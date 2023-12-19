

HONG KONG, Dec 18, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - Hong Kong Investor Relations Association ("HKIRA") recently held its 15th Anniversary Summit cum Cocktail Celebration, gathering industry leaders to help drive continuous innovation in and progress of the industry, and to strengthen corporate governance and maintain exchange with investors. HKIRA had the great honour of having Mr Chan Mo-po, Paul, GBM, GBS, MH, JP, Financial Secretary of the Hong Kong SAR Government, as officiating guest of the Summit. Themed "IR New Horizons: Sustainability and Innovation", this year's summit brought together leading Hong Kong listed companies in various industries, international enterprises, investors from around the world, analysts, financial experts, and representatives of regulators, overseas investor relations associations and stock exchanges. HKIRA also invited about 18 speakers from the most influential organisations and listed companies in different industries, including the Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited, EY, MSCI, New World Development Co. Ltd. and academia, to share their insights and experience on issues of interest to the financial market and IR industry. Dr Eva Chan, Founding Chairman of HKIRA, said, "In the past 15 years, we have seen HKIRA grow, with more and more members joining and embarking on cooperation in widening scope with each other. We also have the support from regulators and have built close partnership with other industry associations. These achievements have brought abundant resources and opportunities to HKIRA and our members, as well as helped strengthen our professional capabilities and influence in the IR sector." "Looking ahead, we will continue to help safeguard Hong Kong's status as an international financial centre and actively partake in cooperation and exchange in the international IR realm. We will work closely with regulators, industry associations and other stakeholders to promote best IR practices and standards, plus enhance information disclosure and investment opportunities for investors. We believe, with our consistent effort and via cooperation, Hong Kong will continue to be an important hub and window for the global IR industry." Strategic Public Relations Group is proud to be the Official Public Relations Partner and Diamond Sponsor of HKIRA again for its 15th Anniversary Summit cum Cocktail Celebration 2023. Mr Chan Mo-po, Paul, GBM, GBS, MH, JP, Financial Secretary of the Hong Kong SAR Government, friends from the investment community and industry professionals attend the HKIRA 15th Anniversary Summit Cum Cocktail Celebration About HKIRA Hong Kong Investor Relations Association (HKIRA) is a non-profit professional association comprising investor relations practitioners and corporate officers responsible for communication between corporate management and the investment community. HKIRA advocates the setting of international standards in IR education, advances the best IR practices and meets the professional development needs of those interested in pursuing the investor relations profession. HKIRA is dedicated to advancing the practice of IR as well as the professional competency and status of its members. To date, HKIRA has over 1,300 members most of whom are working for companies primarily listed on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong. About 64% of the Hang Seng Index Constituent Stock companies are currently members of HKIRA. HKIRA's members are from a wide spectrum of professions including IR, finance, accounting, company secretarial to corporate investment and hold positions at different corporate levels, including top executives responsible for IR and management of listed companies. For more information about HKIRA details, please visit our website http://www.hkira.com. Media enquiries: Strategic Public Relations Group Cindy Lung Tel: +852 2864 4867 Email: cindy.lung@sprg.com.hk Holly Szeto Tel: +852 2864 4859 Email: holly.szeto@sprg.com.hk Michelle Shiu Tel: +852 2864 4861 Email: michelle.shiu@sprg.com.hk Website: www.sprg.asia Hong Kong Investor Relations Association General Enquiry Tel: +852 2117 1846 Email: info@hkira.com Website: www.hkira.com





Topic: Press release summary

Source: Hong Kong Investor Relations Association (HKIRA)

Sectors: Daily Finance, Daily News, Funds & Equities, Local Biz

http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network



Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

