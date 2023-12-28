

SINGAPORE, Dec 28, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - Novationwire, a leading global press release distribution platform, has debuted new Spanish-language services tailored specifically for companies looking to boost their presence in the high-growth Mexico market. The localized offerings leverage advanced language processing technology and in-depth regional expertise to help international brands craft localized narratives that resonate with Mexican audiences and drive engagement. "With Mexico's digital economy expanding rapidly, the country represents a major growth opportunity for global brands across sectors," said Novationwire CMO Terry Robbins. "Our new Spanish press release distribution solutions empower firms to develop localized communications strategies to tap this burgeoning landscape and forge meaningful connections in the region." At the core of Novationwire's Mexico-focused press release program is an artificial intelligence content creator trained on an immense dataset of Spanish marketing and public relations material. "Our system studies millions of Mexico media stories and press release examples to gain an in-depth understanding of the cultural nuances, topics and narratives that matter in the market," explained Robbins. Equipped with this insight, Novationwire's AI assistant helps international brands adapt their key messages and shape compelling story angles tailored specifically for Mexican audiences. "Rather than simply translating English press releases, our technology produces completely original Spanish content with relevant regionalized narratives," said Robbins. "This localized approach delivers up to 5X higher engagement and conversions." In addition, Novationwire offers targeted Mexico media and influencer outreach leveraging its proprietary database of journalists, bloggers and digital opinion leaders. "We've carefully compiled Spanish-language contacts across Mexico's media landscape, from major newspapers to niche publications to social media creators," noted Robbins. Early adopters of Novationwire's Mexico press release distribution program have already witnessed significant gains. "One client, a European e-commerce firm, used our offering to publicize a new Mexico-specific mobile app and online store targeted at Mexican consumers," explained Robbins. "Within two months of launching their localized press release, they saw a 382% increase in website traffic from Mexico, 212% growth in daily app downloads, and a 456% rise in Mexico social media followers." He added, "For global companies seeking to develop meaningful Mexico engagement, culturally resonant storytelling is key. Our tailored solutions empower brands to shape narratives that align with the interests, values and conversations happening in Mexico today. The results speak for themselves." Going forward, Novationwire plans to expand its roster of market-specific offerings worldwide. "We are actively developing localized capabilities for high-potential regions across Asia, Europe, the Middle East and more," said Robbins. "Our ultimate vision is to provide global companies one unified platform to execute integrated localization strategies reaching key markets around the globe." To learn more about powering regional engagement through Novationwire's localized press release distribution solutions, visit novationwire.com or request a demo. About Novationwire Novationwire makes global press release distribution easy, efficient and visible via an AI-powered platform. Media monitoring, analytics and support further enable organizations to execute strategic communications campaigns. For more information, visit www.novationwire.com. Media Contact

