

HONG KONG, Nov 22, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - The annual flagship event in the logistics, maritime, aviation and supply chain industry, the Asian Logistics, Maritime and Aviation Conference (ALMAC) 2023, jointly organised by the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) and the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), concluded successfully after two fruitful days. This year, near 80 experts and industry leaders in shipping, air transport, logistics and supply chains participated in 20 thematic forums, sharing insights on hot topics in the industry. The conference attracted over 2,000 participants from 36 countries and regions, providing a platform for discussing industry trends and exploring business opportunities. The Asian Logistics, Maritime and Aviation Conference (ALMAC) 2023, jointly organised by the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) and the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), concluded successfully today, attracting over 2,000 physical participants from 36 countries and regions Digital future: shaping the new landscape of supply chains This year’s conference theme was Future-proofing Supply Chains: Diversification. Decarbonisation. Digitalisation. Industry giants led discussions on the challenges and potential of global supply chains, as well as how companies could effectively drive business growth and promote sustainable development through supply chain transformation and innovation in the current economic environment. Digital transformation emerged as the optimal strategy to consolidate Hong Kong’s position as a logistics hub and to optimise supply chains for enterprises. Gladis Araujo, Former Global Supply Chain Strategy Vice President of at Mattel Inc and Business Partner & Chief Supply Chain Officer at Prodensa Group noted that the pandemic has brought challenges and opportunities as well as technology progress and visibility. “The only way to move forward is to innovate and to take business to the next level. It is essential to work on creating a resilient and agile supply chain, in which we have a truly competitive advantage in our business, where the foundation is ESG and sustainability. And using technology as an enabler, or as a tool to make this thing happen, in an ecosystem that should be human-centred, in which I see that the new role of the game is collaboration.” Gladis Araujo, Former Global Supply Chain Strategy Vice President of at Mattel Inc and Business Partner & Chief Supply Chain Officer at Prodensa Group (centre) The road to zero carbon: building green supply chains Global corporate development has irreversibly embarked on a decarbonisation path. Industry representatives delved into the impact of impending carbon taxes and other environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) measures, as well as how the 3D approach – decarbonisation, digitalisation and decentralisation – could bring businesses sustained development opportunities. David Benattar, Sustainability Lead, The Warehouse Group Limited, expressed his view that the first challenge was to create a culture of sustainability. Transformation is probably one of the biggest challenges and the opportunities that could fully transition organisations. “The efficient way to create a culture was to do things that touch you very personal. Think about what type of activities will result again in that mindset of sustainability transformation. It’s a work that you have to do every day, like going to the gym and even building a muscle that you need to build in the organisation.” David Benattar, Sustainability Lead, The Warehouse Group Limited (left) Diversified logistics development fosters regional connectivity With the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) coming into full effect in June, coupled with collaborations such as railway transportation and multimodal connectivity in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area (GBA), regional interconnectivity has been strengthened, enabling the logistics industry to diversify its development and mitigate risks. Thomas Kowitzki, Vice President, Global Head of China Rail at DHL Global Forwarding, said the Belt and Road Initiative had transformed logistics chains between Asia and Europe. During the pandemic years, rail freight was the sole viable solution. The Middle Corridor (through Turkey) had potential. It was not a matter of a fast, flexible alternative. “It's more about connecting as well as the Central Asian countries. You see the push from China towards Central Asia and the Middle Corridor routing is addressing its markets.” Logtech Salon showcases innovative applications of logistics technology During ALMAC, close to 100 exhibitors showcased cutting-edge logistics and supply chain solutions from across the world. The inaugural Logtech Salon displayed robots, AI and data systems tailored for the industry, allowing participants to explore developments and applications in the field of innovation and technology. 