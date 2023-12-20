SYDNEY, AU, Dec 20, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - SIGGRAPH Asia 2023 concluded on December 15th at the iconic International Convention Centre Sydney (ICC Sydney). The event, organized by Koelnmesse Pte Ltd and ACM SIGGRAPH, a renowned special interest group within the Association for Computing Machinery (ACM), marked a tremendous success in shaping the future of animation, virtual reality, artificial intelligence, and related Computer Graphics and Interactive Techniques technologies. With 5,690 attendees hailing from more than 40 countries and featuring 30 exhibiting brands, the conference and exhibition exemplified the industry's vibrant dynamism and rapid growth.





SIGGRAPH Asia 2023

SIGGRAPH Asia 2023 Conference Chair June Kim said, “As the curtain falls on SIGGRAPH Asia 2023 in Sydney, it stands out as a brilliant success. Thousands of visitors from over 40 countries experienced innovation at its peak, with over 30 leading brands and impactful presentations setting new standards in computer graphics and interactive techniques. From keynotes by luminaries to groundbreaking showcases and awards, we're grateful for the support of computer, animation, and tech visionaries. Special thanks to our partners in Sydney for being tremendous hosts."

Key Highlights and Achievements

The SIGGRAPH Asia 2023 Conference and Exhibition represented a vibrant showcase of the latest developments in the Computer Graphics (CG) arena. Luminaries Jun Murai of Keio University and Joe Letteri from Weta FX, shared invaluable insights with their keynote presentations on "Internet Civilization: A New Frontier for Humankind" and "Innovation & Avatar: The Way of Water" respectively.

The event buzzed with intellectual stimulation. Featured sessions included speakers like Rob Bredow of Industrial Light & Magic, and Paul Debevec of Netflix, who offered unique perspectives, touching on themes ranging from the synergy of art and technology to the frontiers of virtual production. Forward-thinking panels delved into the latest trends in Character Animation, VFX, Digital Humans, and the future of computer animation tools.

The Conference also took a compelling look into how a hybrid society is emerging via extended reality by exploring how with Digital Twin, artifacts, space, and humans can be replicated in a digital form. One of the highlights was a real-time demonstration that demonstrated how digital twin, big data visualization, and extended reality can connect from Sydney to other cities via Super Speed Connectivity.

Much conversation at SIGGRAPH Asia 2023 revolved around Generative AI, a topic that was brought up at numerous sessions. These sessions delved into the intricacies and applications of Generative AI, providing valuable insights, and expanding the overall understanding of this cutting-edge technology.

Fostering Future Talent and Education

The theme ‘Connecting Stories’ rang true among participants, who described how important it was to convey how their technology was being applied in an everyday sense - whether it be to help blind people navigate, or an apparatus that uses sign language. Students, Researchers, and Academics mingled with those from industry, sharing their ideas and work in progress.

Attracting newcomers to the industry is important, and so SIGGRAPH Asia sought ways to proactively interest the young. Another notable highlight of the conference was the Computer Animation Festival, which featured an eclectic mix of 38 films, ranging from narrative shorts to scientific visualizations. It included works from the inaugural Junior Computer Animation Festival, which brought to life the event's commitment to fostering new talent.

Technological Showcases and Inclusivity

SIGGRAPH Asia 2023 was a technological extravaganza. Emerging technologies were showcased that are set to redefine the industry. Over 900 Technical Papers were submitted to SIGGRAPH Asia 2023 and juried by more than 180 experts and over 3,000 anonymous peer reviewers.

Courses and Talks sessions, particularly those focusing on the transformative potential of artificial intelligence on the tools the industry uses, were a window into the future of the industry. New tools offer potential in lowering the barriers to entry for more artists and designers to join the computer graphics and interactive techniques sectors.

Inspiring panel discussions underscored how SIGGRAPH Asia places emphasis on creating a neuro-diverse and inclusive community, providing a nurturing environment for discussions and learning as to Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI).

Recognizing Excellence

Outstanding individuals and teams were celebrated through multiple esteemed awards programs (refer to this link). Among the notable honorees, Australian artist Paul Brown received the prestigious Distinguished Artist Award for Lifetime Achievement in Digital Art from SIGGRAPH ACM and Singaporean Associate Professor Yong Tsui (YT) Lee was honored with the SIGGRAPH ACM Outstanding Service Award in recognition of his nurturing and fostering of the SIGGRAPH Asia community and Conference.

An intriguing Exhibition

Visitors to the SIGGRAPH Asia 2023 Exhibition left with their imaginations ignited by the boundless potential of technology. From healthcare and transportation to the vast realms of space and entertainment, technology was showcased as a powerful force bringing visualization and interactive tools into our everyday lives. Prominent industry leaders, including FORUM8, Adobe, NVIDIA, Industrial Light and Magic, MSI, Vicon, and Weta FX exhibited, offering glimpses into the future of Animation & Visual Effects, Augmented Reality, Cloud-based Systems, Computer Graphics, Interactive & Innovative Technologies, Gaming Technologies, Imaging, Virtual Reality & Simulation, Visualization, and much more.

People attended Demoscene to see the very cutting-edge of computer demonstrations, and the Experience Hall to participate in an immersive Art Gallery, an Extended Reality (XR) program, and witness the emergence of the very latest Emerging Technologies for CGI, special effects (FX) and animation.

Adding to the allure of the event were the exhilarating Exhibitor Talks, featuring influential speakers from Adobe, Canva, DNEG, Foundry, Gigabyte, NVIDIA, and Pixar Animation Studios, who enthralled and inspired audiences with the latest advancements in technology and the innovative techniques that are shaping the future.

To Tokyo and Beyond

As SIGGRAPH Asia 2023 drew to a close, it left an indelible mark on Sydney participants, many of whom had never attended a SIGGRAPH event prior. Hosting the event in Sydney is a reflection of the nation’s growing importance in the global computer graphics industry. The local surge in activities in both 2D and 3D animation work is evident in the increasing demand for artists and expansion of local production companies in these fields, and insofar as local companies are expanding their capabilities and adopting new technologies for series work.

Conference Chair June Kim encapsulated the spirit of the event, expressing gratitude to the supporters and looking forward to the next edition in Tokyo: “I am deeply grateful to all the local and international supporters for making this edition in Sydney exceptionally memorable and successful. We eagerly anticipate the next gathering in Tokyo in early December 2024!”

To learn more about SIGGRAPH Asia 2023, visit: https://asia.siggraph.org/2023/



SPOKESPERSON QUOTATIONS

Rob Coleman, Computer Animation Festival Co-Chair

Commenting on the importance of SIGGRAPH Asia, Rob Coleman said, “It has truly been an honour to co-chair the Computer Animation Festival at SIGGRAPH Asia 2023.” He added, “My SIGGRAPH journey began in 1992 in Chicago; the Electronic Theater at that event left an indelible impression on me. Back then, the internet didn't exist, which meant that SIGGRAPH was the hub for seeing the latest in computer graphics. At that time, I had a limited view of the field; however, attending SIGGRAPH introduced me to a world of diverse content... Witnessing the exceptional global talent showcased this year is incredibly rewarding.”

Attendee, Philippe Huibonhoa, 24, University of Technology Sydney

Philippe Huibonhoa delighted in the fact that he could participate in most aspects of the conference. He observed that, “We, through the innovation and technology, like we as humankind, are getting closer, especially with the advances in AI. We're finding ways to connect in ways that we couldn't, couldn't never have dreamed of, [which he saw] especially in the Art Gallery.”

Maria Zelenskaya, Griffith University

From the many papers submitted, and from those chosen to exhibit, there were multiple groundbreaking technology advancements that were acclaimed at SIGGRAPH Asia 2023. The people’s choice Best Demo Award at the Emerging Technologies Awards went to a team from the University of Queensland that worked on a project to create a smart home assistant that uses gesture controls to provide Auslan (Australian Sign Language) responses for Deaf users. She said that it is quite fulfilling to enhance Deaf accessibility and that she was inspired to continue. She said her SIGGRAPH journey started as a student, and continues now as a PhD and that their work showcases avatars' potential for the Deaf community. ”I think it's really great to show how they can be used for something really powerful and inspiring.”

FURTHER PROGRAM SUMMARIES

A true highlight of the SIGGRAPH Asia conferences, Real-Time Live! offers an exhilarating and one-of-a-kind experience in which audiences are treated to a live spectacle and competition, one in which the finest minds in real-time graphics and interactive techniques bring their creations to life. Sally Coleman, currently pursuing a practice-based PhD with UTS Creativity & Cognition Studios, clinched victory for both Best in Show and People's Choice awards. Her innovative music project, Big Sand, a lively animated sci-fi virtual band crafted with Unreal Engine and brought to life through motion capture technology, stole the spotlight. Notably, the entire Real-Time Live! was live streamed on Twitch for the first time, extending its reach to a global audience.

Birds of a Feather (BOF) sessions provoked lively discussions among those who shared interests, goals, technologies, arts and/or backgrounds, inspiring new opportunities for collaboration.

The Doctoral Consortium brought PhD students to meet and discuss their work with each other and a panel of experienced SIGGRAPH Asia researchers in an informal and interactive setting.

At the Technical Communications program, international experts from academia and industry presented novel ideas, shared insights from production, and discussed innovative interdisciplinary applications in progress.

The Business & Innovation Symposium sought to find an intersection between technology, creativity, and business, to power transformation: the key topic was Generative AI and connecting stories across business, technology, and community.

Demoscene thrilled with cutting-edge computer demonstrations, while a vintage technology museum delighted with a nostalgic treasure trove, featuring cherished relics like Game Boys, antiquated computers, classic arcade machines, and an array of other cherished artifacts.

The Experience Hall, featuring Art Gallery, XR, and Emerging Technologies, served as a captivating fusion of art and technology, unveiling uncharted worlds and cultures to visitors. The Emerging Technologies program took attendees on a mesmerizing journey where levitation and mid-air visualizations left them enthralled. At one station, the NTT Corporation introduced groundbreaking wearable technology designed to enhance the piano learning experience. In the XR space, visitors were beguiled by projects that spanned from 3D embodiment to AR garment customization, and immersive VR experiences that transported them to entirely new dimensions. Alongside the Art Gallery, Art Papers returned this year, for which there were a healthy number of submissions.

The Posters gallery encapsulated state-of-the-art proposals in computer graphics and interactive techniques, providing a comprehensive glimpse into the forefront of innovation.

SIGGRAPH Asia 2023 Full Conference Program:

New

Junior Computer Animation Festival

Super Speed Connectivity

About ACM SIGGRAPH

ACM SIGGRAPH is an international community of researchers, artists, developers, filmmakers, scientists, and business professionals with a shared interest in computer graphics and interactive techniques. A special interest group of the Association for Computing Machinery (ACM), the world’s first and largest computing society, our mission is to nurture, champion and connect like-minded researchers and practitioners to catalyze innovation in computer graphics and interactive techniques.

ACM SIGGRAPH offers two of the premier technology conferences in the world, one in North America and one in Asia. Attended by tens of thousands of computer graphics professionals, SIGGRAPH and SIGGRAPH Asia are highly respected venues for the presentation of new computer graphics technology and research. For more information, please visit www.siggraph.org.

About Koelnmesse

Koelnmesse Pte Ltd is one of the world's largest trade fair companies. Its more than 80 trade fairs and exhibitions have the broadest international scope in the industry, as 60 percent of the exhibitors and 40 percent of the visitors come from outside Germany. The Koelnmesse events include leading global trade fairs for 25 sectors, such as Imm Cologne, Anuga, IDS, INTERMOT, Interzum Cologne, Photokina, Gamescom, and the International Hardware Fair Cologne. Koelnmesse is ACM SIGGRAPH’s event organizer for the last 15 editions of SIGGRAPH Asia. For more information, please visit www.koelnmesse.com.sg.

