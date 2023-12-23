

HONG KONG, Dec 23, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - Novationwire (https://www.novationwire.com), a global leader in press release distribution and media outreach services, has introduced a new AI-powered offering aimed at helping Hong Kong companies enhance their branding and outreach campaigns. Dubbed AI-Branding-Leverage (ABL), the solutions provide an integrated suite of technologies and services tailored to the unique needs of the Hong Kong market. At the heart of ABL is Novationwire's proprietary natural language generation (NLG) engine. As explained by the company's new Hong Kong managing director, Ms. Amanda Tai, "Our NLG platform is trained on an extensive dataset encompassing millions of press releases and Hong Kong-based media articles. This enables the AI to produce press releases with optimized messaging and local nuances that truly resonate with the Hong Kong audience." The new ABL offering also features Hong Kong-focused media and influencer databases to facilitate targeted outreach. "We have compiled comprehensive journalist and social media influencer lists across Hong Kong's leading publications, websites and channels," said Ms. Tai. "This allows us to precision-pitch our clients' press releases to ensure maximum relevant exposure for their brand stories." Early adopters of Novationwire's ABL solutions have reported increased engagement from Hong Kong media and influencers compared to previous efforts. Ms. Tai attributes this to the technology's ability to craft localized narratives. "While English is commonly used in Hong Kong business spheres, integrating Cantonese expressions and cultural references helps strengthen rapport with local readers," she explained. Tailoring press releases specifically for the Hong Kong landscape has become imperative amidst mounting competition for consumer mindshare. "Cutting through the noise requires connecting with audiences in ways that feel organic rather than promotional," she said. "Our AI has the contextual awareness needed to strike that balance." Looking ahead, Novationwire plans to expand the capabilities offered under its new ABL umbrella. "We are exploring potential integrations with live streaming platforms and podcast channels popular in Hong Kong," revealed Ms. Tai. "The goal is to provide corporates everything they need to craft captivating multi-format brand stories targeted to this dynamic market." In Ms. Tai's view, the launch of ABL for Hong Kong underscores Novationwire's focus on addressing regional complexities. "Succeeding in Asia requires appreciating nuanced differences even between neighboring markets," she said. "We remain committed to enhancing our technology to help brands across the region tell impactful stories in locally-relevant ways." About Novationwire Novationwire is a media technology company providing press release distribution, media databases, monitoring and analytics to execute integrated brand journalism campaigns. Through its AI platform, Novationwire aims to make press release distribution easy, efficient and effective for organizations worldwide. For more information, please visit novationwire.com. Media Contact

Brand: Novationwire

Contact: Eric Lee

Email: support@novationwire.com

Website: https://www.novationwire.com





Topic: Press release summary

Source: Novationwire



