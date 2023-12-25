Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  Monday, December 25, 2023
Monday, 25 December 2023, 08:00 HKT/SGT
Source: UVify
UVify's IFO Dazzles the World, Clinching 'Best LED Light Show Drone' Title at LDI 2023!
UVify's IFO Earns Coveted 'Best LED Light Show Drone' Award at LDI 2023

SEATTLE, WA, Dec 25, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - UVify is excited to announce that the IFO has been honored with the prestigious "Best LED Light Show Drone" award at LDI 2023, as part of the "Best of LDI 2023" accolades by rAVe. This award solidifies UVify's position as a frontrunner in the drone light show industry.

Word's biggest Merry Christmas done with Drones  The world's largest Merry Christmas display created using drones, forming a stunning and festive aerial spectacle in the night sky.

The UVify IFO, one of five LED light show drones featured at LDI 2023, stood out for its leading-edge technology, operating at an unparalleled 24 frames per second. This technical excellence is a significant factor in the UVify IFO holding more Guinness World Records than all other competing platforms combined.

Celebrating this remarkable achievement, UVify showcased the IFO Experience with 2025 IFO drones. This enchanting Christmas-themed show was not only a display of our technological capabilities but also a symbol of our wish for global peace and happiness, especially for children.

In light of this recognition, UVify's Chief Operating Officer, Robert Cheek, commented, "The UVify IFO is unequivocally the market leader in light show drones, flown daily by operators worldwide. With more flight hours than all other platforms combined, the IFO exemplifies our industry dominance. This is why, when it comes to light show drones, we confidently say, 'See. Believe.'"

The "Best LED Light Show Drone" award for the UVify IFO reflects our unwavering commitment to innovation, quality, and setting new industry standards. This accolade is a tribute to our team's dedication and our supporters' unwavering faith in our vision.

We extend our heartfelt thanks to the LDI 2023 organizers, the judges, and the UVify team. Our gratitude also goes to our loyal customers and supporters who continue to motivate us.

As we move forward, UVify remains committed to leading the way in drone technology and creating unforgettable experiences for audiences worldwide.

About UVify

UVify is the world's leading developer of swarm drones. It is known for its innovative designs and spectacular drone light shows. By combining state-of-the-art technology with creative artistry, UVify continues to redefine aerial entertainment and functionality.

Contact Information
Geoff Archer
Media Relations
media@uvify.com

Robert Cheek
Chief Operating Officer
robert.cheek@uvify.com

Related Files
photos.zip

SOURCE: UVify

View the original press release on newswire.com.




Topic: Press release summary
Source: UVify

http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

