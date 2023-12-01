

MERIGNAC, FRANCE, Dec 2, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - All products from Xenics and Photonis are covered in the distribution and partnership agreement with Scientific Imaging. The overall strategy of this partnership is to add commercial value to customers through a streamlined sales and service channel. This will provide access to a family of UV to NIR cameras (from Photonis) and SWIR and LWIR imaging systems (from Xenics) tailored to the US market. For Photonis and Xenics brands, this agreement is another step of broadening the market position by relying on Scientific Imaging's established user base of optics and imaging technologies and applications. Scientific Imaging supplies best-in-class imaging solutions for a wide range of applications in Life Sciences, Microscopy, Inspection, Machine Vision and Quality Control. With a team of experienced professionals providing imaging solutions to meet the needs of imaging projects, Scientific Imaging is excited to bring its knowledge and expertise to help develop new sales opportunities with Photonis and Xenics products. The wide range of high-performance cameras covered by the agreement also opens new horizons in various markets, with a greater purpose to improve and emphasize the specific needs of potential users in the region. For example, Xenics Manx series is the world's fastest InGaAs line-scan cameras with high-image resolutions. Xenics Wildcat+ series, with its high sensitivity and affordability, is the area-scan shortwave-infrared cameras with CameraLinkTM or plug-and-play USB3 Vision interfaces. In the long-wave infrared region, Xenics offers cameras and cores with low NETD options, a broader range of optics options and pixel resolutions for various thermal imaging needs. Photonis Nocturn series of low light imaging camera cores are ruggedized and passive with features like high-definition resolution, high sensitivity. iNocturn series from Photonis features a unique combination of ultra-sensitivity, low SWaP and high-frame-rate, high-QE photodetectors, and gating capability. ABOUT EXOSENS: Accompanied by Groupe HLD since 2021, EXOSENS is a high-tech company, with more than 85 years of experience in the innovation, development, manufacture and sale of technologies in the field of particles and photo detection and imaging. Today, it offers its customers detectors and detection solutions: its travelling wave tubes, advanced cameras, neutron & gamma detectors, instrument detectors and light intensifier tubes allow EXOSENS to respond to complex issues in environments extremely demanding by offering tailor-made solutions to its customers. Thanks to its sustained and permanent investment, EXOSENS is internationally recognized as a major innovator in optoelectronics, with production and R&D carried out on nine sites, in Europe and North America and over 1 500 employees. For more information: exosens.com Contact Information Sales Manager sales@xenics.com





Source: Exosens



