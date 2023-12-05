

HONG KONG, Dec 5, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - Christmas is a season of joy and giving back. This year, Champion Real Estate Investment Trust ("Champion REIT" or the "Trust") (Stock Code: 2778) shared and celebrated the festive joy by partnering with Fullness Social Enterprises Society and Tithe Ethical Consumption Movement to host a large-scale Christmas "Sharelebration"! Pop-up Market at Three Garden Road, the premium property of Champion REIT on 1 and 2 December 2023. Over 20 local social enterprises showcased their thoughtfully crafted seasonal products and offered fun experiences for visitors. The mega event aimed to bring together the business community and all walks of life to engage in conscious consumption, sharing love among business community and the public. An excellent example to promote social inclusion and sustainable development Located in the bustling Central business district, Three Garden Road was transformed into a fun-filled carnival comprising of social enterprise marketplace, interactive workshops and performances. More than 20 local social enterprise brands and entrepreneurs showcased how they contribute to sustainable development from new perspectives. Several social enterprises also hosted unique hands-on workshops for children and their parents. "Supporting social inclusion and sustainable development has always been an integral part of Champion REIT's management philosophy and corporate culture. We actively incorporate this concept into our business operations to create long-term value for our business and our community. Christmas is a time when love and care flourish, providing us with a precious opportunity to unite and share joy within our community. This year, we are excited to collaborate with Fullness Social Enterprises Society to host a vibrant outdoor market to promote conscious consumption, sustainable development and social inclusion. Such initiative sets an excellent example of joint effort by business and social sector for the greater social good," explained by Christina Hau, Chief Executive Officer of Champion REIT when discussing the motive behind the project. Bringing Joy to Hundreds of Beneficiaries. Every Penny Counts On the second day of the fair (2 December), 200 underprivileged children and their families were invited to join the fun-filled activities in which creative social enterprises entertained participants with magic shows, storytelling, book crossing, balloon twisting and Christmas card-making. "Our aim is to share and celebrate the holiday cheer while fostering a sense of togetherness," Christina added. Every penny spent at this meaningful pop-up market supported more than 20 social enterprises in creating employment and training opportunities for disadvantaged communities, promoting social and cultural inclusion and advocating fair trade. Dr. Tracy Ng, Chief Executive of Fullness Social Enterprises Society said, "We are thrilled to collaborate with Champion REIT for the first time to host the Christmas market. This meaningful event offered the opportunity for various social enterprises to present their products and services directly to different stakeholders in Central. We hope this collaboration will serve as a pilot program to further promote ethical consumption, foster synergies between the business and social enterprise sectors, and create shared value." Providing public performance platform for underprivileged children orchestra On 1 December, the talented Great Eagle Music Children Ensemble of Music Children Foundation performed Christmas carols at the Christmas Lighting Ceremony of Three Garden Road. Established in 2013, Music Children Foundation (MCF) aims to provide free-of-charge music programmes of the highest quality to underprivileged children aged 16 or below in Hong Kong with the support from donors, patrons, volunteers and professional musicians. Enriching each child with public performance is key component of the curriculum. This year marks the 10th anniversary of MCF, making the performance even more meaningful. 10-meter tall Christmas Tree and lighting decorations to illuminate the CBD This Christmas, Three Garden Road is adorned with captivating festive lighting displays, transforming the commercial building into a captivating sight to behold. The centerpiece of the decorations is a magnificent 10-meter tall Christmas tree that stands tall, emanating a warm and inviting glow. Illuminating the surroundings, the grand staircase is adorned with a vibrant cascade of LED lights, creating a visually stunning spectacle. The building has become a must-visit destination for the working community, tourists, and visitors, who flock to capture the perfect photo against this enchanting backdrop. The captivating lightings will continue to illuminate Three Garden Road until December 31, 2023, providing an extended period of festive charm for all to enjoy. Three Garden Road, the esteemed premium property of Champion REIT, will continue to evolve into an art, culture and wellness hub, promoting holistic well-being and fostering a strong sense of community. About Three Garden Road With over 1.6 million sq.ft. gross floor area, Three Garden Road, one of the prime properties of Champion REIT, a premium Grade A office complex in Central, comprising Champion Tower and ICBC Tower, a retail podium housing upscale food & beverage outlets, a fitness and health club, and a carpark capable of accommodating over 500 vehicles. As the city centre's green and wellness hub, the property provides wellness-enhancing environment for its tenants, visitors, and other stakeholders through providing premium facilities and amenities, and hosting wellness initiatives. As the city's first WELL Platinum existing building, Three Garden Road attained its "double platinum" honour along with the highest-scored BEAM Plus Platinum green building standard. About Fullness Social Enterprises Society (FSES) Fullness Social Enterprises Society is a non-profit organisation founded in 2011. Our mission is to promote the social development and city transformation in Hong Kong for societal betterment through a team of pracademic and knowledge volunteers. Our scope includes researching, experimenting, creating, publishing, educating and providing consultation on social entrepreneurship. About Tithe Ethical Consumption Movement (TECM) Tithe Ethical Consumption Movement (TECM) is a social innovation platform organised by Fullness Social Enterprises Society (FSES) connecting the government, corporations, social enterprise organisations and volunteers to advocate for cross-sector collaboration and strengthen the development of social enterprises, as well as encouraging public participation to change the world through meaningful consumption.





Topic: Press release summary

Source: Three Garden Road

Sectors: Real Estate & REIT, Local Biz

http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network



Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

