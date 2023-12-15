Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Friday, December 15, 2023
Friday, 15 December 2023, 16:30 HKT/SGT
Source: Mitrade
Mitrade Tops Charts for Best Client Fund Security Worldwide, Secures its Position as Best Forex Trading App in Australia

MELBOURNE, Dec 15, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - Mitrade is honored and titled as this year 's "Best Client Fund Security - Global " and "Best Forex Trading App - Australia", by the International Business Magazine. The International Business Magazine Awards took place at Atlantis, The Palm in Dubai earlier this November. The event brought together industry leaders to celebrate outstanding achievements, making it a night of recognition and triumph in the global business community.

This accomplishment highlights Mitrade's commitment to ensuring maximum security and trust for its clients. The company has become a top choice for traders who value reliability and peace of mind by prioritizing a comprehensive, secure, and transparent trading environment.

Best Client Fund Security - Global 2023

A testament to its exemplary commitment to safeguarding client investments. This recognition stems from Mitrade's rigorous security measures, including the use of segregated accounts to ensure client funds are kept separate from company assets, and bolstered by strict regulatory compliance. These practices not only set industry benchmarks but also instill confidence among clients, affirming that their investments are managed with the utmost integrity and safety, allowing them to trade with peace of mind.

Best Forex Trading App - Australia 2023

Mitrade, acclaimed as Australia's 'Best Forex Trading App' for 2023, has firmly established its position as the top choice among forex traders. This prestigious award reflects Mitrade's commitment to delivering a seamless trading experience, combining a user-friendly interface with advanced trading tools. Key to its acclaim is the integration of MitradeGPT, a cutting-edge AI feature providing real-time, concise news updates. Furthermore, an upgrade to its core charting system through a collaboration with TradingView has further improved its interface, streamlining the trading process for users. Together, these innovations make trading not just faster, but also smarter, benefitting both novice and experienced traders alike.

About Mitrade

Mitrade is a leading global online CFD trading platform that offers a diverse range of financial instruments to traders internationally. With over 400 markets to choose from, traders have unparalleled opportunities to engage in various assets, including stocks, commodities, currencies, and indices. Whether it's exploring the stock market, delving into the intricacies of forex trading, or navigating the world of commodities, Mitrade provides a comprehensive selection of trading products. For more information, please visit www.mitrade.com.

