RIYADH, Dec 11, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - With the surge in service digitization and the integration of AI and FinTech solutions, the co-located event played a crucial role as a catalyst for innovators to connect, network, and collaborate with top tech leaders and C-level decision-makers.

The events boasted an impressive assembly of over 1,000 C-level attendees, 100+ speakers, 200 investors, and 50 sponsors and partners, showcasing groundbreaking advancements steering the MENA region and Saudi Arabia towards a digitized future. The insightful discussions and panel sessions, guided by industry titans, directed the spotlight on business growth strategies, employing real-world use cases.

The discussions spanned a diverse array of topics, covering the fintech industry's exploration of generative AI advancements, insights into Data Life Cycle Utilization with Artificial Intelligence, and other engaging subjects that captured attention.

Sharing his excitement about the event, Naveen Bharadwaj, Group CEO of Trescon, said, "DATE KSA serves as a convergence point, uniting industry experts and disruptors to pioneer a decentralized, technology-centric future. I am excited about the significant role this event will play, fostering substantial transformations within the Kingdom's technological landscape. It empowers visionaries to architect a vibrant and innovative tomorrow."

Day 1 of DATE KSA was filled with noteworthy panel discussions and exciting keynotes that furthered the conversation regarding these emerging tech solutions.

One such session was the keynote presentation on ‘Empowering the Kingdom’s Future with AI Upsurge’. The session, led by Eng. Mansour Alobaid, Chairman - ICT Committee, Riyadh Chamber of Commerce, delved into how the Kingdom is proactively leveraging and adapting to the power of AI to thrive in the digital age. ‘The DATE AI Show is not just an event, it’s a convergence of innovation, expertise, and limitless possibilities. As we gather in the heart of Riyadh, a global hub of technological advancement, the AI Show promises to unveil the future of artificial intelligence. This unique platform brings together industry leaders, visionaries, and cutting-edge technologies, sparking conversations that will shape the trajectory of AI trends to hands-on demonstration of groundbreaking solutions, DATE AI Show is where the present meets the future’.

Another key session that stole the limelight was the fireside chat on ‘Cognitive Cities: Science Fiction or Tomorrow’s Future?’. The chat, led by Mr. Yousuf Khalili, Chief Commercial Officer of Tonomus (NEOM), visualizes a city where technology is seamlessly integrated into every aspect of life, transforming the way we live, work, and interact. He also talks about a utopian city built at the heart of the Kingdom, boasting hyper-futuristic features powered by AI and advanced robotics. ‘I am delighted to be a speaker at this prestigious event as the DATE AI Show is renowned for its cutting edge insights in an ever changing landscape. World class speakers, advanced usecases, next generation tech demos all distilled into one major arena, that affirms that we at TONOMUS are at the forefront as global players in accelerating a new era behind creativity & collaboration in the world of AI & cognitive solutions in general’. – Yousef Khalili, Chief Commercial Officer, TONOMUS

Following the triumph of Day 1 at the DATE FinTech Show and DATE AI Show (#DATEKSA), excitement builds for Day 2, offering an exclusive glimpse into the future of these groundbreaking emerging tech solutions.

About Trescon

Trescon is a pioneering force in the global business events and services sector, driving the adoption of emerging technologies while promoting sustainability and inclusive leadership.

Our summits, expos, and conferences create real economic impact by connecting and empowering the key ecosystem of government organisations, regulators, enterprises, corporates and more. With the help of our 250+ employees across offices in 6 countries, several of our clients have quadrupled their leads, shortened sales cycles by half or less, entered markets three times faster, closed deals within unimaginable timelines and grown their businesses ultimately. For more information about Trescon visit: www.tresconglobal.com.

