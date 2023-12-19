

Vancouver, BC, Dec 18, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - Rover Metals Corp. (TSXV:ROVR)(OTCQB:ROVMF)(FSE:4XO) ("Rover" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has submitted its Plan of Operations (the "Plan") permit application for its Let's Go Lithium ("LGL") project to the Bureau of Land Management, Nevada division. LGL Project The LGL project is a claystone sedimentary lithium project located in a flat playa in an ancient volcanic lakebed. The claim block, which is approximately 8,300 acres in size, includes several limestone-capped butte-like outcrop formations. As released on September 7, 2023, a successful Phase 1 surface sampling program has returned multiple high-grade surface lithium samples. The clay body, as it's known today, is believed to have very little overburden, and at the southern boundary of the project the lithium rich clay is exposed at the surface, or above surface in butte outcrops. Project infrastructure includes hydro power lines on site, direct road access, access to the Union Pacific rail line, and the nearby town of Pahrump with a readily available work force. LGL Property Map Regional Geology The project is located within the prolific southwest Nevada claystone lithium jurisdiction. LGL is located just 12 km away from the historic Franklin Wells hectorite (a rare lithium smectite mineral) deposit. Mining at Franklin Wells dates back to the 1920's. The regional geology of the Amargosa Valley is a basin-and-range structure with the Greenwater Range and Funeral Mountains to the west and the Amargosa Desert to the east. The Greenwater/Funeral mountains are fault-controlled with narrow interior valleys and are bounded by broad, coalescing alluvial fans. The Greenwater/Funeral mountains are composed of lower Paleozoic marine and metamorphic rocks. LGL is located in a large basin of clay rich Tertiary lakebed sediments, the major host rock for the other lithium claystone deposits in the southwest Nevada lithium jurisdiction. Lhoist North America has been open pit mining the specialty clays in the area since 1974. Later-stage company comparable claystone lithium projects in southwest Nevada include Century Lithium Corp.'s Clayton Valley project; American Lithium's TLC project; Noram Lithium's Zeus project, and Nevada Lithium's Bonnie Claire project. All of the aforementioned companies are later-stage mining companies, with a NI 43-101 resource calculation. LGL Plan Rover has been working with UES since August 2023 on the Plan. An integral part of the Plan, is the water table flow model, developed by UES' Principal Hydrologist - Dwight Smith PE, PG, CHg, and team. The Company, through UES, is expecting to start baseline environmental surveys in the early spring of 2024. Judson Culter, CEO at Rover Metals, states, "The Plan was developed to ensure that there will be no impact to the critical water tables and sensitive biological resources in the Amargosa basin. Dwight Smith has over 20 years of hydrogeology experience working in the Amargosa basin. Rover and UES have obtained a copy of the Plan of Operations and Environmental Assessment study that the neighbouring mine, operated by Lhoist North America, is operating under. Lhoist has been mining in the area for over 50 years, and their Plan of Operations was most recently updated in 1992. Management at Rover, and UES, feel confident that sustainable lithium mining can be supported in the Amargosa Valley." A Call for Battery Recycling Partnerships and Joint Ventures Management of the company will continue their outreach efforts, with assistance from the Nevada State Governor's Office, to explore partnerships with the Las Vegas-based battery recycling community in H1 of 2024. The eastern Amargosa Valley has been slated for solar farm energy development by the BLM. Solar energy, in addition to the existing hydro energy infrastructure in the area, allows for new development opportunities like EV raw materials battery recycling. Rover is seeking inbound requests to partner with recycling technology companies. Please contact info@rovermetals.com with inquiries. The LGL project is a one and half hour drive from the city of Las Vegas, one of the fastest growing cities in the U.S. Resignation of Director Eugene Hodgson has resigned as a director of the Company. Mr. Hodgson was an integral part of Rover's early growth years, helping the Company establish a presence in the Northwest Territories of Canada. The resignation of Mr. Hodgson coincides with management's efforts to focus on lithium resource development in Nevada. The Company is seeking to add new directors with experience in Nevada over the coming weeks and months. Mr. Hodgson will stay on in an advisory consulting capacity with the Company on an as-needed basis. About Rover Metals Rover is a publicly traded junior mining company that trades on the TSXV under symbol ROVR, on the OTCQB under symbol ROVMF, and on the FSE under symbol 4XO. The Company has a diverse portfolio of mining resource development projects with varying exploration timelines. Its critical mineral projects include lithium, zinc, and copper. Its precious metals projects include gold and silver. The Company is exclusive to the mining jurisdictions of the U.S. and Canada. You can follow Rover on its social media channels:

Twitter: https://twitter.com/rovermetals

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/rover-metals/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RoverMetals/

for daily company updates and industry news, and

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCJsHsfag1GFyp4aLW5Ye-YQ?view_as=subscriber

for corporate videos.

Website: https://www.rovermetals.com/ ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

“Judson Culter” Chief Executive Officer and Director

For further information, please contact:

Email: info@rovermetals.com

Phone: +1 (778) 754-2617 Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information This news release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements." Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause Rover's actual results, performance, achievements, or developments in the industry to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur. There can be no assurance that such statements prove to be accurate. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Any factor could cause actual results to differ materially from Rover's expectations. Rover undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates, opinions, or other factors, should change. THE FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS NEWS RELEASE REPRESENTS THE EXPECTATIONS OF THE COMPANY AS OF THE DATE OF THIS NEWS RELEASE AND, ACCORDINGLY, IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE AFTER SUCH DATE. READERS SHOULD NOT PLACE UNDUE IMPORTANCE ON FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION AND SHOULD NOT RELY UPON THIS INFORMATION AS OF ANY OTHER DATE. WHILE THE COMPANY MAY ELECT TO, IT DOES NOT UNDERTAKE TO UPDATE THIS INFORMATION AT ANY PARTICULAR TIME EXCEPT AS REQUIRED IN ACCORDANCE WITH APPLICABLE LAWS. NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OF THIS RELEASE.





Topic: Press release summary

Source: Rover Metals Corp.

Sectors: Metals & Mining

http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network



Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

