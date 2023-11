CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE, NJ and STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN, Nov 28, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - eDrivingSM, a Solera company and leading global provider of digital driver risk management solutions, today announced the launch of its new EcoReport sustainability reporting solution to help fleets globally manage Scope 1, 2, and 3 greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. To view the logo (Click Here) EcoReport is the latest development in eDriving's partnership with driving data analytics leader, Greater Than, which has already seen the introduction of the EcoDrive feature in eDriving's award-winning digital driver safety app, MentorSM. The EcoDrive enhancement to Mentor empowers drivers to reduce carbon emissions and EV battery consumption by an average of 20% while ensuring their safe return home each day. Now, with the launch of EcoReport, companies can quantify their driving-related CO2 emissions while showcasing the results of their climate impact reduction efforts in a ready-made Environmental, Social & Governance (ESG) reporting solution. Key features include: Measures CO2 driving emissions

Enables benchmarking, goal setting, and progress reporting

Facilitates seamless reporting for fleets across Scope 1, 2, and 3 "We're set to see radical change in 2024 as mandatory ESG reporting regulations come into play for more companies, and the management of value chain emissions becomes a critical focus for some of the world's largest organisations," said Ed Dubens, CEO/Founder of eDriving. "Don't panic! We take away the pain and administrative burden of reporting by converting your Mentor driving data into a comprehensive ESG report to meet the needs of all stakeholders while taking your organisation's culture of safety and sustainability to another level." ESG reporting requirements will ramp up in 2024, as some of the main regulations take effect. This includes the EU's Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD) that will apply for financial years starting on or after January 1, 2024. The European Sustainability Reporting Standards (ESRS) will also become effective on the same date. Regulations are also incoming in other parts of the world, with the United States having proposed the Enhancement & Standardization of Climate-Related Disclosures for Investors and Australia welcoming the Climate related financial disclosure (2022) from July 2024. EcoReport simplifies ESG reporting for fleets of all sizes by leveraging data from the Mentor by eDriving smartphone solution and compiling it into a detailed report that incorporates all the driving-related data fleets need to share with customers, supply chain partners, and investors alike. With Scope 3 (value chain) emissions playing such a leading role in sustainability goals for large organisations, EcoReport can be easily adopted or shared by partner companies to help all players in the value chain obtain emissions data that matters. "We're so proud of eDriving for elevating their role in safety and sustainability management to help fleets get to grips with ESG reporting requirements," said Liselott Johansson, CEO, Greater Than. "Globally, more fleets will be seeking a solution that enables them to fulfil legislation, meet the pressures of stakeholders, demonstrate their sustainability commitments, and win potential new deals - eDriving has just launched that solution." Revolutionising driver risk management for over 25 years, eDriving is the trusted partner of choice for many of the world's largest sales, service, and delivery fleets, supporting over 2,000,000 drivers in 125 countries with award-winning digital driver risk management solutions. Its smartphone-based Mentor programme identifies and remediates drivers' risky habits behind the wheel with scoring, training, coaching, and gamification, achieving up to an 89% reduction in risky driver behaviour over 18 months. The integration of Greater Than's EcoDrive feature enables eDriving to extend Mentor's value proposition beyond a comprehensive driver safety solution as a holistic driver safety AND sustainability solution. Now, with the addition of EcoReport, eDriving is demonstrating its expertise in ESG management, delivering a truly end-to-end solution that helps organisations to measure, report on, and reduce emissions. To view the image (Click Here) Press contact, eDriving:

Kellie James, VP, Marketing press@edriving.com About Solera Solera is the global leader in vehicle lifecycle management software-as-a-service, data, and services. Through four lines of business - vehicle claims, vehicle repairs, vehicle solutions and fleet solutions - Solera is home to many leading brands in the vehicle lifecycle ecosystem, including Identifix, Audatex, DealerSocket, Omnitracs, LoJack, Spireon, eDriving/Mentor, Explore, cap hpi, Autodata, and others. Solera empowers its customers to succeed in the digital age by providing them with a "one-stop shop" solution that streamlines operations, offers data-driven analytics, and enhances customer engagement, which Solera believes helps customers drive sales, promote customer retention, and improve profit margins. Solera serves over 300,000 global customers and partners in 100+ countries. For more information, visit www.solera.com. About eDriving eDriving, a Solera company, helps organisations around the world improve safety, reduce injuries, licence endorsements, carbon emissions, and total cost of fleet ownership through its patented digital driver risk management programmes. These include the Mentor by eDrivingSM smartphone app with FICO® Safe Driving Score; the patented, five-stage Crash-Free Culture® risk reduction programme; and the Virtual Risk Manager® platform, all designed to work together within a privacy-first, data-secure environment that supports drivers and their managers every step of the way. eDriving is the digital driver risk management partner of choice for many of the world's largest organisations, supporting over 2,000,000 drivers in 125 countries. Over the past 25 years, eDriving's research-validated programmes have been recognised with over 120 awards around the world. For more information, visit www.edriving.com. About Greater Than Greater Than is a driving data analytics company that specialises in understanding driver impact on the roads. Through the power of artificial intelligence (AI), Greater Than converts GPS data into driver scores that predict crash probability and climate impact. The scores can be further enhanced with additional intelligence including an analytics dashboard, prevention tool, and summary reports. Insurance companies, underwriters, fleet solution providers, mobility providers and other owners of GPS data use Greater Than's analysis to optimise driver risk management, achieve insurance profitability, manage sustainability & ESG reporting, and monetise GPS data. Greater Than (GREAT.ST) is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market. FNCA Sweden AB is the Company's Certified Adviser. Learn more at www.greaterthan.eu.





Topic: Press release summary

Source: eDriving

Sectors: Cloud & Enterprise, Automotive, Digitalization, Automation [IoT]

http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network



Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.