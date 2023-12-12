Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Tuesday, December 12, 2023
Tuesday, 12 December 2023, 14:49 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards
The 4th PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards (India) recognise the nation's finest real estate companies
VERSATILE ENTERPRISES, RANGING FROM A TOP REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST TO RESIDENTIAL AND COMMERCIAL DEVELOPERS, GARNER ACCOLADES

BANGKOK, THAILAND, Dec 12, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - The 4th PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards (India) were presented today in an exclusive luncheon and presentation ceremony at The Athenee Hotel, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Bangkok.

The exclusive luncheon and presentation ceremony, hosted at The Athenee Hotel, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Bangkok.

DLF Cyber City Developers Ltd. came out on top as the year’s biggest winner, scoring the title of Best Sustainable Developer. The company also earned Special Recognitions in ESG and Sustainable Design and Construction.                  

A wide array of companies and projects were given Special Recognitions this year. Supreme Universal received the Special Recognition for Luxury Development while Turner House by Raiaskaran won the Special Recognition for Landmark Office Design. The Special Recognition for Redevelopment was meanwhile presented to S. Raheja Realty.

The latest edition of the Awards in India also recognised the country’s finest integrated, mixed-use, and office projects, including Brigade Cornerstone Utopia by Brigade Group and The Ark- Voyage to the Stars by Tribeca Developers & Acropolis Developer. Embassy REIT gained wins for the projects Embassy Hub Phase 1 and Embassy Manyata Block D1 & D2.

Embassy Hub Phase 1 by Embassy REIT, Winner of the Best Office Development at the PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards (India) 2023

Jeremy Williams, managing director, Marketplaces, PropertyGuru Group, said: “Congratulations to the distinguished companies and projects that have raised the standard of real estate in India. The winners represent the continual improvement in the quality of real estate in India, showcasing a readiness to meet the demands of NRIs, the domestic housing market, and investors. We look forward to seeing many more such exemplary companies committed to transforming the nation’s property sector for the better.”

Jules Kay, GM of PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards and Events, said: “The built environment of India continues to show impressive growth with the support of smart property seekers and investors at home and abroad. Thanks to the country's many experienced property developers and high-performing real estate investment trusts, the country’s award-worthy residential and commercial offerings have made great strides in terms of design and construction in recent years, setting quality benchmarks both at a national and international level.”

The independent panel of judges who determined the list of awardees this year consist of Ajai A Kapoor, chairperson of the Awards in India and CEO of 360 degrees – Real Estate Services; Avinash Khater, founder chairman, The Real Estate Kings (TREK); Jitender Girdhar, co-founder & director, Qonqests Technical Solutions and VDC Technologies; Madhav Raman, co-founder, Anagram Architects; Ravi Ahuja, India Real Estate Services; Shradha Batra Mithal, director, Alto Vita; and Sidhartha Talwar, principal and co-founder, Studio Lotus.

HLB supervised the selection process under the leadership of Surabhi Bansal, partner with HLB Advisory Services Delhi LLP.

Organised by PropertyGuru Group (NYSE: PGRU), Southeast Asia’s leading property technology company, the 4th PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards (India) are supported by official portal partner Housing.com; official marketing partner SHK360; official magazine Property Report by PropertyGuru; media partner The Hindu; supporting association IFC – Excellence in Design for Greater Efficiencies; official courier partner Ezy Express; and official supervisor HLB.

For more information, email awards@propertyguru.com or visit the official website: AsiaPropertyAwards.com.

COMPLETE LIST OF WINNERS

4th PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards (India)

DEVELOPER AWARD                            

Best Sustainable Developer                           
WINNER: DLF Cyber City Developers Ltd.                               

DEVELOPMENT AWARDS

Best Integrated Development                       
WINNER: The Ark- Voyage to the Stars by Tribeca Developers & Acropolis Developer                            

Best Mixed Use Development                       
WINNER: Brigade Cornerstone Utopia by Brigade Group                            

Best Office Development                                 
WINNER: Embassy Hub Phase 1 by Embassy REIT                            

DESIGN AWARD                            

Best Office Architectural Design                   
WINNER: Embassy Manyata Block D1 & D2 by Embassy REIT                            

SPECIAL AWARDS                            

Special Recognition in ESG                             
WINNER: DLF Cyber City Developers Ltd.   

Special Recognition in Sustainable Design and Construction                   
WINNER: DLF Cyber City Developers Ltd.             

Special Recognition for Luxury Development                              
WINNER: Supreme Universal   

Special Recognition for Landmark Office Design                        
WINNER: Turner House by Raiaskaran        

Special Recognition for Redevelopment                      
WINNER: S. Raheja Realty                                                 

ABOUT PROPERTYGURU ASIA PROPERTY AWARDS:

PropertyGuru’s Asia Property Awards, established in 2005, are the region’s most exclusive and prestigious real estate awards programme. The Asia Property Awards are recognised as the ultimate hallmark of excellence in the Asian property sector. Boasting an independent panel of industry experts and trusted supervisors, the Awards have an unparalleled reputation for being credible, ethical, fair, and transparent. 

In 2023, the Awards series is open to more than a dozen key property markets around the region. The exciting gala events welcome senior industry leaders and top media, as well as reach property agents and consumers via live streaming. Recognising excellence within each Asian market with a variety of categories, including green and sustainable development, each local awards programme will culminate in the PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards Grand Final, which takes place after the PropertyGuru Asia Real Estate Summit during ‘PropertyGuru Week’ in December 2023. 

For more information, please visit AsiaPropertyAwards.com

ABOUT PROPERTYGURU GROUP:

PropertyGuru is Southeast Asia’s leading(1) PropTech company, and the preferred destination for over 37 million property seekers(2) to connect with almost 59,000 agents monthly(3) to find their dream home. PropertyGuru empowers property seekers with more than 2.9 million real estate listings(4), in-depth insights, and solutions that enable them to make confident property decisions across Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, and Vietnam. 

PropertyGuru.com.sg was launched in Singapore in 2007 and since then, PropertyGuru Group has made the property journey a transparent one for property seekers in Southeast Asia. In the last 15 years, PropertyGuru has grown into a high-growth PropTech company with a robust portfolio including leading property marketplaces and award-winning mobile apps across its core markets; mortgage marketplace, PropertyGuru Finance; home services platform, Sendhelper; a host of proprietary enterprise solutions under PropertyGuru For Business including DataSense, ValueNet, Awards, events and publications across Asia. 

For more information, please visit: PropertyGuruGroup.com;PropertyGuru Group on LinkedIn.

Footnotes & Citation:

(1) Based on SimilarWeb data between April 2023 and September 2023.
(2) Based on Google Analytics data between April 2023 and September 2023.
(3) Based on data between July 2023 and September 2023.
(4) Based on data between April 2023 and September 2023.

Group: Key Statistics as of November 2023

* Property seekers: 37 million
* No. of agents: 59,000
* Real estate listings: 2.9 million

Strong Category Leadership Drives Long-Term Growth Opportunities

As of September 30, 2023, PropertyGuru continued its Engagement Market Share*

* Singapore: 83% – 6.2x the closest peer
* Malaysia: 92% – 12.8x the closest peer
* Vietnam: 80% – 4.0x the closest peer
* Thailand: 51% – 1.7x the closest peer

*Based on SimilarWeb data between April 2023 and September 2023.

PROPERTYGURU CONTACTS:

General Enquiries:
Richard Allan Aquino, Head of Brand & Marketing Services
M: +66 92 954 4154
E: allan@propertyguru.com   

Media & Partnerships:
Piyachanok Raungpaka, Media Relations & Marketing Services Executive
M: +66 92 701 2510
E: piyachanok@propertyguru.com    

Sponsorships:
Kanittha Srithongsuk, Regional Manager, Awards Sponsorship
M: +66 93 293 9794
E: kanittha@propertyguru.com

Sales & Nominations:
Monika Singh, Solutions Manager
M: +66 87 677 4812
E: monika@propertyguru.com




Topic: Press release summary
Source: PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards
Sectors: Real Estate & REIT, Daily News, Construct, Engineering, Regional, Local Biz
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards
Dec 12, 2023 11:34 HKT/SGT
Japan's finest alpine real estate rises at the 2023 PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards (Greater Niseko)
Nov 27, 2023 13:30 HKT/SGT
The 10th PropertyGuru Asia Awards in partnership with iProperty.com.my mark a decade of celebrating real estate achievements
Oct 30, 2023 09:22 HKT/SGT
Impressive companies, remarkable individuals take centre stage at the 13th PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards (Singapore)
Oct 16, 2023 08:00 HKT/SGT
Historic Edition of the PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards (Australia) Commemorates the Country's Finest Real Estate
May 31, 2023 14:38 HKT/SGT
The 5th PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards (Greater Niseko) 2023 celebrate popularity of Japan's alpine market
May 8, 2023 12:58 HKT/SGT
The 13th PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards (Singapore) programme begins call for entries in resilient market
May 2, 2023 15:15 HKT/SGT
10th PropertyGuru Asia Awards Malaysia in partnership with iProperty marks a decade of excellence amid economic expansion
Apr 28, 2023 12:10 HKT/SGT
The 6th PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards (Australia) will showcase the country's finest to domestic, international property seekers
More news >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       