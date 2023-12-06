

WATERLOO, ONTARIO, Dec 6, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - VueReal celebrates a milestone in display technology, announcing the successful development and shipment of high-resolution and high-transparency microLED displays to its partners. The breakthrough comes courtesy of VueReal's MicroSolid Printing™ Platform, addressing a pivotal challenge in MicroLED adoption - the efficient transfer of LEDs from wafer to backplane. Integrated into Active Matrix MicroLED displays, this achievement is set to reshape industries, introducing exceptional visual quality, energy efficiency, tunable transparency (80% to zero), and versatile applications. VueReal Turnkey Platform High-performing active matrix microLED display fabricated using VueReal Turnkey Platform Key Highlights: MicroLED Turnkey Platform: The shipments underscore the capability and flexibility of VueReal's MicroSolid Printing™ platform in developing a new display structure. More importantly, this turnkey platform showcases the success of fabricating and producing these unique displays, hitting a significant milestone in enabling mass market adoption of the MicroLED displays. Enabling New Customers: VueReal is actively inviting new customers to adopt MicroLED in their designs, offering access to the microLED platform. The company is now accepting new purchase orders for its newly developed high-resolution and high-transparency displays. Purchase orders will be evaluated based on business merits and the capability to integrate MicroLED into products, urging interested parties to provide detailed information about the business opportunities. Submit Your Order HERE. VueReal Showcase at CES: VueReal invites business leaders, industry professionals, and enthusiasts to explore its MicroLED displays and MicroSolid Printing technology at the upcoming Consumer Electronics Show (CES). The showcase promises insights into delivering the future of display technology today, highlighting the capabilities and advantages of VueReal's MicroLED solutions. Submit CES 2024 Demo Request HERE. Reza Chaji, CEO of VueReal, stated: "At VueReal, we envision MicroLED as the Next OLED in the $180 billion global display space. Our innovative mass-scale, low-cost, high-accuracy LED transfer process, aptly named MicroSolid Printing™, combined with our manufacturing display capabilities in Waterloo, Ontario, Canada, marks this vision's realization." Mark Zeinstra, Vice President of Products, highlighted: "VueReal's industry-leading MicroLED solutions create strong interest among our display, lighting, and sensor customers. Our customers are excited that VueReal technology makes the MicroLED's advantages accessible. These features include improved reliability, packaging, brightness, low power, enhanced image quality, multi-functionality and transparency." About VueReal VueReal, a leader in micro-pixel technology, stands at the forefront of innovation with a groundbreaking microLED transfer technology, MicroSolid Printing™. Leveraging its proprietary and cutting-edge MicroSolid Printing™ techniques, VueReal is poised to revolutionize the display landscape for several applications, including automotive, AR/VR, smartwatches, and smartphones. Its unique transfer technology is set to make developing groundbreaking and life-enhancing products as easy as software by facilitating scalable, cost-effective, and eco-friendly micro-pixel fabrication. To learn more, please follow VueReal at www.vuereal.com. VueReal Communications

Sales: sales@vuereal.com

Investment: investment@vuereal.com Contact Information

Reza Chaji

CEO

info@vuereal.com





Topic: Press release summary

Source: VueReal Inc

Sectors: Electronics

http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network



Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

