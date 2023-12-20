

BEIJING, Dec 19, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - The 10th Anniversary Event of China Communications Construction Company’s (CCCC) Joint Construction of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) was hosted in Beijing on December 15th. The event, themed "In the Prosperous Silk Road's Glow, Together We Construct a Brighter Tomorrow," announced and commended CCCC's top 10 projects under the BRI, including the Mombasa-Nairobi Standard Gauge Railway Project, the China-Maldives Friendship Bridge Project, the KKH Phase-II (Havelian-Thakot) Project, among others. Pakistani Ambassador to China Khalil Hashimi presented awards for these projects. He called the KKH Phase-II (Havelian-Thakot) Project a lifeline of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, saying it reflects the wisdom of the Chinese side in multiple aspects. The project marked in-depth cooperation between Pakistan and the CCCC, and also between Pakistan and China, Hashimi noted, adding that he looks forward to more outcomes of cooperation between the two countries. The event also unveiled CCCC’s top 10 outstanding Chinese and international employees, who have been deeply involved in the infrastructure development of relevant countries and made important contributions to local socioeconomic development and people's livelihood. South Sudanese Ambassador to China, Monday Semaya Kenneth Kumba noted that as an internationally leading infrastructure construction company, CCCC boasts the most outstanding construction teams in the world. The ambassador extended his gratitude to CCCC for its dedication and efforts in South Sudan, saying he looks forward to closer cooperation between more excellent teams from CCCC and his country, and more practical results in transportation infrastructure and developing local talents in South Sudan. Over the past decade, CCCC has actively responded to the BRI, leveraged its full-industry-chain advantages, and upheld the ESG philosophy. It has launched the “Build Your Future Dream” social responsibility brand worldwide to fulfill its economic, environmental, and social responsibilities. During the event, CCCC released its ESG Report for the BRI and its top 10 cases of CSR and brand building for the BRI. The BRI has brought positive impacts to Sri Lanka in terms of foreign trade, tourism, and ecological conservation, said K. K. Yoganaadan, the Chargé d'Affaires of the Sri Lankan Embassy in China. The Colombo Port City, in particular, has achieved remarkable accomplishments in environmental protection, which has safeguarded and enhanced the ecological environment and marine biodiversity in surrounding waters, Yoganaadan added. Wang Yueran, huanqiu.com

