Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Saturday, December 2, 2023
Saturday, 2 December 2023, 08:00 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Exosens
Exosens Signs Partnership With Scientific Imaging Inc.
Exosens signs a partnership with Scientific Imaging, Inc. to distribute its two main products brands: Photonis and Xenics.

MERIGNAC, FRANCE, Dec 2, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - All products from Xenics and Photonis are covered in the distribution and partnership agreement with Scientific Imaging. The overall strategy of this partnership is to add commercial value to customers through a streamlined sales and service channel. This will provide access to a family of UV to NIR cameras (from Photonis) and SWIR and LWIR imaging systems (from Xenics) tailored to the US market. For Photonis and Xenics brands, this agreement is another step of broadening the market position by relying on Scientific Imaging's established user base of optics and imaging technologies and applications.

Scientific Imaging supplies best-in-class imaging solutions for a wide range of applications in Life Sciences, Microscopy, Inspection, Machine Vision and Quality Control. With a team of experienced professionals providing imaging solutions to meet the needs of imaging projects, Scientific Imaging is excited to bring its knowledge and expertise to help develop new sales opportunities with Photonis and Xenics products.

The wide range of high-performance cameras covered by the agreement also opens new horizons in various markets, with a greater purpose to improve and emphasize the specific needs of potential users in the region. For example, Xenics Manx series is the world's fastest InGaAs line-scan cameras with high-image resolutions. Xenics Wildcat+ series, with its high sensitivity and affordability, is the area-scan shortwave-infrared cameras with CameraLinkTM or plug-and-play USB3 Vision interfaces. In the long-wave infrared region, Xenics offers cameras and cores with low NETD options, a broader range of optics options and pixel resolutions for various thermal imaging needs. Photonis Nocturn series of low light imaging camera cores are ruggedized and passive with features like high-definition resolution, high sensitivity. iNocturn series from Photonis features a unique combination of ultra-sensitivity, low SWaP and high-frame-rate, high-QE photodetectors, and gating capability.

ABOUT EXOSENS:

Accompanied by Groupe HLD since 2021, EXOSENS is a high-tech company, with more than 85 years of experience in the innovation, development, manufacture and sale of technologies in the field of particles and photo detection and imaging. Today, it offers its customers detectors and detection solutions: its travelling wave tubes, advanced cameras, neutron & gamma detectors, instrument detectors and light intensifier tubes allow EXOSENS to respond to complex issues in environments extremely demanding by offering tailor-made solutions to its customers. Thanks to its sustained and permanent investment, EXOSENS is internationally recognized as a major innovator in optoelectronics, with production and R&D carried out on nine sites, in Europe and North America and over 1 500 employees.

For more information: exosens.com

Contact Information

Sales Manager sales@xenics.com




Topic: Press release summary
Source: Exosens

http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
GEON(R) Performance Solutions Announces Polymax(TPE) Acquisition  
Dec 2, 2023 08:00 HKT/SGT
Exosens Signs Partnership With Scientific Imaging Inc.  
Dec 2, 2023 08:00 HKT/SGT
BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc. announces that it will amend and re-file the Management's Discussion and Analysis for the periods ended June 30, 2023 and September 30, 2023  
Dec 2, 2023 06:00 HKT/SGT
UBTECH Passes the Listing Hearing by the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, Sets to Become the "First Listed Company Specialized in Humanoid Robots"  
Dec 1, 2023 21:56 HKT/SGT
MedTech Innovations and Digital Breakthroughs: Announcing the 2023 Pharma IT Summit for a Future-Ready Pharmaceutical Landscape  
Dec 1, 2023 17:55 HKT/SGT
GC Collaborates with MHI to explore the utilization of hydrogen, ammonia and CCS technology to develop a large-scale petrochemical plant to achieve Net Zero  
Friday, December 1, 2023 4:22:00 PM
MOU Partnership Signed between Organisers of Bali International Airshow and Angkasa Pura I  
Dec 1, 2023 15:30 HKT/SGT
NEC named among IAM's 2023 Asia IP Elite  
Friday, December 1, 2023 1:50:00 PM
Huatai Securities Becomes First Securities Company in Mainland China to Achieve AA MSCI ESG Rating, Ascending to Global Leadership  
Dec 1, 2023 13:26 HKT/SGT
FMC: Film Music Contest & Awards 2023 VIP Artist Travel Stay in Budapest  
Dec 1, 2023 11:28 HKT/SGT
More Press release >>
 Events:
WORLD HR SUMMIT MANILA
4  -  5   December
Manila, Philippines
The CX Transformation Conclave 2023 – Delhi Edition
7   December
New DelhI, INDIA
Mission Net Zero India Summit
7  -  8   December
New DelhI, INDIA
BME 2023
13  -  15   December
India
CyberSecPhil Conference 2024 (CSP2024)
24  -  25   January
Manila, Philippines
14TH WIEF
6  -  8   February
Abu Dhabi
APE 2024
6  -  8   March
Singapore
BuildTech Asia 2024
19  -  21   March
Singapore
Blockchain Life Forum 2024
15  -  16   April
Dubai, UAE
Future Energy Asia
15  -  17   May
Bangkok, Thailand
Future Mobility Asia
15  -  17   May
Bangkok, Malaysia
World Hydrogen Forum
21  -  22   May
Saudi Arabia
InfoComm Asia 2024
17  -  19   July
Bangkok, Thailand
2024 World Battery & Energy Storage Industry Expo (WBE 2024)
8  -  10   August
Guangzhou, China
The Business Show Asia 2024
28  -  29   August
Singapore
EDUtech Asia
5  -  7   November
Singapore
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       