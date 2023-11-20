Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Tuesday, November 21, 2023
Tuesday, 21 November 2023, 09:01 HKT/SGT
Share:
        

Source: Skale / Cryptopia
Skale and Cryptopia Collaborates
Making Free-to-play-and-earn A Reality For Gamers

Tortola, British Virgin Islands, Nov 21, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - With great excitement, we are pleased to announce our partnership with Skale, a zero-gas fee EVM blockchain. As a pioneering free-to-play-and-earn game that embodies the spirit of a new era in gaming, this alliance is set to transform the gaming landscape by empowering players to combine fun and earning opportunities without the constraints of excessive fees or financial barriers.

We are living in exciting times. Gradually, we are entering an era where games are not only for fun but also offer a seamless play-to-earn model. This era is set to change how we think about blockchain games.

Why is this important?

Like every other industry, the P2E (play-to-earn) gaming world is undergoing a remarkable transformation. We're witnessing the rise of an era where on-chain gaming isn't just a form of entertainment, but also a source of income, without causing stress to players.

In this ever-evolving landscape, Cryptopia doesn't just emerge as a game, but as a pioneer of this new free-to-play-and-earn era. It represents a gateway that allows players to dive into a world where enjoyment and earning are not just parallel but intertwined paths.

However, realizing the vision of a game that's both free to play and rewarding to engage with presents its unique challenges. The most significant of these is cost – the hidden fees and expenses that often limit a player's earnings and enthusiasm. This is where Skale becomes not just relevant, but revolutionary.

How does Skale come in?

By integrating Skale's zero gas fee EVM technology, we're dismantling the financial barriers that will hinder the full potential of Cryptopia's play-to-earn model.This technology is a literal game-changer. It paves the way for a gaming experience where the focus shifts back to what's important: the joy of playing and the thrill of earning. We've made free-to-play-and-earn easy!

This partnership with Skale is more than just about technology integration; it's a bold statement. It declares that Skale is out to reshape the gaming experience, to make it more inclusive, more rewarding, and more thrilling than ever before. It's our commitment to the players – to provide a platform where their passion for gaming aligns with tangible rewards, without the burden of hidden costs. We envision a future where the boundaries between playing for fun and playing for profit blur, creating a compelling and empowering gaming experience.

What this means to Cryptopia 

Skale's innovative Layer-2 scaling solution will bring a multitude of benefits to Cryptopia, enabling it to fully realize its potential as a leading P2E game:

  • Reduced Transaction Costs: Skale's zero gas fee EVM blockchain significantly reduces transaction costs. For a free-to-play-and-earn game like Cryptopia, this is crucial, as it makes the game more accessible and appealing to a broader audience by removing financial barriers.
  • Multichain Expansion and Interoperability:  By integrating with Skale, Cryptopia advances towards its goal of becoming a multichain platform. This not only enhances the game's interoperability across various blockchain networks but will also broaden Cryptopia's appeal to a larger audience.
  • Enhanced Scalability: Skale's highly scalable network is designed to handle a large volume of transactions and user interactions, ensuring that Cryptopia can grow without facing performance bottlenecks. This will provide a smooth and uninterrupted gaming experience for all players, even as the game's popularity expands.
  • Increased Security and Reliability: By leveraging Skale's secure and decentralized infrastructure, Cryptopia can provide a safe and reliable gaming environment for its users. This is crucial for building trust, especially when in-game assets and player progress are involved. Skale's robust security measures will protect players' assets and ensure the integrity of the game's ecosystem.

About Cryptopia (https://cryptopia.com/)

Cryptopia is an innovative blockchain-based game that blends play-to-earn and free-to-play elements in a unique setting. It offers a virtual city-state experience where players can engage in activities like trading, voting, and exploring, all within a decentralized and secure environment. The game emphasizes fun, inclusivity, and sustainability, allowing players to embark on adventures or build businesses in a dynamic virtual world.

As Cryptopia shapes its unique gameverse, we invite you to be part of this exciting journey. Get exclusive early access, stay updated with the latest developments, and have a chance to influence the future of gaming. Don't miss out on this opportunity to explore, create, and grow in a ground-breaking virtual world.

Cryptopia Website
Cryptopia Twitter
Cryptopia Discord

About Skale (https://skale.space/)

Skale is an innovative blockchain network designed to enhance the scalability and efficiency of Ethereum-compatible applications. It is unique for its ability to support an unlimited number of high-speed, on-demand blockchains with zero gas fees for end users. Skale's architecture enables developers to quickly deploy their own interoperable Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) blockchains, offering a powerful combination of speed, security, and decentralization. This makes it an ideal platform for developing and scaling decentralized applications in various sectors including gaming.

Skale Website
Skale Twitter

Media Contact
Cryptopia / Sangho Grolleman (CEO)
Connect Here
Tortola, British Virgin Islands




Topic: Press release summary
Source: Skale / Cryptopia
Sectors: Metaverse, Games
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
GBB Successfully Launched Emerging Tech Summit - Saudi Arabia  
Nov 21, 2023 15:10 HKT/SGT
GPT-PRHelper to Disrupt Southeast Asia's PR Distribution Landscape, Says AsiaPresswire at Product Debut  
Nov 21, 2023 15:00 HKT/SGT
Singapore's Largest Brick-and-Mortar Nutrition Brand LAC Launches Nutrition for Life Campaign, Advocates Holistic Wellness with Minimal Effort  
Nov 21, 2023 14:00 HKT/SGT
DesignInspire exhibition promotes Hong Kong's creativity  
Nov 21, 2023 12:00 HKT/SGT
Skale and Cryptopia Collaborates  
Nov 21, 2023 09:01 HKT/SGT
Tianyun International (6836.HK) Subscribe for approximately 5% equity interests in Jianlibao, Plan to further increase holding to approximately 20%  
Nov 21, 2023 08:30 HKT/SGT
Palace Resorts Announces Most Generous Savings of the Year Across All Brands  
Nov 21, 2023 07:20 HKT/SGT
Nano-sized probes reveal how cellular structure responds to pressure  
Nov 21, 2023 07:00 HKT/SGT
LEQEMBI Wins Best New Drug And Clinical Advance of The Year at The Scrip Awards 2023  
Monday, November 20, 2023 4:05:00 PM
Digital Transformation Summit India Announces The Top 100 Digital Leaders In India  
Nov 20, 2023 14:30 HKT/SGT
More Press release >>
 Events:
ASEAN CLEAN ENERGY WEEK 2023
21  -  22   November
Manila, Philippines
ASEAN Future Cities conference 2023
21  -  22   November
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Total Telecom Congress
21  -  22   November
The RAI, Amsterdam
Digital Acceleration & Transformation Expo (DATE)
23  -  24   November
New Delhi, India
ASEAN INDUSTRIAL OPERATION MANAGEMENT CONFERENCE 2023
28  -  29   November
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Workflow Automation Forum
28  -  29   November
Singapore
ASEAN Ceramics
28  -  30   November
Vietnam
London EV Show 2023
28  -  30   November
London
26TH INTERNATIONAL CYBERSECURITY CONFERENCE
28  November -  1   December
Dubai, UAE
Hospital @ Home Asia 2023
29  -  30   November
Singapore
Glasstech Asia
29  November -  1   December
Bangkok, Thailand
Smart Digital Retail Philippines 2.0
30   November
Manila, Philippines
AI and Big Data Expo
30  November -  1   December
Loadon, UK
WORLD HR SUMMIT MANILA
4  -  5   December
Manila, Philippines
The CX Transformation Conclave 2023 – Delhi Edition
7   December
New DelhI, INDIA
Mission Net Zero India Summit
7  -  8   December
New DelhI, INDIA
BME 2023
13  -  15   December
India
CyberSecPhil Conference 2024 (CSP2024)
24  -  25   January
Manila, Philippines
APE 2024
6  -  8   March
Singapore
BuildTech Asia 2024
19  -  21   March
Singapore
Blockchain Life Forum 2024
15  -  16   April
Dubai, UAE
Future Energy Asia
15  -  17   May
Bangkok, Thailand
Future Mobility Asia
15  -  17   May
Bangkok, Malaysia
World Hydrogen Forum
21  -  22   May
Saudi Arabia
InfoComm Asia 2024
17  -  19   July
Bangkok, Thailand
2024 World Battery & Energy Storage Industry Expo (WBE 2024)
8  -  10   August
Guangzhou, China
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       