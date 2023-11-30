Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
International Water-Guard Industries, Inc. (IWG) Selected to Provide Lavatory Components Including Touchless Faucets and Water Heaters to Airbus

SURREY, BC, Nov 30, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - International Water-Guard Industries, Inc. (IWG) announced today that it has been selected to provide Lavatory components including Touchless Faucets and Water Heaters to Airbus for installation on their A320, A330, and A350 series airframes.  

The contract scope covers standard fit, customer select options, and all aftermarket support requirements.

"Putting our customers first, engineering innovative airborne water management solutions, and consistently living up to our core values with a driving principle of doing what we say we will do is what we focus on at IWG and I believe was a key driver in Airbus' decision to partner with us on this program," said Steven Bis, President and CEO of International Water-Guard.

"We have built a great working relationship with Airbus, and we look forward to developing this further as we embark on this project. Building on over 30 years of designing, producing, maintaining and supporting our own aviation potable water products, we are committed to meeting the needs and expectations of Airbus and their customers," continued Steven Bis.

The project begins today and will see IWG products on Airbus aircraft as early as 2025.

International Water-Guard Industries Inc. is a Canadian aerospace company focused on aircraft potable water components and systems. Our team of aviation water professionals develops innovative solutions that address the requirements and issues surrounding on-board water supply. IWG is a leading provider of flight-certified potable water treatment units, on-demand water heaters, lavatory water components, compact water systems, potable water weight management solutions (Pre-Select), and lightweight valves.

Contact Information:

Lucrecia Leon
Marketing Manager
lleon@water.aero
604 255 5555

Steven Bis
President and CEO
sbis@water.aero 
604 255 5555

David J. Pohl
Director of Strategic Development
dpohl@water.aero 
604 255 5555




