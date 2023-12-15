

SYDNEY, AU, Dec 15, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - Christmas is coming, and, BLUETTI, a leading brand in portable power solutions, is giving you massive Christmas discounts, up to 27% off, on various power stations from Dec 15th. Meanwhile, it will also bring out three updated portable power stations--AC2A, AC70, and AC200L, offering even more gift options for this Christmas season. Meet Three New Portable Power Stations Versatile Powerhouse: BLUETTI AC200L Preparing for a beach BBQ? The AC200L, an upgrade of the AC200MAX, has got this. It has a larger output of 2,400W to power your electric grills, fridges, fans, and more at once. And you can fast charge it at 2,400W from the wall without requiring an adapter. When you're feasting on the best salmon and prawns at your cookouts, your AC200L will harvest up to 1,200 watts from the sun, ensuring you always have plenty of power. Even more versatile than the AC200MAX, the AC200L also works as a responsive home backup power supply. Its 20ms UPS mode will automatically detect power failures and keep your sensitive equipment running. Mobile Power Hub: BLUETTI AC70 Building on the success of the EB70, the AC70 is also a grab-and-go generator for your holiday camping, picnic, and emergency backup. It has a similar power and capacity to its predecessor. So what's new? With the AC70, you can turn on its Power Lifting mode through the BLUETTI app to run some resistive loads that normally draw 2,000W, such as kettles and power tools. Plus it charges faster: from empty to 100% in just 1.5 hours, without the need for an adapter. It also has a rapid 20ms UPS function for power failure preparedness. On-the-go Power: BLUETTI AC2A The AC2A will replace the EB3A as BLUETTI's smallest power generator. The newcomer weighs just 3.6kg, which gives you an idea of how much power it packs - 204Wh, not a lot, but enough to power your 20W speaker for about 5.5 hours and your drones and phones several times. It's perfect for fishing, camping, and hiking alike. Explore the BLUETTI Christmas Collection Outdoor Solar Generator Kit: BLUETTI AC180 + MP200 If you're looking for a powerful solar generator bundle to keep your outdoor party powered-- check out one of BLUETTI's bestsellers: the AC180 with MP200 solar panel. This 16kg portable power station can power your lights, coffee maker, microwave, and even some 2,000W resistive loads. It's better to bring along some MP200 foldable solar panels if you have a bunch of gadgets plugged in. This will allow you to draw power from it while it charges efficiently from sunlight at 500W. The AC180 also charges quickly from the wall - from zero to 80% in 45 minutes - so you always have the power to go. Scalable Home Backup Power: BLUETTI AC300 + B300 During the summer bushfire season, you may need this UPS as a home backup: the AC300 system will keep all your home essentials, including lights, refrigerator, and even air conditioner, running after 20ms of power loss. This modular battery system is customizable to your needs and budget. By choosing 2 to 4 B300 batteries, 3,072Wh each, you can scale up to a whopping 12,288Wh of power. The AC300 system recharges fast either via 3,000W mains charging, or 2,400W solar to maximize clean energy and save on your bills. If you need more power, check out its big brother - the AC500 with 5,000W output and a maximum flexible capacity of 18,432Wh. However, for an all-round power solution, the 2,000W/5,100Wh EP500 on wheels should do the trick. Perfect Christmas Gifts from BLUETTI When you buy from BLUETTI, you get more than a product - you get a greener, more energy-independent lifestyle, just like BLUETTI Hero Tom Phease. Tom, 75, lives on a farm far from the grid. He bought BLUETTI's AC300 and AC500 battery systems and connected them to his solar shed to achieve energy self-sufficiency. Tom even gave his friend Sarah an EP200P as a Christmas gift to help her save money on her electricity bill. As well as huge power station deals this Christmas, BLUETTI will reward you with triple BLUETTI BUCKS on your order and a 5% discount for friend referrals. Make BLUETTI a special gift for yourself or your loved one, unlocking endless possibilities. About BLUETTI BLUETTI has been committed to promoting sustainability and green energy solutions since its inception. By offering eco-friendly energy storage solutions for both indoor and outdoor use, BLUETTI aims to provide exceptional experiences for our homes while also contributing to a sustainable future for our planet. This commitment to sustainable energy has helped BLUETTI expand its reach to over 100 countries and gain the trust of millions of customers worldwide. Follow us on social media:

