Novationwire, the Leading Earned Media Newswire, Officially Enters the Vietnam Market

HO CHI MINH CITY, VIETNAM, Nov 23, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - Novationwire (https://www.novationwire.com), a leading AI-powered press release distribution platform, announced its official expansion into the Vietnam market today. This move represents a major milestone for the company as it looks to bring its innovative brand journalism solutions to new regions.

Founded in 2018, Novationwire leverages advanced AI technology to streamline every aspect of press release creation, distribution and tracking. Now, Novationwire is bringing its expertise to Vietnam to meet rising demand. "Vietnam represents an exciting market for us with huge potential for growth," said Novationwire CMO Eric Lee. "The startup scene here is booming, and companies are realizing they need to up their branding and PR game to grab attention and scale effectively."

According to Lee, Novationwire solves a major pain point for Vietnamese businesses and organizations trying to spread brand awareness and thought leadership. "Earning quality media coverage has always been difficult without robust distribution networks and know-how," he explained. "Our ABL platform handles the entire press release process from start to finish using advanced AI, so clients can get their message out to exactly the right journalists and influencers."

Key features of the ABL platform include:

  • AI-generated press release content optimized for the client's unique goals, messaging and target audience
  • Automated distribution across Novationwire's vast media database of 80,000+ journalists and editors globally
  • Custom media list building and pitching using predictive AI algorithms
  • Ongoing monitoring and real-time alerts when coverage is secured
  • Access to an online media room with campaign analytics and assets

According to Novationwire, this integrated suite of services gives users an invaluable edge in capturing attention and expanding their reach. The platform's efficiency has allowed companies of all sizes to amplify their message and stand out from competitors.

Since launching in Vietnam, Novationwire has already partnered with several high-growth startups and corporations in the region. "The results we've been able to deliver for new clients have been amazing," Lee noted. "In just a few short weeks, we've helped them land news articles, interviews and other features in business, tech and industry publications read widely across Vietnam and APAC."

Moving forward, Novationwire plans to expand its team on the ground in Vietnam and customize its AI technology to reflect the media landscape. "We're excited to plant roots here and become a go-to resource for press release distribution," said Lee. "With our data-driven, results-focused approach, we know we can take clients' branding and communications to the next level."

About Novationwire

Novationwire is a media technology company that provides press release distribution, media databases, monitoring and analytics to execute integrated brand journalism campaigns. Through its AI-driven platform, Novationwire is dedicated to making press release distribution easy, efficient and effective for organizations of all sizes. For more information, visit Novationwire.com.

