Wednesday, 20 December 2023
Source: 1EX Trading Board
The 1ex Trading Board Turns Down $50 Million Takeover Bid

ISTANBUL, TURKEY, Dec 20, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - The founders of the ecosystem for professional traders and PROP trading companies, 1ex Trading Board, declined an offer to sell the company for $50 million just a few days before the listing of their own token. The potential buyer was a British venture fund (name undisclosed) specializing in blockchain and crypto projects from 2020. They had intended to acquire 1ex Trading Board's business in a closed Seed round. The intermediary for the deal was the well-known investor and businessman Yusuf Berkan.

Yusuf, a member of the Forbes (U30) Technology Council, also plays a crucial role in organizing the TechPark Investment Gala & Conference. Alongside these responsibilities, he continues to contribute to Forbes. In November 2022, Yusuf received a certificate from Sabanci University's Center of Excellence in Finance.

"The potential buyer from Britain had plans to acquire the company for $50 million. We went through three stages of negotiations, but the founders of 1ex Trading Board ultimately decided to reject the offer. I believe there are two reasons for this: the resurgence of the crypto market and the beginning of a bull run, as well as a sudden boost in the project's support from the community and other partners," said Yusuf Berkan.

1ex Trading Board is a new product designed for professional traders. The platform consists of several modules, including a neural news network, a scalping drive with unique features in the market, a risk management system, and an Algo module that enables the creation of bots without programming skills.

It became known that in the days leading up to the token listing on the centralized exchange, the number of token holders significantly increased. The company's products were positively received by traders and leaders of PROP trading companies.

In just the last week, over 5,000 people registered on one of the services, 1ex AI News. The company is currently preparing for the token listing on MEXC, and subsequently, the token will be introduced on several other tier-1 centralized exchanges.

About 1EX Trading Board

1EX Trading Board is an one-stop ecosystem for institutional traders which includes five core products, among them: the analytical service AI News, a platform for algorithmic trading and trading bots, the SmartDOM order book analytics function, a risk management service, and our own trading platform, which will be launched in the near future.

