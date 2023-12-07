|
SINGAPORE, Dec 7, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - Spikes Asia, APAC’s most prestigious and sought-after Award for creativity and marketing effectiveness,has revealed its 2024 Jury line-up today. The 93 industry experts from across 18 markets represent APAC’sleading talent from a diverse range of disciplines.
2024 sees the highest representation from brands including Budweiser, Procter & Gamble and Unilever and, for the ﬁrst time, adidas, AXA Asia, Burger King, FWD Insurance, PepsiCo, Suntory and Volkswagen. Amongagencies and networks represented for the ﬁrst time are Design Bridge and Partners, Howatson+Company,Merkle, Shobiz, Thinkerbell, We Are Social and Mediabrands Content Studio. Other platforms represented on the Juries include Meta and TikTok, with Spotify and Stan joining the line-up for the ﬁrst time.
Jaime Ng, Festival Director, Spikes Asia, said: “Our Jurors have a huge responsibility in setting the benchmark for creative excellence across APAC. We’re thrilled to bring a breadth of voices and perspectives to the Jury rooms, including the highest ever representation of brands to the Juries, in additionto representation from Central Asia for the ﬁrst time. We’d like to thank them all in advance for theirdedication and expertise.”
Simon Cook, CEO, LIONS, added: “We have an incredible line-up of exceptional talent and experts fromacross APAC who collectively bring a wealth of expertise into the Jury rooms. We're grateful to all of our 2024 Jury members for devoting their time and knowledge, and we can't wait to see our Jurors in action inSingapore next year.”
The Juries have been announced as follows:
- Brand Experience & Activation and Creative Commerce Jury
- Valerie Madon, Chief Creative Ofﬁcer, APAC, McCann Worldgroup, APAC Atiya Zaidi, CEO and Chief Creative Ofﬁcer, BBDO, Pakistan
- Dolly Huang, Senior Marketing Director, Budweiser APAC, Mainland China Jake Barrow, GroupExecutive Creative Director, VML, Australia
- Nobuhiro Arai, Senior Creative Director, TBWA\HAKUHODO, Japan
- Raoul Panes, Chief Creative Ofﬁcer, Leo Burnett Manila and Publicis Groupe Philippines, the Philippines
- Subir Majumdar, Chief Creative Ofﬁcer, Shobiz – a part of the Havas Creative Network, India
- Tawana Murphy Burnett, Head of Global Clients & Agencies, APAC, Meta, APAC
Creative Data and Innovation Jury:
- Mandy Hou, Chief Digital Ofﬁcer, EssenceMediacom, Mainland China
- Andrea Meredith, Chief Experience and Delivery Ofﬁcer, Merkle Aotearoa, New Zealand Cyril Louis,Regional Executive Creative Director, LePub, APAC
- Gavin McLeod, Chief Creative Ofﬁcer, CHEP Network, Australia Jasmine Wong,Head of Strategy, APAC Hub, Initiative, APAC John Paite, Chief Creative Ofﬁcer,Media.Monks, India
- Youbin Bang, Creative Director, Cheil Worldwide (HQ), South Korea
Creative Effectiveness and Creative Strategy Jury:
- Aditya Kanthy, CEO and Managing Director, DDB Mudra Group, India Alex Erasmus, Head of Strategy, VaynerMedia, APAC
- Amy Frengley, Chief Brand Thinker, Thinkerbell Aotearoa, New Zealand Catherine King,Chief Strategy Ofﬁcer, Leo Burnett, Australia
- Songha Zion Lee, CMO, Burger King Korea, South Korea Thayalan Bartlett,Director / CEO, MullenLowe Group, Sri Lanka
- Trang Nguyen, Marketing VP – Non Carbonated Soft Drink and Sustainability, Suntory Pepsico, Vietnam
Design and Industry Craft Jury:
- Takahiro Hosoda, Chief Creative Ofﬁcer, TBWA\HAKUHODO, Japan
- Ignatius Ong, Head of Design, Southeast Asia, Deloitte Digital, Southeast Asia Janson Choo,Executive Creative Director, BBH, Singapore
- Jeremy Hogg, Executive Creative Director, Howatson+Company, Australia Laura Cibilich,Founder and Design Director, Run Aotearoa, New Zealand Tanu Sinha, Head of Design,PepsiCo, India and South Asia
- Wen-Xi Chen, Executive Creative Director, Design Bridge and Partners, Mainland China
Digital Craft and Social & Inﬂuencer Jury:
- Jax Jung, Global Creative Director, Cheil Worldwide, Global Annabella Li, Senior DigitalAccount Director, Havas, Hong Kong SAR
- Auditya Mandala Putra, Brand and Creative Consultant, TikTok, Indonesia Mayuresh Dubhashi,Group Executive Creative Director, Leo Burnett, India Mazuin Zin, CEO, Edelman Worldwide,Malaysia
- Omar Sotomayor Noel, Regional Executive Creative Director, We Are Social, SEA ThanyaluckPongacha, Creative Director, GreynJ United, Thailand
Direct and Outdoor Jury President:
- Alice Chou, Chief Creative Ofﬁcer, Dentsu Creative, Taiwan Anusheela Saha, Executive Creative Director, FCB, India
- Bernice Fong, Director, Brand & Content Strategy, AXA Asia, Hong Kong SAR Geumbyul Bae, Executive Creative Director, Innocean, South Korea Guilherme Machado, Executive CreativeDirector, BLKJ Havas, Singapore Marco Versolato, Chief Creative Ofﬁcer, WundermanThompson, Singapore
- Sam Dickson, Creative Director, The Monkeys, Part of Accenture Song, Australia
Entertainment, Gaming and Music Jury:
- Joey David Tiempo, Founder and CEO, Octopus&Whale, the Philippines Chris Chen, ChiefCreative Ofﬁcer, China, Dentsu Creative, Mainland China David Lister, Head of Content APAC,FUSE, APAC
- Jan-Paul Jeffrey, Head of Marketing, Spotify, Southeast Asia
- Lulu Lu, Chief Creative Ofﬁcer, Taipei, Wunderman Thompson, Taiwan
- Sanchita Johri, Director Digital & Membership Emerging Markets, adidas, India, Middle East and North Africa,Turkey, Israel and South Africa
- Seamus Higgins, National Chief Creative Ofﬁcer, R/GA, Australia
Film Jury:
- Tony Bradbourne, Founder, Special, New Zealand
- Erika Romero, Creative Grouphead, FCB Artgroup, Kazakhstan
- Ewan Yap, Group Creative Director, TBWA\Media Arts Lab Shanghai, Mainland China Motonori Sugiyama,Executive Creative Director, Droga5, Part of Accenture Song, Japan Natalie Lam, Chief Creative Ofﬁcer,Publicis Groupe, APAC
- Prasert Vijitpawan, Deputy Chief Creative Ofﬁcer, Ogilvy Group, Thailand Rachel Hoo,Creative Director, VaynerMedia APAC, Malaysia
- Sarah McGregor, Executive Creative Director, Dentsu Creative, Australia
Film Craft Jury:
- Rob Galluzzo, CEO, FINCH, Australia
- Anastacia Lee, CEO and Executive Producer, DBLA hybrid video production studio, Uzbekistan
- Kazuhide Adachi, Creative Director, dentsu, Japan
- Victor Ting, Head of Marketing, Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles, Taiwan Rebecca So, Headof Films APAC, Media.Monks, APAC
- Monica G Gambhir, Co-Founder & Film Director, CUTAWAYY FILMS, India Jenny Crabb, SeniorProducer, Regional BDM Asia, Sweetshop, Asia
Healthcare Jury:
- Lyndon Louis, Executive Creative Director, BrandCare Asia, India
- Aalok Agrawal, Senior VP - P&G Health, Procter & Gamble, Asia, Middle-East and Africa Dr Feiyan Shen,Managing Director, VMLY&R Health China, Mainland China
- Flora Hyoeun Rhee, Executive Director, Havas Korea, South Korea Maiko Banno, GeneralManager in healthcare PR, OZMA Inc., Japan Merlee Jayme, Chairmom/Founder, TheMisﬁts Camp, the Philippines Scott Smith, Executive Creative Director, DDB Remedy,Australia
Media Jury:
- Sapna Nemani, Chief Solutions Ofﬁcer, Publicis Groupe, APAC Ben Cunnington, Head of Media, Stan, Australia
- Connie Chan, CEO, OMD China, Mainland China Helen McRae, CEO, APAC, Mindshare, APAC
- Penny Chow, Managing Director, Mediabrands Content Studio, Hong Kong SAR & Taiwan Takamasa Hirai,Vertical Creative Director, ADK Marketing Solutions, Japan
- Uday Mohan, Managing Director, Havas Media Network, India
PR Jury:
- Emily Poon, President, Asia, Ogilvy Public Relations, APAC Amit Misra, CEO,MSL, South Asia and Southeast Asia
- Dido Chow, Group Creative Director, Weber Shandwick, Hong Kong SAR and Singapore Matt Stoddart,Executive Creative Director, TBWA\Melbourne & Eleven, Australia
- Rebekah Bo Young Lee, Head Of Digital & Integrated Solution, Edelman Korea, South Korea Sherawaye Hagger,Head of Brand Advocacy, Personal Care, Unilever, Global
- Yuki Koda, Director, PR Consulting Dentsu, Japan
Print & Publishing and Radio & Audio Jury:
- Guan Hin Tay, Creative Chairman, BBDO, Singapore Adam Smith,Senior Creative, Havas Host, Australia
- Ashish Chakravarty, Executive Director & India Head of Creative, McCann Worldgroup, India
- Didi Pirinyuang, Chief Creative Ofﬁcer, VML, Malaysia Mariko Fukuoka,Copywriter, Dentsu Inc., Japan
- Pavarisa Chumvigrant, Chief Branding and Communication Ofﬁcer, FWD Insurance, Thailand
- Tian It Ng, Chief Creative Ofﬁcer, Publicis Communications, Mainland China
Press Accreditation and Event registration, including the Awards Ceremony & Dinner, are open, and entries into Spikes Asia are being accepted until 1 February 2024. Further information on Spikes Asia canbe found at www.spikes.asia.
About Spikes Asia
Spikes Asia, the home of Asia-Paciﬁc creativity, is the region’s oldest and most prestigious awards for creativeadvertising. Building on over 35 years of the illustrious Spikes Awards and Tangrams Strategy & Effectiveness Awards,Spikes Asia is the result of a collaboration between Ascential, the organiser of Cannes Lions and Haymarket, publisher ofCampaign Asia-Paciﬁc.
Spikes Asia celebrates creative excellence in the Asia-Paciﬁc region alongside learning and networking opportunities. The Awards serve as the deﬁnitive benchmark for creative excellence, marketing strategy and effectiveness in Asia-Paciﬁc. www.spikes.asia
About Ascential
Ascential delivers specialist information, analytics, events and eCommerce optimisation to the world's leading consumerbrands and their ecosystems. Our world-class businesses improve performance and solve customer problems bydelivering immediately actionable information and visionary longer-term thinking across Digital Commerce, ProductDesign, Marketing and Retail & Financial Services.
With more than 3,800 employees across ﬁve continents, we combine local expertise with a global footprint for clients inover 120 countries. Ascential is listed on the London Stock Exchange. www.ascential.com
About Haymarket
Haymarket Media Group creates award-winning specialist content and information for international audiences. The company has more than 70 market-leading brands created by world-class experts in locations in the UK, the US,Hong Kong, Singapore, India and Germany. Haymarket’s consumer and professional brands connect people and communities across digital, mobile, print and live/virtual media platforms. Although Haymarket’s portfolio is diverse, its mission is the same across borders and markets: to deliver brand experiences which truly meet the needs of its audiences and clients. Haymarket’s brands include Campaign, PRWeek, What Car?, Autocar, AsianInvestor andFinance Asia. www.haymarket.com
Contacts:
Jaime Ng Festival Director Spikes Asia
Jaimen@spikes.asia
Camilla Lambert Head of Press & PR Spikes Asia
Camillal@canneslions.com
Tash Naidoo Senior PR Manager SpikesAsia
Tashn@canneslions.com
Press Portal:
press.canneslions.com
Topic: Press release summary
Source: Spikes Asia
Sectors: Media & Marketing, Advertising
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network
Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.