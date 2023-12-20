

HONG KONG, Dec 19, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - CITIC Telecom International CPC Limited ("CITIC Telecom CPC"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of CITIC Telecom International Holdings Limited (SEHK: 1883) is pleased to announce the winning of 3 distinguished awards in recent months. These awards affirm CITIC Telecom CPC's determination and contribution to foster the development of AI (Artificial Intelligence) technology and intelligent innovation, push the boundaries of innovation and redefine the industry's quality standards, as well as recognize the extraordinary achievements of the professional team for many years of dedication to transformative technology excellence. With the motto "Innovation Never Stops", CITIC Telecom CPC strives to use innovative technologies, including AI, big data and cutting-edge analytical technologies, to develop disruptive solutions that effectively support the operations and business decisions of enterprise customers. CITIC Telecom CPC is dedicated to fostering an innovation-driven culture and actively invests extensive resources in nurturing talent development and building a high-performance professional team. These awards are a testament to the expertise, pursuit of excellence, and continuous efforts of the CITIC Telecom CPC team in developing innovative solutions and services. Mr. Brook Wong, Chief Executive Officer of CITIC Telecom CPC, said, "We are honored to receive these three industry awards, which serve as a motivation for us to continue to push innovation boundaries and explore new possibilities. The innovation and advancements in AI technology will further push forward its development towards commercialization and strengthen its in-depth integration of the real economy. Looking forward, CITIC Telecom CPC will continue to integrate innovative technologies such as AI big data models, intelligent voice, computer vision and natural language processing (NLP) under the robust backbone of the "Cloud, Network, Intelligence, Security" integrated platform. We will keep on developing advanced technologies through best practices and multiple scenarios to drive high-quality development of the digital economy and empower enterprises in upgrading, transforming and accelerating their international operations." The 3 awards are: -- "Best AI Application - Silver Award" in CAHK STAR Awards 2023 organized by The Communications Association of Hong Kong; -- AI-SDWAN is awarded Runner Up in "Infrastructure-as-a-Service Innovation of the Year" category of SDC Awards(1) 2023; -- Championship in the "Academic Document Chapter-based Structure Restoration Challenge - Final" in 2023 iFLYTEK AI Developer Competition (1) SDC (Storage, Digitalization and Cloud) Awards - https://sdcawards.com/winners/2023 Intelligent Data Analysis Technology Leads to Repeated Winning in CAHK STAR Awards CAHK STAR Awards bestow industry recognition on companies that have shown their excellence and innovation throughout the year in different streams. CITIC Telecom CPC has won again in "Best AI Application" category this year with the winning entry AI-Analytics intelligent data analysis solution. As a winner of this premier industry award for eight years in a row, CITIC Telecom CPC's professional team has demonstrated the pursuit of excellence and commitment to continuous innovation. The award-winning small model data analysis solution, AI-Analytics, realizes the "Big data, Small model, Multiple scenarios, Intelligent application" Model as a Service (MaaS) system. The solution integrates large dataset models and multi-patented self-developed intelligent algorithms through deep learning to build a full model of knowledge base for business applications. With the deployment of computing resources and cross-dimensional training cycles, large AI models can be turned into services, enabling enterprises to use an algorithm development platform right away without the need to spend resources and time training on their own model. The solution quickly provides enterprises with intelligent and visual key data analysis, empowering enterprises to monitor network architecture, operating status, and structure of business, and receive intelligent alerts and dynamic prediction of future business changes. As a result, business performance and accuracy are enhanced while reducing costs. Winning of "Best AI Application" in CAHK STAR Awards 2023 AI-driven SD-WAN Unlocks Immense Business Values SDC Awards aim to reward the innovation, excellence, and success of the IT industry in various key areas. All the winners were voted by the public. CITIC Telecom CPC "AI-SDWAN" won the Runner-Up in the "Infrastructure-as-a-Service Innovation of the Year" category in the 2023 SDC Awards. AI-SDWAN utilizes AI to offer unprecedented network performance and management models. In response to the needs of distributed enterprises, this solution allows the creation of hybrid networks that bind multiple access technologies into a single logical path. This enhances business stability and agility, maximizes the performance and accessibility of business applications, and reduces costs. CITIC Telecom CPC offers a network management system that is driven by AI, big data analytics, and deep learning technologies to enhance network operations and reliability. The solution provides early warning and prediction by intelligent analysis of data status and customer operating models to avoid network interference or downtime, assist IT personnel in automatically adjusting resource allocation, and optimize the performance of the entire network. Another feature is future projection. Customers can set parameters for applications, links, traffic, and services according to expected business changes. The system then shows possible evolution models, effectively helping customers and IT personnel make better planning and decisions. Winning of "Infrastructure-as-a-Service Innovation of the Year" category of SDC Awards 2023 Innovation & Data Science Team Clinches Champion in iFLYTEK AI Developer Competition "The Academic Document Chapter-based Structure Restoration Challenge - Final" in 2023 iFLYTEK AI Developer Competition aims to leverage advanced AI algorithms and Large Language Model (LLM) to restore the chapter-based structure of multi-page academic documents and fill the gaps in previous research to foster the further development of the integration of AI and academic document processing technology. The Competition has been organized successfully for 5 years, attracting over 73,000 developer teams to participate. This year's Competition raised a total of 108 questions and attracted 32,000 teams from well-known companies and universities, including Hikvision, Tsinghua University, University of Southern California, Peking University, etc. Empowered by the "ICT-MiiND Big Data Platform", the innovation and data science team of CITIC Telecom CPC used innovative, accurate computer vision technology and natural language processing technology, underwent intensive and repeated testing (around 3 times of tests as conducted by 1st Runner Up), the team once again shines and is crowned the championship in the final, demonstrating the team's innovation and execution capabilities in integrating multiple AI technologies and technical applications. At the same time, the team leveraged intelligent thinking to formulate effective processing solutions at three levels: solutions, training techniques, and strategies. With the use of the structural restoration method, the team identified the categories and relevance of paragraphs in documents, ultimately solving the traditional problem of relying on keyword searches in document retrieval, lack of semantic context comprehension, and as a result enhancing retrieval accuracy and relevance. Championship in the "Academic Document Chapter-based Structure Restoration Challenge - Final" in 2023 iFLYTEK AI Developer Competition Mr. Ivan Lee, Vice President of Information Technology Services and Data Science of CITIC Telecom CPC, said, "We are pleased that our team's innovative development and efforts have been recognized by the industry and brought home an array of awards again. By participating in different industries and innovation competitions, we have explored opportunities to interact and communicate with elites in industry, academia, and research arenas. Not only do we strengthen team cohesion, but also enables us to exchange knowledge with ecosystem partners, optimize our technologies, and accelerate innovation development." He added, "The Challenge has provided us with a meta platform to showcase our technologies and innovation capabilities, allowing us to effectively apply technologies to the real-world challenges in both work and living environments leveraging the foundation of the ICT-MiiND® (ICT-Intelligence®) strategy. We strive to invest in technology development to achieve breakthroughs in key technologies and contribute to the industry's quality development. Advanced technologies are the key to enhancing the core competitiveness of an enterprise. We will persist in driving technology development through innovative practices to ensure that our team maintains a leading position in the technology arena." About CITIC Telecom CPC We are CITIC Telecom International CPC Limited ("CITIC Telecom CPC"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of CITIC Telecom International Holdings Limited (SEHK: 1883), serving multinational enterprises the world over by addressing their specific ICT requirements with highly scalable tailored solutions built upon our flagship technology suites, comprising TrueCONNECT(TM) private network solutions, TrustCSI(TM) information security solutions, DataHOUSE(TM) cloud data center solutions, and SmartCLOUD(TM) cloud computing solutions. With the motto "Innovation Never Stops," we leverage innovative technologies, embracing AI, AR, Big Data, IoT, and other cutting-edge emerging technologies to transform technical potential into business value for our customers. As an enterprise digital transformation partner, we strive to help our customers achieve industry-leading positions, high agility, and cost-efficiency through digitalization. With our Global-Local capabilities, we are committed to providing our customers with one-stop-shop ICT solutions with superior quality. Having a worldwide footprint across nearly 160 countries and regions, including Asia, Europe and America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central Asia, our global network resources connect over 165 points of presence (POPs), 60+ SDWAN gateways, 21 Cloud service centers, 30+ data centers, and three dedicated 24x7 Security Operations Centers (SOCs). We are certified with a series of international certifications, including SD-WAN Ready, ISO 9001, 14001, 20000, 27001, and 27017, to ensure our services comply with international standards and resources for enterprises. We offer local professional services, superior delivery capabilities as well as exceptional customer experience and best practices through our global presence and extensive industry know-how, becoming a leading integrated intelligent ICT service provider to enterprise customers. 