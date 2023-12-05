Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Wednesday, December 6, 2023
Tuesday, 5 December 2023, 22:12 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Phoenix Group PLC
Phoenix Group PLC Celebrates Historic IPO on Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange

ABU DHABI, UAE, Dec 5, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - In a momentous event that marks a new era in the regional technology and financial sector, Phoenix Group PLC proudly announces its successful listing on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX). This milestone IPO, the first of its kind in the Middle East for a privately owned crypto mining and blockchain entity, signifies a major leap in the UAE's ambitious journey towards a digital-led economy.

A Historic Milestone in Tech and Finance

Phoenix Group PLC's public debut on ADX represents a significant leap in innovation and growth for the tech and blockchain sector. The IPO marks a major achievement in the history of the Middle East's technology and finance industry, symbolizing the rising global relevance of the region in these fields.

Gratitude and Appreciation

We extend our profound gratitude to the visionary leadership of Abu Dhabi and the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) for their unwavering support and foresight, which have been pivotal in achieving this landmark success. Our heartfelt thanks go out to our shareholders, stakeholders, board members, and the dedicated Phoenix family for their relentless trust and dedication. We also express our sincere appreciation to International Securities LLC for their indispensable role as our primary advisor and principal placement agent, guiding us through this pivotal journey.

Bijan Alizadehfard, Co-Founder & Group CEO of Phoenix Group PLC, stated: "Today's IPO is a testament to the power of vision, collaboration, and innovation. We are incredibly thankful to all who contributed to this landmark event. As we step into this new chapter, our focus intensifies on expanding our reach and impact globally, driven by our core pillars of Bitcoin mining, renewable energy, advanced manufacturing, and strategic acquisitions. We are excited to forge ahead, with the UAE's dynamic tech and finance sector as our foundation."

Munaf Ali, Co-Founder & Group MD of Phoenix Group PLC, added, "We're proud to have reached this milestone, a reflection of our commitment to excellence and growth. Our journey so far has been remarkable, but this is just the beginning. We look forward to continuing our journey of innovation, reinforcing our position as a leading figure in the global tech landscape."

Looking Ahead:

- Phoenix Group PLC envisions a future of continued growth and innovation, with a commitment to advancing technology and sustainability.

- The company is set to explore new horizons in the digital world, enhancing its contributions to a decentralized and tech-driven global economy.

About Phoenix Group:

Founded in 2017, Phoenix Group PLC has rapidly become a global leader in cryptocurrency mining, tech innovation, and blockchain technology. With a strong commitment to sustainability and technological advancement, the company is poised to play a pivotal role in shaping the future of the digital finance sector.

Social Links
X (Formal Twitter): https://twitter.com/phoenixgroupuae
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/phoenixgroupuae/

Media Contact
Brand: Phoenix Group PLC
Contact: Media team
Email: info@phoenixgroupuae.com
Website: https://phoenixgroupuae.com/press/

SOURCE: Phoenix Group PLC

Disclaimer: This press release is for informational purposes only. For more detailed information about Phoenix Group PLC and its IPO, please refer to the official documentation provided by the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX).




Topic: Press release summary
Source: Phoenix Group PLC

http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
VueReal Has Commenced Shipping High-Transparency and High-Resolution AM-MicroLED Displays Produced by VueReal MicroSolid Printing(TM) Platform to Its Partners  
Dec 6, 2023 00:00 HKT/SGT
Creators of the World's Largest Computer Driven Kinetic Sculpture to Unveil a New Immersive Public Installation at Art Miami, 2023  
Dec 5, 2023 22:30 HKT/SGT
Phoenix Group PLC Celebrates Historic IPO on Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange  
Dec 5, 2023 22:12 HKT/SGT
Nitinotes Surgical in Full Swing: Impressive Board Appointment, Over 90 Patients Treated, 400+ Sutures Performed, and a $10.1M Series B Funding Round Closure  
Dec 5, 2023 22:00 HKT/SGT
Pertamina Hulu Rokan expounds on Wetlands Innovation at COP28  
Dec 5, 2023 22:00 HKT/SGT
Champion REIT Illuminated Hong Kong CBD by "Sharelebrating" Joy with Community at its Premium Property Three Garden Road  
Dec 5, 2023 14:29 HKT/SGT
14th World Islamic Economic Forum in Abu Dhabi to Discuss Key Components of Global Economic Growth   
Dec 5, 2023 12:06 HKT/SGT
Fujitsu Finland to provide comprehensive IT services to Kempower, provider of electric vehicle fast charging solutions  
Tuesday, December 5, 2023 9:52:00 AM
Reach Announces Platform-Agnostic Global Tax Compliance Solution  
Dec 5, 2023 08:00 HKT/SGT
BluWave-ai and Dubai Taxi Corporation Debut AI Optimization of EV Fleet  
Dec 5, 2023 05:00 HKT/SGT
More Press release >>
 Events:
Freedom Business Summit
7   December
Dubai, UAE
The CX Transformation Conclave 2023 – Delhi Edition
7   December
New DelhI, INDIA
Mission Net Zero India Summit
7  -  8   December
New DelhI, INDIA
BME 2023
13  -  15   December
India
CyberSecPhil Conference 2024 (CSP2024)
24  -  25   January
Manila, Philippines
14TH WIEF
6  -  8   February
Abu Dhabi
Insure360 - The Insurance
16   February
Mumbai, India
APE 2024
6  -  8   March
Singapore
BuildTech Asia 2024
19  -  21   March
Singapore
Blockchain Life Forum 2024
15  -  16   April
Dubai, UAE
Future Energy Asia
15  -  17   May
Bangkok, Thailand
Future Mobility Asia
15  -  17   May
Bangkok, Malaysia
World Hydrogen Forum
21  -  22   May
Saudi Arabia
InfoComm Asia 2024
17  -  19   July
Bangkok, Thailand
2024 World Battery & Energy Storage Industry Expo (WBE 2024)
8  -  10   August
Guangzhou, China
The Business Show Asia 2024
28  -  29   August
Singapore
EDUtech Asia
5  -  7   November
Singapore
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       