Indian Finance Minister Smt Nirmala Sitharaman to inaugurate DATE in New Delhi
MoS of Electronics and IT Shri Rajeev Chandrasekhar to speak about the growing impact of emerging technologies in India's digital aspirations as a Chief Guest & Speaker

NEW DELHI, Nov 22, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - India's ascent to a global innovation epicenter is a testament of government initiatives such as AatmaNirbhar Bharat and 'Make in India', encouraging and driving the nation’s digital transformation. India’s digital landscape and swift adoption of groundbreaking, next-generation solutions are fundamentally reshaping its economic landscape.

Celebrating this burgeoning ecosystem, the inaugural DATE (Digital Acceleration and Transformation Expo) is bringing together India’s most influential and innovative technology leaders, start-ups, investors, enterprise decision makers and policy makers, on 23rd and 24thNovember 2023 at the iconic Yashobhoomi (IICC Dwarka) in New Delhi.

Shri Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, Chairperson of Cyberverse Foundation, a Strategic Partner of DATE, expressed, “With the support & participation of government leaders & policy makers like Finance Minister Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman, Minister of State Shri Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Shri Sanjeev Sanyal, Shri Tejasvi Surya and more, DATE plays a pivotal role in fostering government-industry relations, propelling India towards a digitally empowered future.”

Mohammed Saleem, Founder and Chairman of Trescon, added, “DATE signifies our dedication to catalyze India’s digital revolution. Uniting over 3000+ innovators and enthusiasts, 500+ investors, 100+ exhibitors and partners to listen to 100+ experts and policymakers, DATE encapsulates the core of India’s tech ambitions, steering India towards unparalleled economic progress, fostering a thriving ecosystem where technology meets opportunity.”

Naveen Bharadwaj, Group CEO of Trescon, while sharing his excitement about the event said, “DATE comes at a critical juncture when Indian GDP has surpassed $4 trillion and its thriving tech landscape is attracting global leaders to play a central role in India’s digital transformation journey. The presence and support of several government & private sector leaders who have personally spearheaded several nationally appealing initiatives marks the inaugural DATE as India’s most impactful B2B tech expo that will grow YOY.”

Amongst the notable names speaking at the event:

- Shri Abhishek Singh, MD & CEO, Digital India Corporation (DIC), President & CEO, NeGD, CEO, Karamyogi Bharat, Government of India
- Shri Sanjeev Sanyal, Member of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister (EAC-PM), Government of India
- Shri Kamal Bali, President & Managing Director, Volvo Group in India; Chairman, Confederation of Indian Industry (Cll) – South India, Chairman, Swedish Chamber of Commerce India (SCCI)
- Sanjiv Bajaj, Joint Chairman and Managing Director, Bajaj Capital

DATE is organised by Trescon in collaboration with partners like Cyberverse Foundation, Federation of Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FICCI), Software Technology Park of India (STPI), Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), and other government and non-government organisations.

Initiatives like the regional finale of prestigious FinTech World Cup and Startup World Cup are a part of DATE, with the winners standing a chance to secure substantial funding and coveted global spots.

Join us in shaping a new chapter in India's digital transformation journey. For further details, visit the official website: www.datewithtech.com.

The Digital Acceleration and Transformation Expo is supported by:

