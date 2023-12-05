

OTTAWA, ON, Dec 4, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - Aligned with COP28 Transport Day and the UAE's sustainability goals, BluWave-ai and Dubai Taxi Corporation (DTC) announced the results of their collaboration to introduce a revolutionary AI software-driven energy optimization solution for DTC's fleet of 200 Tesla electric vehicles (EVs) in a world's first-ever achievement. Dubai Taxi has an ambitious electrification program, replacing conventional fossil-fueled taxis with Teslas in order to meet its sustainability targets, one of the first taxi fleets in the world to do this. BluWave-ai and Dubai Taxi The solution, BluWave-ai EV Fleet Orchestrator automatically solves the problem of when, where, and by how much an EV taxi should charge in order to be charged and ready for service at the right times and avoid missing out on trips while charging. The system optimizes road network and charging/grid side operations in real-time, 24x7 eliminating the need for human operators to manually make decisions to deal with operational challenges. It also reacts to changes in the road network as well as in the charging infrastructure availability. The deployment of BluWave-ai's EV Fleet Orchestrator with DTC's electric fleet has demonstrated significant improvement in operating efficiency for the overall fleet: - 12% increase in revenue from the EV fleet

- 13% increase in EV paid trip distance driven

- 52% decrease in fossil fueled vehicle km driven to cover EVs while they charge

- Reduced or eliminated need for fast charging, which will result in extended EV battery life. By going live with BluWave-ai's EV Fleet Orchestrator, DTC is the first taxi operator to deploy the AI approach. The results show that by saving operational costs, the system quickly pays for itself. As part of the solution, a dashboard is included that provides an easy comprehensive view of the savings and reduction in emissions. BluWave-ai's EV Fleet Orchestrator solution runs on a comprehensive city-wide taxi trip demand model built from trip records spanning multiple years of taxi operations. It pulls in operating data from the EV taxi fleet in real time using a direct over-the-air telematics integration to Tesla vehicles via the Smartcar API, as a result of a partnership between the two companies. By registering the DTC Tesla taxis with BluWave-ai via the Smartcar API, real-time data on taxi telematics and state of charge was instantly fed to AI models. These models predicted where and when to best charge and position vehicles for fare maximization while maximizing electric miles on the road and using energy at favourable times for the grid. "Smartcar is proud to bring our vehicle API technology to the BluWave-ai EV Fleet Orchestrator," said Sahas Katta, CEO of Smartcar. "This partnership is pivotal in helping reduce carbon emissions from vehicle fleets by enabling BluWave-ai to seamlessly integrate with DTC's Tesla EV fleets, power AI-driven optimization, and accelerate the path to realizing operational benefits." "By hooking up our EV Fleet Orchestrator to the network, once live data comes through to the cloud and starts training models, it quickly is able to optimize the system performance and deploy those models for DTC's fleet," said Devashish Paul, BluWave-ai founder and CEO. "We are proud to work with DTC as a forward-thinking taxi fleet operator, having validated the benefits in both operational costs and lifetime cost of ownership." To learn more about BluWave-ai's EV Fleet Orchestrator and how to deploy for your electric vehicle fleet, or to schedule a free consultation meeting at COP28 Dubai with BluWave-ai CEO and lead technical staff, contact info@bluwave-ai.com Contact Information

Brandon Paul

Senior Corporate Marketing Manager

brandon.paul@bluwave-ai.com





