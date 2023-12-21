Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Friday, December 22, 2023
Thursday, 21 December 2023, 20:13 HKT/SGT
Source: RMC
Red Matter Capital Launches Revolutionary Blockchain Digital Securities and AI Solution

LONDON, Dec 21, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - Red Matter Capital, a leading innovator in the financial technology sector, proudly announces the launch of a revolutionary Blockchain-based Artificial Intelligence solution aimed at democratizing investment opportunities in the developing world.

In an era marked by rapid technological advancements, Red Matter Capital recognizes the critical need to bridge the investment gap and empower individuals across emerging economies. Leveraging the capabilities of Blockchain for the issuance and trading of Digital Securities, and fortified by cutting-edge AI technologies, the company's most recent initiative strives to provide widespread access to investment opportunities that, traditionally, have eluded many due to barriers such as limited access and educational constraints.

Key Features of Red Matter Capital's Blockchain-Based AI Solution:

Decentralized Accessibility: The digital securities platform ensures decentralized access to Grade A investment opportunities, breaking down barriers that hindered participation in global markets.

AI Personal Advisor Chat Bot with Smart Analytics: Harnessing the capabilities of Artificial Intelligence, the solution offers an AI financial advisor with intelligent insights and analytics to guide investors in making informed decisions, irrespective of their level of financial expertise.

Transparent and Secure Transactions: Red Matter Capital prioritizes transparency and security. The Blockchain technology employed guarantees tamper-proof and transparent transactions, fostering trust among users.

Financial Inclusion: By extending investment opportunities to underserved communities, Red Matter Capital seeks to drive financial inclusion and empower individuals to build a more secure financial future.

Global Partnership Network: Red Matter Capital is actively forging partnerships with key players in the industry, creating a collaborative ecosystem to amplify the impact of this groundbreaking solution.

Commenting on the Launch, Prem Couture, CEO, stated: "At Red Matter Capital, we believe in a future where everyone, regardless of their geographic location or financial background, can participate in the global economy. Our Blockchain-based AI solution is a testament to our commitment to democratizing investment opportunities and fostering financial inclusion. We are excited about the positive impact this innovation will have on individuals and communities worldwide."

Red Matter Capital invites interested parties, investors, and the media to explore the possibilities of this transformative solution and join them on the journey towards a more inclusive and accessible global financial landscape.

For media inquiries, please contact:
Prem Couture CEO, pcouture@redmatter.capital
+447883183608

About Red Matter Capital

Red Matter Capital is a leader in financial technology, driven by the mission to democratize finance and create an inclusive global economy. Through innovative solutions like Blockchain-based AI and Digital Securities, Red Matter Capital is redefining access to Grade A investment products, ensuring financial empowerment for individuals worldwide. Red Matter Capital is a regulated platform that facilitates the issuance and trading of digital securities, including publicly listed securities such as stocks, bonds, and commodities, as well as private assets.

