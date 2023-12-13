

SINGAPORE, Dec 12, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - ACROMETA Group Limited ("ACROMETA", or the "Company" and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group"), an established specialist engineering service provider in the field of controlled environments serving mainly the healthcare, biotechnology, pharmaceutical, research and academia sectors, today announced that its 70% owned subsidiary Life Science Incubator Holdings Pte Ltd (“LSI”) signed a strategic cooperation framework agreement (“Agreement”) with its partner Fenglin Healthcare Industry Development (Group) Co. Ltd. (“Fenglin Group”). (3rd from Right) Fenglin Group Deputy General Manager Mr Pan Taishen and (2nd from Right) AcroMeta Executive Chairman Mr Levin Lee Keng Weng at the signing ceremony The Agreement follows an earlier MOU signed in November 2023 to further deepen their collaboration for the co-working laboratory space business in the People’s Republic of China. The signing ceremony, which was held at the German Center Singapore, was part of a corporate access event which featured a presentation on the co-working laboratory space business, followed by a tour of the facilities for a first-hand look at the laboratory that is fully fitted with state-of-the-art equipment. Representatives from AcroMeta, LSI and Fenglin Group present at the event held at the German Centre Singapore China-incorporated Fenglin Group, the administrative arm of the Shanghai Xuhui government in charge of Life Sciences, aims to establish an integrated ecosystem of local and international stakeholders in Shanghai’s Xuhui District to accelerate biopharmaceutical innovation and development. Fenglin Group will promote the co-working laboratory space with a focus on overseas biomedical science startups and SMEs planning to develop their business in China. On its part, LSI will use its existing business networks to recommend to Fenglin Group, Singapore and other overseas biomedical sciences companies that intend to have a business foothold in China and need co-working laboratory space. Mr Levin Lee Keng Weng, ACROMETA's Executive Chairman, said, “We extend a warm welcome to all our honoured guests, including the top Management of Fenglin Group. LSI and Fenglin will work closely together to fulfil the goals of our strategic cooperation in the co-working laboratory business. China's life sciences industry is an important part of China’s ‘Made in China 2025’ strategy and its rapid growth has seen the birth of thousands of start- ups and SMEs in biotech, agritech, pharmaceuticals, and medical devices doing research and development to bring innovative products into the market. Our co-working laboratory space business will enable them to conduct their R&D without incurring high CAPEX to build the facilities.” About ACROMETA Group Limited (SGX Stock Code:43F) ACROMETA (Previously known as ACROMEC Limited) is an established specialist engineering services provider with more than 25 years of experience in the field of controlled environments. The Group has, over the years, acquired expertise in the design and construction of facilities requiring controlled environments such as laboratories, medical and sterile facilities, and cleanrooms. ACROMETA's business is divided into three main business segments: (i) Engineering, procurement, and construction services, specialising in architectural, and mechanical, electrical, and process works within controlled environments; (ii) Maintenance and repair services of facilities and equipment of controlled environments and their supporting infrastructure. (iii) Co-Working Laboratory business; currently operates 6,500 square feet of co-working laboratory space at The German Centre in Singapore, serving SMEs and startups. The Group mainly serves the healthcare, biotechnology, pharmaceutical, research and academia, and electronics sectors. ACROMETA's customers include hospitals and medical centres, government agencies, research and development companies or agencies, research and development units of multinational corporations, tertiary educational institutions, pharmaceutical companies, semiconductor manufacturing companies, and multinational engineering companies. The Company has been listed on the Catalist Board of the Singapore Exchange since 2016. For more information, please visit www.acrometa.com. Media and Analysts Contact:

