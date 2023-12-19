

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 18, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - Zepp Health Corporation (Zepp, NYSE: ZEPP), the smart wearables and health technology company, launches the Amazfit Active Edge, on 22 December 2023, a bold, hardcore watch for the street. Amazfit Active Edge (Link) This smartwatch brings the toughness and style of the street with the latest health technology only Amazfit offers. Dropping a frontside noseslide on a skateboard or BMX bunny hop over a fire hydrant, the Amazfit Active Edge can take the bumps and scrapes of the most extreme activities and more. Professional skateboarder, Haziq Ilham said, “What caught my attention is the Amazfit Active Edge has a skateboarding sports mode! It records all the pertinent data during practice so I can improve my performance. This watch is durable (tough) and perfect for the bumps and grinds of this sport. The dual colour combination of the watch is cool and trendy, suitable for teenagers who prioritize their self-image and by uploading a custom image, the Amazfit Active Edge becomes an extension of them. At this price it is affordable for everyone looking for a cool, hardcore smartwatch.” The 1.32” HD AMOLED anti-fingerprint coated glass touchscreen, typical Amazfit 16-day battery life, Multi-Global Navigation Satellite System (Multi-GNSS) and route navigation for accurate mapping of the cityscape. Zepp Coach is AI-powered offering Training Guidance via aggregated data such as 24-hour heart rate, SpO2, and stress monitoring for a customised training plan. 130+ Sports modes where 7 are auto-detected, activity sync to adidas Running, Strava, komoot, Relive, Google Fit and Apple Health, all through the Zepp OS 2.0. The easy-to-use app allows you to tailor your app choices from an immense list. The Amazfit Active Edge comes in three dual-colours, Lava Black, Midnight Pulse and Mint Green, each with a translucent strap, each as unique as those bold enough to wear it. The 10 ATM water resistance allows even extreme water athletes a wearable, whether surfing, wakeboarding, or cliff diving. Urbanites need not worry about rain at all, the water resistance is more than enough when you gribble into a puddle. For the traceur and traceuse of parkour, vault, cat leap and roll with confidence while the robust Amazfit Active Edge tracks heart rate and blood oxygen even after grazing it on a wall. And it continues to deliver notifications, games and a Peak Beats performance summary. Starting on 22 December 2023, the Amazfit Active Edge launches on Shopee at https://bit.ly/Amazfit-Shopee-Active-Edge, Lazada at https://bit.ly/Amazfit-Lazada-Active-Edge, for RM599.00 with free earbuds, while stock lasts. Hi-Res Images Please download hi-res product and lifestyle images from this LINK. About Amazfit Amazfit, a leading global smart wearable brand focused on health and fitness, is part of Zepp Health (NYSE: ZEPP), a health technology company. Offering a wide selection of smartwatches and bands, Amazfit's brand essence is "Up Your Game", encouraging users to live their passions and express their active spirits freely. Amazfit is powered by Zepp Health’s proprietary health management platform that delivers cloud-based 24/7 actionable insights and guidance to help users attain their wellness goals. With outstanding craftsmanship, Amazfit smartwatches have won many design awards, including the iF Design Award and the Red Dot Design Award. Launched in 2015, Amazfit is today embraced by millions of users. Its products are available in more than 90 countries across the Americas, and EMEA and APAC regions. For more information about Amazfit, please visit www.amazfit.com.





