan M. - Head Of Information Technology, Unichem Laboratories Limited Rajnish Khare - Chief Digital Officer, Union Bank of India Govind Joshi - Chief Information Officer, USV PRIVATE LIMITED Vishwas Mhatre - Head of Information Technology, Vinati Organics Limited Nisha Dulhani - VP - Big Data and Advanced Analytics, Vodafone Idea LTD Pankaj Singh - Global CIO, VVF India Limited Dr. Ravi Sharma PhD - Head of Information Technology, Wanbury Limited Pankaj Srivastava - Director of IT, Wellington School Atul Srivastava - Chief Information Officer, Welspun Group Vijay Kumar - Chief Technology Officer, Xanadu Reality Limited. For more information about the Digital Transformation Summit India and the DT 100, please visit https://digitransformationsummit.com/india/





