Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Tuesday, November 21, 2023
Tuesday, 21 November 2023, 07:20 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Palace Resorts
Palace Resorts Announces Most Generous Savings of the Year Across All Brands
Black Friday Event is About to Commence

MIAMI, FL, Nov 21, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - Palace Resorts is about to roll out its biggest savings of the year for Black Friday. All four brands - including Palace Resorts, Moon Palace Resorts, Le Blanc Spa Resorts, and Baglioni Hotels & Resorts - are offering incredible deals starting November 20th. Offers include steep discounts at all properties and exclusive benefits curated to each brand.

Palace Resorts - Black Friday Sale
Palace Resorts - Black Friday Sale

Palace Resorts and Moon Palace Resorts

Palace Resorts is offering up to 50% Off* to guests for stays of at least three (3) nights, plus 1,000 USD Resort Credit** to spend during their stay at all luxury, all-inclusive resorts in the Mexican Caribbean and Jamaica. Guests can extend their savings with Free Stays for Kids & Teens*** at family-friendly resorts, plus Free Roundtrip Airport Transfers**** if guests book for 4 nights or more.

The Palace Resorts includes four luxury, all-inclusive resorts: Beach Palace and the adults-only Sun Palace in Cancun; Playacar Palace in Playa del Carmen, which is also known as the Riviera Maya; and Cozumel Palace on the stunning island off the coast in the Riviera Maya area.

The Moon Palace Resorts includes Moon Palace Cancun, the unparalleled family-oriented resort Moon Palace The Grand-Cancun, and Moon Palace Jamaica in Ocho Rios.

Le Blanc Spa Resorts

There's never been a better time to indulge or enjoy more exclusive pampering at the adults-only, AAA Five Diamond Le Blanc Spa Resorts. Guests can pack their bags for Cancun or Los Cabos and take off for unlimited gourmet cuisine, premium drinks, luxury amenities, butler service, spa experiences, and service that truly goes above and beyond.

Guests who book from November 20th through 26th can claim up to 35% Off* stays of three (3) nights, complimentary hydrotherapy, plus 1,000 USD in Resort Credit** to spend during their stay. They can also enjoy complimentary airport transfers**** when reserving at least four (4) nights.

Baglioni Hotels & Resorts

Baglioni Hotels & Resorts is also offering up to 35%* off on stays of at least two (2) nights in Rome, Venice, London, Milan, Sardinia, Puglia and the Maldives* November 20th through 30th. Additionally, guests can enjoy daily complimentary breakfast** as well as complimentary stays for Kids and Teens*** at all Baglioni Hotels and Resorts located in Italy and the UK.

So, whether guests are dreaming of exploring historic cities, savoring delectable cuisine, or basking in the sun along the stunning coastlines, this is a chance to make those dreams a reality.

The Baglioni Collection of luxury Italian hotels and resorts includes eight (8) properties in Italy, London, and the Maldives: Baglioni Hotel Regina (Rome); Relais Santa Croce by Baglioni Hotels & Resorts (Florence); Casa Baglioni Milan; Baglioni Hotel Luna (Venice); Baglioni Hotel London; Baglioni Masseria Muzza (Puglia); Baglioni Resort Sardinia; and Baglioni Maldives Luxury All Inclusive on the island of Maagau.

Disclaimers:

Booking period: November 20 - 26, 2023
For stays: November 21, 2023 - December 20, 2024

Blackout Dates: December 23, 2023 - January 2, 2024; April 9-12, 2024 (Le Blanc Spa Resort Los Cabos)

Terms and Conditions available on: https://www.palaceresorts.com/press-room/black-friday

Contact Information

Vladimir Ortiz, Vice President of E-commerce & Digital Marketing, vlortiz@palaceresorts.com

 




Topic: Press release summary
Source: Palace Resorts
Sectors: Travel & Tourism, Hospitality
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
GBB Successfully Launched Emerging Tech Summit - Saudi Arabia  
Nov 21, 2023 15:10 HKT/SGT
GPT-PRHelper to Disrupt Southeast Asia's PR Distribution Landscape, Says AsiaPresswire at Product Debut  
Nov 21, 2023 15:00 HKT/SGT
Singapore's Largest Brick-and-Mortar Nutrition Brand LAC Launches Nutrition for Life Campaign, Advocates Holistic Wellness with Minimal Effort  
Nov 21, 2023 14:00 HKT/SGT
DesignInspire exhibition promotes Hong Kong's creativity  
Nov 21, 2023 12:00 HKT/SGT
Skale and Cryptopia Collaborates  
Nov 21, 2023 09:01 HKT/SGT
Tianyun International (6836.HK) Subscribe for approximately 5% equity interests in Jianlibao, Plan to further increase holding to approximately 20%  
Nov 21, 2023 08:30 HKT/SGT
Palace Resorts Announces Most Generous Savings of the Year Across All Brands  
Nov 21, 2023 07:20 HKT/SGT
Nano-sized probes reveal how cellular structure responds to pressure  
Nov 21, 2023 07:00 HKT/SGT
LEQEMBI Wins Best New Drug And Clinical Advance of The Year at The Scrip Awards 2023  
Monday, November 20, 2023 4:05:00 PM
Digital Transformation Summit India Announces The Top 100 Digital Leaders In India  
Nov 20, 2023 14:30 HKT/SGT
More Press release >>
 Events:
ASEAN CLEAN ENERGY WEEK 2023
21  -  22   November
Manila, Philippines
ASEAN Future Cities conference 2023
21  -  22   November
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Total Telecom Congress
21  -  22   November
The RAI, Amsterdam
Digital Acceleration & Transformation Expo (DATE)
23  -  24   November
New Delhi, India
ASEAN INDUSTRIAL OPERATION MANAGEMENT CONFERENCE 2023
28  -  29   November
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Workflow Automation Forum
28  -  29   November
Singapore
ASEAN Ceramics
28  -  30   November
Vietnam
London EV Show 2023
28  -  30   November
London
26TH INTERNATIONAL CYBERSECURITY CONFERENCE
28  November -  1   December
Dubai, UAE
Hospital @ Home Asia 2023
29  -  30   November
Singapore
Glasstech Asia
29  November -  1   December
Bangkok, Thailand
Smart Digital Retail Philippines 2.0
30   November
Manila, Philippines
AI and Big Data Expo
30  November -  1   December
Loadon, UK
WORLD HR SUMMIT MANILA
4  -  5   December
Manila, Philippines
The CX Transformation Conclave 2023 – Delhi Edition
7   December
New DelhI, INDIA
Mission Net Zero India Summit
7  -  8   December
New DelhI, INDIA
BME 2023
13  -  15   December
India
CyberSecPhil Conference 2024 (CSP2024)
24  -  25   January
Manila, Philippines
APE 2024
6  -  8   March
Singapore
BuildTech Asia 2024
19  -  21   March
Singapore
Blockchain Life Forum 2024
15  -  16   April
Dubai, UAE
Future Energy Asia
15  -  17   May
Bangkok, Thailand
Future Mobility Asia
15  -  17   May
Bangkok, Malaysia
World Hydrogen Forum
21  -  22   May
Saudi Arabia
InfoComm Asia 2024
17  -  19   July
Bangkok, Thailand
2024 World Battery & Energy Storage Industry Expo (WBE 2024)
8  -  10   August
Guangzhou, China
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       