

SINGAPORE, Dec 6, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - SMI Vantage Limited ("SMI" or the "Company"), a company listed on the mainboard of the SGX, is pleased to announce the signing of a Lease Agreement ("the Agreement") by its wholly-owned subsidiary SMI CS Pte Ltd. This is further to the previously announced Offer to Rent Agreement. The Agreement allows SMI Vantage to start Bitcoin-mining in a new location in East Malaysia in December 2023. SMI Vantage will be installing containerised mining facilities at the site and acquiring new Bitcoin-mining machines, which together will enhance the cost effectiveness of i's BTC mining operation. Reference:

https://links.sgx.com/FileOpen/SMI-Media%20Release_6%20Dec%202023.ashx?App=Announcement&FileID=780086 About SMI Vantage SMI Vantage Limited is an investment and management company focused on capitalising on strong trends in the new economy including Food and Beverage related businesses, technology-based SaaS services and other high-tech platforms. Listed on the Main Board of the Singapore Stock Exchange, SMI Vantage Limited has a highly capable and experienced management team with a proven track record in building strong business partnerships and alliances. For media queries, please reach out to:

