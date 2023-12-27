

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 26, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - Mercury Securities Group Berhad (“Mercury Securities” or “Company”), today announced the Company’s consolidated financial results for the fourth quarter ended 31 October 2023 (“Q4FY2023”), marking a period of sustained growth. For Q4FY2023, the Group reported revenue of RM8.71 million, which signifies a notable increase of 19.93% from RM7.26 million in the preceding quarter (“Q3FY2023”), despite challenging market conditions domestically and internationally, underscoring the Group’s performance resilience. The stockbroking segment contributed RM6.35 million, while the corporate finance segment added RM2.36 million, reflecting the Group’s multi-channel revenue stream. Mercury Securities’ gross profit margin stood at 57.93% for Q4FY2023. The Profit Before Tax (“PBT”) for the cumulative quarters reached RM12.46 million, after fully charging the one-off non-recurring listing expenses of RM3.93 million. Excluding this one-off non-recurring listing expenses of RM3.93 million, the Group performed creditably with PBT for the current quarter of RM4.60 million and RM16.39 million for the full financial year. The Board of Directors is pleased to declare a maiden interim dividend of 0.5 sen per share based on the entitlement date of 12 January 2024 whilst the payment date has been fixed on 2 February 2024. The Group continues to be committed to creating value for its shareholders and other stakeholders. The Management of Mercury Securities commented, “Our credible performance this quarter, evidenced by a meaningful increase in revenue and a healthy gross profit margin, demonstrates the effectiveness of our business strategies. These results underscore our resilience and our all-round proficiency in a mixed market environment. We are particularly proud of our team's efforts in achieving these results and remain focused on sustaining this growth trajectory.” Looking ahead, Mercury Securities is steadfast in the Group’s commitment to driving revenue growth and optimising operating costs. Key initiatives include expanding its share margin financing portfolio, enhancing its online trading platform with algorithmic capabilities to increase market share, enlarging its proprietary trading teams and adding corporate finance personnel to further expand the corporate finance division. Mercury Securities will also be introducing new products and services to further diversify its revenue channels and thereby expand its clients base. With these strategies in place, the Group is poised to navigate future challenges and capitalise on opportunities for the Group’s continued growth and performance. There are no comparative year-on-year figures as Mercury Securities was only listed on the ACE Market of Bursa Malaysia on 19 September 2023.





Topic: Press release summary

Source: Mercury Securities Group Berhad

Sectors: Exchanges & Software, Daily Finance, Funds & Equities

