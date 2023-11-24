Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Friday, November 24, 2023
Friday, 24 November 2023, 11:00 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Artroniq Bhd
Artroniq Announces Impressive Q1 FY2024 Financial Performance with Remarkable Revenue Growth

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 24, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - Artroniq Berhad ("Artroniq" or the “Group”), a key contender on the ACE Market, with its’ game-changing move for the Malaysian electric vehicle industry, is proud to unveils the Group’s financial achievements for the first quarter ended 30 September 2023 (“Q1 FY2024”). The Group has demonstrated exceptional growth and strategic resilience, marking a promising start to the year with a substantial increase in revenue.

In Q1 FY2024, Artroniq Berhad achieved an extraordinary revenue of RM16.0 million, marking a stellar increase of about 225-fold as compared to Q6 FY2023. This surge in revenue is mainly attributed to the resolution of previous product returns in the ICT products and related services segment, signifying a robust recovery and commitment to quality and customer service.

Despite the challenging economic climate, Artroniq Berhad has significantly reduced its loss before tax to a less than RM0.1 million in Q1 FY2024 from RM16.0 million in Q6 FY2023. This improvement is a result of strategic initiatives and effective management decisions, including addressing goodwill impairment in the ICT segment.

The management of Artroniq, commented, “We are thrilled with our Q1 performance, which not only showcases our resilience but also our strategic prowess in navigating industry challenges. Artroniq Berhad is actively capitalising on the growth of the semiconductor industry and the emerging electric vehicle market. Our ventures, especially in electric bicycles, are aligned with Malaysia’s Madani Economy objectives and contribute to the national goal of carbon neutrality by 2050. We are committed to innovation, sustainability, and delivering value to our stakeholders.”

They added: “The global semiconductor industry continues to grow despite challenges in securing resources and talent. Malaysia's strategic initiatives, particularly in Penang, are creating a conducive environment for semiconductor advancements. The government’s focus, as highlighted by the Malaysian Automotive, Robotics and IoT Institute (MARii), on initiatives like the Electric Motorcycle Usage Incentive Scheme is expected to bolster the EV market, including electric motorcycles (e-bikes).”

In conclusion, Artroniq Berhad remains focused on its growth trajectory, leveraging its strengths in the semiconductor and electric vehicle sectors. The Group is committed to navigating the dynamic market conditions with prudence and strategic foresight, ensuring sustained success in 2024 and beyond.

As at 23 November 2023, the share price of Artroniq is RM0.845, representing a market capitalisation of RM344.6 million.




Topic: Press release summary
Source: Artroniq Bhd
Sectors: Exchanges & Software, Daily Finance, Daily News, Funds & Equities, Local Biz
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Artroniq Bhd
Oct 30, 2023 17:00 HKT/SGT
Artroniq Spearheads Electric Revolution with Offcial Launch of United E-Motor in Malaysia
Sept 27, 2023 18:00 HKT/SGT
Artroniq Announces EV Bike Launch with United Motors in Malaysia in Q4 of 2023
Sept 11, 2023 20:00 HKT/SGT
Artroniq Enters Transformative Distribution Agreement with PT. Terang Dunia Internusa
Sept 1, 2023 20:00 HKT/SGT
Artroniq Berhad Secures Pivotal RM9.6 Million E-Commerce and Retail Software Development Project
May 19, 2023 18:00 HKT/SGT
Artroniq Shareholders Approve Private Placement to Raise up to RM36.8 Million
More news >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       