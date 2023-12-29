

Washington, D.C., Jan 3, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - G2Xchange, the leader in providing industry news, insights, and market intelligence for the US federal contracting sector, is proud to announce the appointment of Alexa Tsui as its new Chief Operating Officer (COO), effective January 2nd, 2024. Alexa Tsui Photo credit: Jon Meadows Ms. Tsui, a seasoned professional with a career spanning nearly 20 years in leadership roles supporting strategic growth initiatives, brings a wealth of expertise to G2Xchange based on her demonstrated commitment to excellence, her long-standing industry relationships, and a deep understanding of the government contracting landscape. In her role as COO, Ms. Tsui will oversee and lead G2Xchange's operational strategies, focusing on driving growth, optimizing processes, and ensuring the highest levels of client satisfaction. Her leadership will be instrumental in the company's delivery of services, information, and cutting-edge solutions to government agencies, customers, and partners. "We are delighted to welcome Alexa Tsui to the G2Xchange team as our new Chief Operating Officer," said Ron Jones, CEO of G2Xchange. "Her extensive experience in the industry, coupled with her dedication to community-building, aligns perfectly with our mission to provide exceptional solutions to our clients. We believe that her leadership will play a pivotal role in our continued success and growth." Ms. Tsui expressed her enthusiasm for her new role, stating, "I am excited for the opportunity to contribute to the continued success of G2Xchange. We have a formidable reputation for delivering innovative solutions that serve both government and industry, and I look forward to working with our talented team to build on that legacy and strengthen our community." This appointment comes at a time of significant growth for G2Xchange as the company seeks to expand access to entrepreneurs new to the government contracting milieu whilst continuing to provide its market-leading services to federal agencies and contractors. About G2Xchange G2Xchange is the fastest, easiest way to track awards, industry events, opportunities, and personnel moves in the federal contracting sector. Get your intel first, get it right, get it from G2Xchange. For more information about G2Xchange and its market intelligence platform, industry expertise and strategic partnership opportunities, please visit https://g2xchange.com and follow us on LinkedIn. For media inquiries or additional information, please contact:

Mary Ann Brown

maryann.brown@g2xchange.com





Topic: Press release summary

Source: G2Xchange

Sectors: Local Biz

http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network



Copyright © 2024 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

