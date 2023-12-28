Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
Bona Film Group invests in Hollywood blockbusters including "Avatar Franchise" via TSG Entertainment

HONG KONG, Jan 2, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - On December 31, 2023, Bona Film Group Co., Ltd. (001330.sz) (the "Bona"), a well-known film group company in China with a whole industry chain layout, today announced that it has extended and expanded its relationship with TSG Entertainment Finance LLC (the "TSG"), a leading film and entertainment company. Bona has previously co-invested with TSG in a slate of films including The Martian, Independence Day: Resurgence, The Greatest Showman, War for the Planet of the Apes, Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children, Alien: Covenant, X-Men: Apocalypse.

"Bona is positioned as an international film company, and in the future, we hope to shoot diverse and international genres of movies. We are very excited to continue our eight-year partnership with TSG." said Bona's founder, Chairman and CEO, Mr. Yu Dong. "Through this expanded venture, Bona will become a new participant via TSG in the Avatar and Deadpool franchise and continue our involvement in The Planet of The Apes and Alien franchise in addition to many other dynamic upcoming films"

Chip Seelig, Managing Member of TSG Entertainment said, "I am thrilled to continue our partnership with Bona and Yu Dong, one of our oldest and most important relationships in the film industry. The Chinese market provides us with rare opportunities, and we also hope to help further develop the Chinese market."




