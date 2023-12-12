

BANGKOK, THAILAND, Dec 12, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - The 4th PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards (India) were presented today in an exclusive luncheon and presentation ceremony at The Athenee Hotel, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Bangkok.



The exclusive luncheon and presentation ceremony, hosted at The Athenee Hotel, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Bangkok. DLF Cyber City Developers Ltd. came out on top as the year’s biggest winner, scoring the title of Best Sustainable Developer. The company also earned Special Recognitions in ESG and Sustainable Design and Construction. A wide array of companies and projects were given Special Recognitions this year. Supreme Universal received the Special Recognition for Luxury Development while Turner House by Raiaskaran won the Special Recognition for Landmark Office Design. The Special Recognition for Redevelopment was meanwhile presented to S. Raheja Realty. The latest edition of the Awards in India also recognised the country’s finest integrated, mixed-use, and office projects, including Brigade Cornerstone Utopia by Brigade Group and The Ark- Voyage to the Stars by Tribeca Developers & Acropolis Developer. Embassy REIT gained wins for the projects Embassy Hub Phase 1 and Embassy Manyata Block D1 & D2.



Embassy Hub Phase 1 by Embassy REIT, Winner of the Best Office Development at the PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards (India) 2023 Jeremy Williams, managing director, Marketplaces, PropertyGuru Group, said: “Congratulations to the distinguished companies and projects that have raised the standard of real estate in India. The winners represent the continual improvement in the quality of real estate in India, showcasing a readiness to meet the demands of NRIs, the domestic housing market, and investors. We look forward to seeing many more such exemplary companies committed to transforming the nation’s property sector for the better.” Jules Kay, GM of PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards and Events, said: “The built environment of India continues to show impressive growth with the support of smart property seekers and investors at home and abroad. Thanks to the country's many experienced property developers and high-performing real estate investment trusts, the country’s award-worthy residential and commercial offerings have made great strides in terms of design and construction in recent years, setting quality benchmarks both at a national and international level.” The independent panel of judges who determined the list of awardees this year consist of Ajai A Kapoor, chairperson of the Awards in India and CEO of 360 degrees – Real Estate Services; Avinash Khater, founder chairman, The Real Estate Kings (TREK); Jitender Girdhar, co-founder & director, Qonqests Technical Solutions and VDC Technologies; Madhav Raman, co-founder, Anagram Architects; Ravi Ahuja, India Real Estate Services; Shradha Batra Mithal, director, Alto Vita; and Sidhartha Talwar, principal and co-founder, Studio Lotus. HLB supervised the selection process under the leadership of Surabhi Bansal, partner with HLB Advisory Services Delhi LLP. Organised by PropertyGuru Group (NYSE: PGRU), Southeast Asia’s leading property technology company, the 4th PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards (India) are supported by official portal partner Housing.com; official marketing partner SHK360; official magazine Property Report by PropertyGuru; media partner The Hindu; supporting association IFC – Excellence in Design for Greater Efficiencies; official courier partner Ezy Express; and official supervisor HLB. For more information, email awards@propertyguru.com or visit the official website: AsiaPropertyAwards.com. COMPLETE LIST OF WINNERS



4th PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards (India) DEVELOPER AWARD Best Sustainable Developer

WINNER: DLF Cyber City Developers Ltd. DEVELOPMENT AWARDS Best Integrated Development

WINNER: The Ark- Voyage to the Stars by Tribeca Developers & Acropolis Developer Best Mixed Use Development

WINNER: Brigade Cornerstone Utopia by Brigade Group Best Office Development

WINNER: Embassy Hub Phase 1 by Embassy REIT DESIGN AWARD Best Office Architectural Design

WINNER: Embassy Manyata Block D1 & D2 by Embassy REIT SPECIAL AWARDS Special Recognition in ESG

WINNER: DLF Cyber City Developers Ltd. Special Recognition in Sustainable Design and Construction

WINNER: DLF Cyber City Developers Ltd. Special Recognition for Luxury Development

WINNER: Supreme Universal Special Recognition for Landmark Office Design

WINNER: Turner House by Raiaskaran Special Recognition for Redevelopment

WINNER: S. Raheja Realty ABOUT PROPERTYGURU ASIA PROPERTY AWARDS:



PropertyGuru’s Asia Property Awards, established in 2005, are the region’s most exclusive and prestigious real estate awards programme. The Asia Property Awards are recognised as the ultimate hallmark of excellence in the Asian property sector. Boasting an independent panel of industry experts and trusted supervisors, the Awards have an unparalleled reputation for being credible, ethical, fair, and transparent. In 2023, the Awards series is open to more than a dozen key property markets around the region. The exciting gala events welcome senior industry leaders and top media, as well as reach property agents and consumers via live streaming. Recognising excellence within each Asian market with a variety of categories, including green and sustainable development, each local awards programme will culminate in the PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards Grand Final, which takes place after the PropertyGuru Asia Real Estate Summit during ‘PropertyGuru Week’ in December 2023. For more information, please visit AsiaPropertyAwards.com ABOUT PROPERTYGURU GROUP:



PropertyGuru is Southeast Asia’s leading(1) PropTech company, and the preferred destination for over 37 million property seekers(2) to connect with almost 59,000 agents monthly(3) to find their dream home. PropertyGuru empowers property seekers with more than 2.9 million real estate listings(4), in-depth insights, and solutions that enable them to make confident property decisions across Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, and Vietnam. PropertyGuru.com.sg was launched in Singapore in 2007 and since then, PropertyGuru Group has made the property journey a transparent one for property seekers in Southeast Asia. In the last 15 years, PropertyGuru has grown into a high-growth PropTech company with a robust portfolio including leading property marketplaces and award-winning mobile apps across its core markets; mortgage marketplace, PropertyGuru Finance; home services platform, Sendhelper; a host of proprietary enterprise solutions under PropertyGuru For Business including DataSense, ValueNet, Awards, events and publications across Asia. For more information, please visit: PropertyGuruGroup.com;PropertyGuru Group on LinkedIn. Footnotes & Citation: (1) Based on SimilarWeb data between April 2023 and September 2023.

(2) Based on Google Analytics data between April 2023 and September 2023.

(3) Based on data between July 2023 and September 2023.

(4) Based on data between April 2023 and September 2023. Group: Key Statistics as of November 2023 * Property seekers: 37 million

* No. of agents: 59,000

* Real estate listings: 2.9 million Strong Category Leadership Drives Long-Term Growth Opportunities As of September 30, 2023, PropertyGuru continued its Engagement Market Share* * Singapore: 83% – 6.2x the closest peer

* Malaysia: 92% – 12.8x the closest peer

* Vietnam: 80% – 4.0x the closest peer

* Thailand: 51% – 1.7x the closest peer *Based on SimilarWeb data between April 2023 and September 2023. PROPERTYGURU CONTACTS: General Enquiries:

Richard Allan Aquino, Head of Brand & Marketing Services

M: +66 92 954 4154

E: allan@propertyguru.com Media & Partnerships:

Piyachanok Raungpaka, Media Relations & Marketing Services Executive

M: +66 92 701 2510

E: piyachanok@propertyguru.com Sponsorships:

Kanittha Srithongsuk, Regional Manager, Awards Sponsorship

M: +66 93 293 9794

E: kanittha@propertyguru.com Sales & Nominations:

Monika Singh, Solutions Manager

M: +66 87 677 4812

E: monika@propertyguru.com





Topic: Press release summary

Source: PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards

Sectors: Real Estate & REIT, Daily News, Construct, Engineering, Regional, Local Biz

http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network



Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

