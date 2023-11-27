

HONG KONG, Nov 27, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - Kerry Logistics Network Limited ('Kerry Logistics Network', 'KLN'; Stock Code 0636.HK) has entered into a strategic cooperation agreement with EC Healthcare (Stock Code 2138.HK), Hong Kong's largest publicly listed non-hospital medical service provider, to provide a comprehensive suite of integrated medical logistics management services. The companies held an agreement signing ceremony in Hong Kong on 24 Nov 2023. Under the strategic cooperation, KLN will set up a centralised warehouse to consolidate EC Healthcare's inventory management and provide customised logistics solutions including IT system integration, point-to-point delivery and a wide variety of value-added services on a long-term basis to support EC Healthcare's business growth. In addition, KLN will manage the global sourcing, including the procurement processes of pharmaceutical products and the supply of medical devices for EC Healthcare. Samuel Lau, Managing Director - Integrated Logistics North Asia of Kerry Logistics Network, said, "We are delighted to begin our relationship with EC Healthcare and to meet EC Healthcare's logistics and procurement needs as a centralised service provider and manager. Not only will this strategic cooperation streamline EC Healthcare's supply chain and provide it with a value-added end-to-end logistics solution that optimises its efficiency and medicine distribution to patients, but it will also showcase KLN's capabilities and expertise in pharmaceutical logistics." Leslie Lu, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of EC Healthcare, said, "As the leading non-hospital healthcare service provider in Hong Kong, we strive to provide accessible, affordable, and sustainable preventive and precision healthcare services to more people. Drawing upon KLN's expertise in supply chain management, we will gradually centralise our procurement and inventory management processes across our service network. This initiative aims to ensure a high-quality customer experience, maintain safe and well-regulated operations, while simultaneously achieving cost savings and improving operational efficiency." A top provider of Integrated Logistics (IL) services, KLN's IL operation serves industry-leading corporations from myriad verticals ranging from electronics, food and beverage, fashion and lifestyle to pharmaceutical and healthcare, as well as provides best-in-class cold chain solutions, professional warehousing and distribution, domestic road freight, and other services. Ellis Cheng, Executive Director and Chief Financial Officer of Kerry Logistics Network (middle left), Samuel Lau, Managing Director - Integrated Logistics North Asia of Kerry Logistics Network (left), Leslie Lu, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of EC Healthcare (middle right) and Andrew Wong, Chief Operating Officer of EC Healthcare (right) at the agreement signing ceremony on 24 November 2023. About Kerry Logistics Network Limited (Stock Code 0636.HK) Kerry Logistics Network is an Asia-based, global 3PL with a highly diversified business portfolio and the strongest coverage in Asia. It offers a broad range of supply chain solutions from integrated logistics, international freight forwarding (air, ocean, road, rail and multimodal), e-commerce and express to industrial project logistics and infrastructure investment. With a global presence across 59 countries and territories, Kerry Logistics Network has established a solid foothold in half of the world's emerging markets. Its diverse infrastructure, extensive coverage in international gateways and local expertise span across the Mainland of China, India, Southeast Asia, the CIS, Middle East, LATAM and other locations. Kerry Logistics Network generated a revenue of over HK$86.6 billion in 2022. It is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange as well as a constituent of the Hang Seng Corporate Sustainability Benchmark Index. About EC Healthcare (Stock Code 2138.HK) EC Healthcare is Hong Kong's largest non-hospital medical service provider*, which is listed on the Main Board of Stock Exchange of Hong Kong. EC Healthcare provides a one-stop medical and healthcare services in Greater China, including health checkups, vaccinations, lab testing, imaging diagnostics, primary care, specialist consultations, dental care, and pain management. It also provides aesthetic medical, beauty, wellness and veterinary services. *Independent research conducted by Frost and Sullivan in terms of revenue in 2022 For media enquiries please contact:

