Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Saturday, December 23, 2023
Friday, 22 December 2023, 18:00 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Indonesian Ministry of Communications and Informatics (KOMINFO)
More Green Facility Groundbreaking in Nusantara as Investors Are Optimistic
Indonesia's new capital city Nusantara is developing at a swift pace as additional green infrastructure facilities launch this year

NUSANTARA, Indonesia, Dec 22, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - Indonesia's new capital city, Nusantara, in East Kalimantan, is developing fast as more construction of green infrastructure and facilities has been launched this year.

The ongoing infrastructure development in Indonesia's new capital city located in Penajam Paser Utara, East Kalimantan, Indonesia.
The fourth wave of construction is underway amid ongoing infrastructure development in Indonesia's new capital city Nusantara, in East Kalimantan. [IMAGE: ANTARA FOTO]

On Wednesday (Dec 20), President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) launched the fourth wave of project construction in Nusantara, including green buildings developed by the government and private parties (PPPs). The President also inaugurated the first stone laying at the Central General Hospital (RSUP), opening construction in the Nusantara Superblock.

Nusantara will be green, sustainable, and resilient. The Nusantara Capital City Authority (OIKN) is emphasizing a green city concept, for which the government has mandated 65 percent of Nusantara's area as tropical forest, 10 percent for green and food production areas, and 25 percent for urban areas.

Widodo said all parties are enthusiastic about building facilities in Nusantara's business, health, and sports zones. The series of groundbreakings are carried out to encourage all parties investing in Nusantara and the developers to start construction immediately.

Project construction that has been started includes the presidential and vice presidential palaces, ministerial housing complex, housing for state apparatus and military/police members, Bank Indonesia (BI) office complex, and the Mentawir nursery.

Other projects include a solar power plant to generate electricity for the capital city, the construction of the PSSI National Training Center supported by FIFA, and supporting infrastructure such as an airport, three private hospitals, one general hospital, an international school, a local elementary school revitalization, hotels, apartments, a shopping center, and a toll road connecting Balikpapan to Nusantara.

One of the prominent green projects is the five-star Hotel Nusantara, which has progressed 34 percent to date. The hotel, with nine floors and 191 rooms, has an area of 20,164 square meters with a building height of 43.10 meters.

The government has estimated that infrastructure development in Nusantara requires a budget of Rp466 trillion (around US$ 30 billion). At least 20 percent of this infrastructure budget will come from the government, while 80 percent is expected to come through Public Private Partnership (PPP) schemes.

The Indonesian government also opens its doors to foreign investors who want to invest in Nusantara. Indonesia lauded the fast movement of several domestic investors to invest and start development in the capital city area. The President conveyed this during the groundbreaking of the Pakuwon Nusantara superblock in early November.

The President said that at least 130 investors from Singapore have come to see Nusantara in person, as well as investors from South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, and the United Arab Emirates. He believes many more investors will come to experience Nusantara as it develops, especially after the toll road and airport are completed.

Issued by:
Ministry of Communication and Information (KOMINFO)
Written by Kenzu Tandiah, Edited by Yuni Arisandy Sinaga
Copyright (c) Antara 2023




Topic: Press release summary
Source: Indonesian Ministry of Communications and Informatics (KOMINFO)
Sectors: Alternative Energy, Smart Cities
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Indonesian Ministry of Communications and Informatics (KOMINFO)
June 19, 2023 22:30 HKT/SGT
SATRIA-1 launch to improve internet access across Indonesia
May 13, 2023 15:00 HKT/SGT
ASEAN strives to increase cooperation and reduce tensions in the region
May 8, 2023 08:00 HKT/SGT
Indonesia ensures readiness for the 42nd ASEAN Summit Labuan Bajo
Apr 1, 2023 00:00 HKT/SGT
Indonesian MCI Ensures Telecommunication Access for Successful ASEAN Chairmanship 2023
Sept 19, 2022 18:00 HKT/SGT
G20 Digital Innovation Network (DIN): Catalyst for Digital Economy Growth in Indonesia
Sept 19, 2022 15:00 HKT/SGT
HUB.ID Summit connects Early-stage Startups with Global Venture Capital and Business Partners
July 19, 2013 17:00 HKT/SGT
Indonesia and South Korea Agree to Develop e-Government
More news >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       