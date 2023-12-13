

NEW DELHI, Dec 13, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - What do my customers want? This is the burning question that every leader asks, and that the savviest executives are asking more frequently than ever. Technology has handed customers unprecedented control over the experience of purchasing goods and services. The process increasingly plays out in fluid, hypercompetitive, and always-on markets with many channels and touchpoints, or individual interactions.



Crafting a powerful customer experience (CX) surpasses mere product delivery. It's the art of forging connections with individuals who become brand advocates, naturally amplifying your presence across social media and personal interactions. It extends beyond fulfilling needs promptly—it's about fostering touchpoints that resonate. These organic connections transcend transactions, sparking conversations and endorsements among friends and family. Embracing this holistic approach cultivates a network of authentic ambassadors, elevating your brand from a service to a shared story. Every organisation and leader knows the importance of keeping their customers happy and satisfied, but very few truly understand the value that providing a positive experience can have on their bottom line—the customer experience value. It is this often underappreciated facet that was spotlighted at the Delhi-NCR edition of Team Marksmen Network’s CX Transformation Conclave. Much goes into the creation of a joyful, authentic, and engaging customer journey. In simple terms, some aspects are non-negotiable in this day and age, such as consistency across channels, ‘always on’ engagement, a greater emphasis on innovative technological solutions, and effective marketing campaigns. To better what can separate your business from the crowd, and the measures that are powering the next-generation of consumer experiences, a power-packed speaker lineup put on their collective thinking hats to highlight how thoughtful strategies can bring clearly defined business outcomes to life. The diverse speaker roster included Sanjay Gupta, VP – South Asia and Middle East, NICE; Ankit Goenka, SVP & Head of Customer Experience, Bajaj Allianz General Insurance Company; Nidhi Chadha, Head of Customer Success, Reliance Jio Infocomm; Shashi Ranjan, Head of Customer Experience, Dr Lal PathLabs; Shamik Banerjee, CMO, Apollo24|7; Sandeep Kumar, Executive Director, Deloitte India; Aradhika Mehta, Head of Marketing, Ex-Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail; Rajeev Kharyal, Head of Customer Service, TATA Power Delhi Distribution Limited; Aalok R Pradhan, Head Contact Centre Ops, CX, COE - Digital & AI, TVS Motor Company; Sidharth Shakdher, EVP & CMO, Disney+ Hotstar; Guneet Vijan, Director, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu India LLP; Arpit Aggarwal, Head CX, Strategy & CRM Revenue, Tata CLiQ; Amit Midha, AVP Marketing, Paytm; Abhijit Banerjee, Director, Deloitte India; Bhimsen Gulabani, (CCO, Transformation leader, Master of CX) Renault India Pvt. Ltd; Anamika Chatterjee, Head Customer Service - Retail Finance, Hero FinCorp; Anita Nayyar, COO-Media, Branding & Communications, Patanjali Ayurved Ltd.; Ganesh Iyer, Senior CX Portfolio Consultant, NICE; Sahil Khanna, Director Customer Experience & Growth, Adidas; Vikram Singh, Head Customer Experience, PVR Limited; and Varun Puri, Director, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu India LLP. Speaking on the sidelines of the event, Akash Tiwari, Co-Founder, Team Marksmen Network, said, “Over time, customer expectations have evolved—they seek personal recognition, desiring brands that empathize with their unique goals and evolving needs. They yearn for companies that grasp their dynamic reality. Embracing a hyper-personalized marketing approach, fueled by data, analytics, and AI, grants the agility to understand and respond to these changing realities instantly. It's about acknowledging individuality, resonating with aspirations, and adapting swiftly in real-time. Today's customers demand this seamless evolution, where brands not only understand but effortlessly adjust to their ever-changing landscapes, fostering lasting connections built on understanding and relevance. It is these facets, and more, that we explored at the Delhi-NCR edition of the CX Transformation Conclave.” About Team Marksmen Through an array of bespoke industry-centric knowledge platforms, using a variety of formats, such as Roundtables, Summits & Conferences, Workshops, and Recognition Ceremonies, Team Marksmen helps senior industry decision makers navigate through issues of critical importance and informs their world-view for better decision-making. Team Marksmen has successfully executed more than 20 events with 300+ domestic and international B2B and B2C brands, helping businesses across industries create opportunities to engage audiences through on-ground and virtual experiences. The organisation empowers industry leaders by providing them with insights, ideas, and opportunities that fits their unique industry and context. Through content shared via its flagship website, Marksmen Daily, and print magazine ‘in Focus’ focused on business, leadership, and lifestyle, they help advance the practice of management. Their latest venture, Marksmen Media, is a comprehensive digital marketing agency that helps brands craft bespoke success strategies. To know more about this unique initiative, write to us at contact@teammarksmen.com.





