Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Tuesday, November 28, 2023
Tuesday, 28 November 2023, 18:00 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: OpenADR Alliance
OpenADR Alliance Launches New Communications Standard to Help Utilities Manage Growth in Renewable Energy Sources and EV Charging

SAN RAMON, CA, Nov 28, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - The OpenADR Alliance, the global industry body created to foster the development, adoption, and compliance of OpenADR, has launched a new version of its OpenADR communications standard. OpenADR 3.0 is designed to support utilities, operators, aggregators, and customers as they try to manage the growing range of distributed energy resources (DER) including renewables, energy storage, electric vehicle (EV) batteries and charging infrastructure, as well as demand response resources like commercial buildings or homes.

As an open standard, OpenADR provides highly secure, fast, and reliable two-way information exchange for utility applications with simple communications needs like dynamic price and event signals, allowing customers to modify their usage to save money and reduce their carbon footprint.

With the launch of OpenADR 3.0, device and equipment manufacturers will be able to add new functionality more easily into customer products, including smart thermostats, EV charging stations, energy storage, and control systems.

Managing & Technical Director for the OpenADR Alliance, Rolf Bienert, comments: “Renewable energy, along with battery storage, is providing a growing share of overall power capacity as we move towards a more sustainable energy future. This means that energy companies are having to manage more decentralised and distributed energy resources, scaling operations while ensuring compatibility and interoperability.

“OpenADR is critical in providing seamless communications between different devices and systems, and between utilities and customers. OpenADR 3.0 provides simplicity at a time when technology is becoming more complex, making energy management easier and future-proofing energy systems. It offers a new alternative using modern web service designs that are easier to use than older message style exchange formats, while also providing added functionality.”

With OpenADR 2.0 used by many utilities and vendors, there are no plans to replace it; OpenADR 3.0 is designed to complement older versions of the standard. Aside from the functionality of 2.0, OpenADR 3.0 simplifies messaging, including pricing, offering more dynamic pricing structures, as well as better enabling greenhouse gas signalling, grid code adjustments, and capacity management communication (e.g., dynamic operating envelopes).

Bruce Nordman, a scientist at Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory, and member of the team that created OpenADR 3.0, says: “OpenADR 3.0 opens up new possibilities for customers and customer devices. It is so easy to implement that it can readily be put into any customer device (even a Wi-Fi light bulb) for receipt of grid signals, and also used for communication between customer devices. OpenADR 3.0 also supports two mechanisms for capacity management between the grid and the customer.”

Pacific Gas & Electric’s (PG&E) Albert Chiu adds: “As renewable generation and electrification increases with more distributed energy resources, energy flexibility and load management become even more important. With the new and improved OpenADR 3.0, we expect to see more growth in the quantity and diversity of OpenADR certified products and solutions, which will make it easier for customers when participating in load management programs and dynamic rates. All of these activities are critical for PG&E and CA to reach its carbon reduction goal in the future.”

OpenADR 3.0 testing and certification OpenADR certification encourages the development of a global ecosystem of standards-based products, eliminating single-vendor lock-in and ensuring interoperability. Members can apply soon for OpenADR 3.0 testing and certification, but only products or systems that have been through the OpenADR Alliance Certification Program can claim OpenADR certified status. Testing will be conducted at one of 10 approved test facilities using test assets created by the OpenADR Alliance in collaboration with other vendors. The OpenADR Alliance has several companies now piloting the new OpenADR 3.0 standard.

Contact Information:
Shannon Mayette
Marketing Communications Manager
shannon@openadr.org 
+16028824733

Amanda Hassall
Origin Communications - PR agency
openadr@pr-com.de




Topic: Press release summary
Source: OpenADR Alliance
Sectors: Alternative Energy
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
eDriving Launches New EcoReport Sustainability Reporting Solution for Fleets  
Nov 28, 2023 21:00 HKT/SGT
Cultural and creative event Chill 11 debuts  
Nov 28, 2023 20:00 HKT/SGT
OpenADR Alliance Launches New Communications Standard to Help Utilities Manage Growth in Renewable Energy Sources and EV Charging  
Nov 28, 2023 18:00 HKT/SGT
Mitsubishi Shipbuilding Holds Christening and Handover Ceremony in Shimonoseki for Demonstration Test Ship for Liquefied CO2 Transport  
Tuesday, November 28, 2023 4:47:00 PM
Hitachi awarded Sustainable Markets Initiative 2023 Terra Carta Seal  
Tuesday, November 28, 2023 4:43:00 PM
MHI Succeeded Combustion Test of Ammonia Single-Fuel Burners  
Tuesday, November 28, 2023 3:40:00 PM
Ching Lee Holdings (3728. HK) doubles profit in 2023 interim results, showing strong growth capacity  
Nov 28, 2023 15:20 HKT/SGT
ASEAN Ceramic 2023 Opens with Record-Breaking Exhibitor Turnout and Appreciation Awards  
Nov 28, 2023 15:00 HKT/SGT
LAC and ART:DIS Collaborates on Exclusive Limited-Edition Umbrellas: A Celebration of Artists Overcoming Disabilities  
Nov 28, 2023 14:50 HKT/SGT
JCB partners with FrenchSys to boost card acceptance across France  
Tuesday, November 28, 2023 11:00:00 AM
More Press release >>
 Events:
ASEAN INDUSTRIAL OPERATION MANAGEMENT CONFERENCE 2023
28  -  29   November
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Workflow Automation Forum
28  -  29   November
Singapore
ASEAN Ceramics
28  -  30   November
Vietnam
London EV Show 2023
28  -  30   November
London
26TH INTERNATIONAL CYBERSECURITY CONFERENCE
28  November -  1   December
Dubai, UAE
Hospital @ Home Asia 2023
29  -  30   November
Singapore
Glasstech Asia
29  November -  1   December
Bangkok, Thailand
Smart Digital Retail Philippines 2.0
30   November
Manila, Philippines
AI and Big Data Expo
30  November -  1   December
Loadon, UK
WORLD HR SUMMIT MANILA
4  -  5   December
Manila, Philippines
The CX Transformation Conclave 2023 – Delhi Edition
7   December
New DelhI, INDIA
Mission Net Zero India Summit
7  -  8   December
New DelhI, INDIA
BME 2023
13  -  15   December
India
CyberSecPhil Conference 2024 (CSP2024)
24  -  25   January
Manila, Philippines
APE 2024
6  -  8   March
Singapore
BuildTech Asia 2024
19  -  21   March
Singapore
Blockchain Life Forum 2024
15  -  16   April
Dubai, UAE
Future Energy Asia
15  -  17   May
Bangkok, Thailand
Future Mobility Asia
15  -  17   May
Bangkok, Malaysia
World Hydrogen Forum
21  -  22   May
Saudi Arabia
InfoComm Asia 2024
17  -  19   July
Bangkok, Thailand
2024 World Battery & Energy Storage Industry Expo (WBE 2024)
8  -  10   August
Guangzhou, China
EDUtech Asia
5  -  7   November
Singapore
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       