

HONG KONG, Nov 21, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - Tianyun International Holdings Limited ("Tianyun International", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") (Stock code: 6836.HK), a leading seller and manufacturer of processed fruits products and and specialty beverages in China, is pleased to announce that on 20 November 2023 (after trading hours), the Company entered into the Subscription Agreement with Jianlibao Asia Limited ("Jianlibao Asia") to subscribe for the shares in Jianlibao Asia at a total consideration of RMB300 million. Upon completion of the Subscription, the Company will hold approximately 8.40% of the enlarged issued share capital of Jianlibao Asia and hold an indirect interest of approximately 4.76% to 5% in Guangdong Jianlibao Co., Ltd. ("Jianlibao"). At the same time, the Company intends to further increase its effective interest in Jianlibao to approximately 20%. Tianyun International entered into the Subscription Agreement with Jianlibao The Group, as a leading player in the health food and beverage industry, provides consumers with premium sports drinks products that effectively supplement nutrition and promote optimal well-being. Leveraging on Jianlibao's robust branding, diversified product portfolio, efficient supply chain, strong research and development capabilities, digitalization and intelligence, as well as its extensive market resources, coupled with its competitive advantage in term of sales channels, the Group aims to further explore the growth potential of Tianyun International. Through developing diversified, premium and distinctive products, these will enable us to expand our presence in the sports drinks industry and other related sectors while promoting premium sports drinks globally. Our objective is to establish an inspiring Chinese national brand that enhances both brand effect and international reputation.The two companies will collaborate to establish a world-class Chinese sports drink industry, foster a mutually beneficial environment, establish close partnerships across various sectors including sports drinks, and expand sales networks in overseas markets and other sales channels. With the growing public health awareness, there is an increasing market demand for sports drinks. According to China's "Healthy China 2030" plan issued by The State Council of China, it is projected that the number of individuals who regularly engage in sports and fitness activities will reach 530 millions by 2030, creating substantial demand for the sports drink industry with daily consumption becoming more prevalent. This trend can drive continuous sales growth. According to data from iiMedia Research, China's sports drink market is expected to reach approximately RMB21.6 billion by 2024, indicating significant growth potential in the market. Mr. Yeung Wan Yiu, Vice Chairman and Executive Director of the Group said, "This partnership will fulfill our development strategy of establishing a globally renowned Chinese national sports drink brand; marking a major milestone in our business strategy in expanding and leading Tianyun International to develop into a large-scale transnational food and beverage industry. This acquisition not only aligns with our mission of introducing top-quality and innovative products worldwide but also accelerates sustainable development of our own brand business both domestically and internationally; thereby realizing our vision of becoming an international food and beverage enterprise while generating maximum value for shareholders." Mr. Yang Ziyuan, Chairman and CEO of the Group said, "Tianyun International and Jianlibao share similar corporate cultures and philosophies, as well as have a strong commitment to providing consumers with high-quality and healthy choices. The Group is confident that this investment will establish a strategic partnership with Jianlibao and bringing significant synergies. Both parties will benefit from abundant resources in branding, sales and marketing, research and development, procurement, logistics, and management. This collaboration aims to deepen cooperation and expand both of our international and domestic sales networks. It also seeks to increase market share by promoting high-quality products globally while enhancing cost efficiency for mutual success." About Guangdong Jianlibao Co., Ltd. Guangdong Jianlibao Co., Ltd. is a joint stock limited company established and currently operating in the People's Republic of China (hereinafter referred to as "Jianlibao"). It is headquartered in Foshan City, China, specifically at the Sanshui International Water Capital Beverage and Food Base. The company's business scope encompasses research and development, production, and sales of food and beverages including bottled drinking water; other alcoholic beverages such as prepared wine; food additives and related raw materials; packaging materials; beverage packaging machinery sales; warehousing services (excluding hazardous chemicals); domestic trade; electronic commerce; importation and exportation of various commodities and technologies on an operational or agency basis. Jianlibao has gained recognition as a renowned enterprise in China with the prestigious title of being a famous brand within the country. It primarily operates within the beverage production and sales industry while also engaging in plastic container manufacturing along with other associated fields. Its extensive sales network spans across more than 30 provinces in China, supported by four beverage production plants capable of manufacturing sports drinks, carbonated drinks, tea drinks, juice drinks, functional beverages, etc. The company boasts several well-known brands including Jianlibao itself along with 5th Quarter, Micro Bubble Water, Love Sports, Super Energy,and Explosive Fruit Soda. Notably, the core brand "Jianlibao" was introduced as China's first sports drink containing electrolytes back in 1984 when it served as the preferred choice for athletes representing Chinese sports delegation during their participation at the 23rd Olympic Games held in Los Angeles,U.S.A.. It is recognized by the Chinese government as the first batch of "China's Well-known Trademark" and known as the "Father of Chinese national drinks", gaining international acclaim from foreign media who described it as "China magic water". "Sanshui Jianlibao Star", the world's first astronomical planet named after a company, has been recorded in history, hanging high in the sky. About Tianyun International Holding Limited (Stock Code: 6836.HK) Tianyun International Holdings Limited (the "Company") and its subsidiaries (collectively referred to as the "Group") are principally engaged in (i) the research and development, production and sales of processed fruit packaged in metal containers, plastic cups, glass containers and aluminum foil bags and beverages and (ii) trading of fresh fruit. Processed fruit products are sold both under its own brands "Bingo Times", "fruit zz" and "Tiantong Times" and on an OEM basis. The beverages are sold under its own brand "Shiok Party" and "Demon Fruit Season". The Group has been consistently committed to providing its customers with healthy and safe products. As a food enterprise with one of the most complete quality certifications, we rigorously adhere to stringent international production standards and are accredited with BRC (A), IFS Food (High), FDA, HALAL, SC, KOSHER, ISO9001, ISO45001, ISO14001, SMETA and CQM, in respect of our production facilities, quality control and management. The Group has also passed the internal food production standards reviews and audits from several UK and US supermarket chains. At the same time, as a Chinese "Equal production line; Equal standard; Equal quality" food production and export enterprise, the Group has been supplying products of consistent quality to domestic and international markets. The Group was awarded China's Most Promising Listed Companies by internationally renowned financial magazine Forbes, and the "2017 Linyi Mayor Quality Award" by the PRC government in 2017. The Group's new and proprietary researched, developed and produced pure fruit snack food received a national "Certificate of Invention Patent" in 2018. In 2019 and 2022, the Group was awarded the national Hi-tech Enterprise Certificate for consecutive four years. In 2020, the Group was also recognised as one of the Most Valuable Chinese Brands for the fourth consecutive year. In 2023, the Chairman and CEO of the Group was selected as one of the "2023 Top 30 ESG Entrepreneurs in the Greater Bay Area" by Forbes China. For more information, please visit www.tianyuninternational.com





