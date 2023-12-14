Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Thursday, December 14, 2023
Thursday, 14 December 2023, 09:00 HKT/SGT
Lyvely
Innovating the Future: Lyvely's Recognition as a Top Startup and CEO, Farah Zafar on Arabian Business Cover

DUBAI, Dec 14, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - Lyvely, the pioneering social networking and content monetization platform, has been making waves in the tech world under the leadership of CEO Farah Zafar. Recently gracing the cover of Arabian Business and being shortlisted for the Arabian Business Startup of the Year, Lyvely is redefining the digital landscape, with Zafar's visionary guidance steering its course.

Zafar's cover story, "The World is Not Enough," resonates with her relentless pursuit of excellence and innovation. Her journey from a legal powerhouse to a tech tycoon embodies the transformative spirit Lyvely champions. This recognition and Lyvely's shortlist achievement underscore a groundbreaking year for the company, as it leads the charge in revolutionizing social media and e-commerce for creators and brands.

"Lyvely transcends being just a tech platform," asserts CEO Farah Zafar. "We're a catalyst for positive change, offering everyone the chance to improve their lives and achieve financial autonomy. Our mission at Lyvely is to uplift humanity, empowering people to pursue a digitally free, passion-based livelihood." This vision from Zafar, aligning with her Arabian Business cover story, encapsulates Lyvely's dedication to reshaping the digital landscape.

Complementing Zafar's leadership is Dave Catudal, Co-Founder and CXO, who spearheads product development at Lyvely. Catudal, a driven entrepreneur, shares a mission with Lyvely to offer a comprehensive platform that caters to the evolving needs of creators and brands for monetization and community building.

Commenting on these recent successes, Dave Catudal expressed, "The recognition of Farah being featured on the cover of Arabian Business and Lyvely's shortlisting for Startup of the Year are milestones that reinforce our mission. These achievements are a testament to our commitment to providing the world with a purpose-built platform for individuals and businesses to not only succeed online, but thrive."

As Lyvely continues its journey, Zafar's strategic and corporate acumen, coupled with Catudal's innovative approach, positions the company at the forefront of a new era in digital interaction. Lyvely is not just a platform; it's a movement dedicated to empowering creators and revolutionizing how the world engages with content and commerce online.

Social Links
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/lyvely/
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/getlyvely/

Media contact
Brand: Lyvely
Contact: Dave Catudal
E-mail: info@lyvely.com
Website: https://lyvely.com/




