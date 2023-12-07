Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Thursday, December 7, 2023
Thursday, 7 December 2023, 15:00 HKT/SGT
Source: CITI APAC
5 Reasons to Apply for a Citi Plus Account

HONG KONG, Dec 7, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - Enhance your banking and investing experience from the comfort of your home with a Citi Plus account. With a Citi Plus account , you can enjoy a seamless mobile banking experience as it allows you to enhance your savings while you invest, shop and earn rewards. This way, you can manage your finances, and investment needs with just a few taps on your smart devices.

How Citi Plus Can Help You Elevate Your Lifestyle

Here are 5 reasons why opening a Citi Plus account can be beneficial to you:

Citi Plus Debit Mastercard: When you successfully open a Citi Plus account, you won't have to wait for long to get a Citi Plus Debit Mastercard, as it will be issued to you in about 5 business days. With this debit card, you can enjoy easy cash withdrawals at ATMs or use it to make purchases.

Citi Plus Credit Card: Apply for a Citi Plus Credit Card and enjoy a broad spectrum of benefits, from online and fitness membership transactions to shopping and dining needs. You can also earn points for all eligible transactions. Get the Citi Plus Credit Card today to enjoy a HK$1,600 cash rebate and bonus interest rate.

Extra Interest Earnings: Citi Plus account holders can receive a HK$200 cash rebate when they deposit HK$50,000 in fresh funds and can also enjoy a 3.5% p.a. interest rate for a 1-month Foreign Currency Time Deposit with bookings up to HK$100,000 for each chosen currency.

Investments: With a Citi Plus account and Citi Mobile app, you can easily trade Hong Kong, US, Shanghai and Shenzhen stocks in real-time on a single platform. Open Hong Kong and US stock accounts online today to enjoy up to HK$500 cash rebate and Buy Brokerage Fee waivers for the first 3 months. Additionally, earn up to HK$10,000 cash reward when you transfer in Hong Kong, US, Shanghai and Shenzhen stocks.

Insurance: Prepare for life's uncertainties by purchasing life and travel insurance via the Citi Mobile app. As a Citi Plus account holder, you are entitled to a 6-month premium waiver in the first policy year when you successfully apply for the Zurich Lifestyle Insurance Plan.

Final Thoughts

Apply for a Citi Plus account today and enjoy banking, investment and insurance services at your fingertips. You may also consider opening a Citi Interest Booster account, and Currency Manager account to get the most out of your Citi Plus account. If you have further questions, please speak with the Citibank team.

Citibank Hong Kong Citibank Hong Kong offers consumers and institutions a range of financial products and services, including consumer and investment banking, credit cards, and personal loans. Citibank Hong Kong aims to deliver holistic and innovative solutions to clients and meet the increasingly complex strategies of its regional client base in the APAC in an ever-changing financial landscape. The content reflects the view of the article's author and does not necessarily reflect the views of Citi or its employees. Please read the products and offers on Citibank Hong Kong's website for accuracy or completeness of the information presented in the article.

