  • Thursday, January 4, 2024
Thursday, 4 January 2024, 07:00 HKT/SGT
Source: STRATACACHE
STRATACACHE Partners With the National Retail Federation on New 'What's in Store for Retail Media Networks' Event
Presentations and panels take place in New York the day before Retail's Big Show

DAYTON, OH, Jan 4, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - Global retail media company STRATACACHE and the National Retail Federation have partnered on the first event devoted to the rapidly expanding role of the physical store in the $122 billion global retail media ecosystem. "What's in Store for Retail Media Networks" takes place on Saturday, January 13, 2024 at the Jacob Javits center, kicking off this year's NRF 2024: Retail's Big Show, being held January 14-16.

The day consists of 10 presentations and panels, with participants including executives from Albertsons, Kroger, and Unilever, leading experts in shopper marketing from the University of Arkansas Sam Walton College of Business, as well as thought leaders from McKinsey & Company, the IAB, and Solomon Partners.

"Digital retail media ad spending in the United States will soon exceed tv advertising revenue, accounting for more than 15% of total ad spend," says Chris Riegel, CEO of STRATACACHE. "Most of this spend is still online, but in-store audiences are about 70% larger than digital ones. Because of this vast pre-qualified in-store audience, we're seeing a rapid commitment from our retail partners around the world to digitize their brick and mortar stores and tie together their online and in-store retail media network efforts."

"What makes this event unlike any others is that there is zero pay-to-play content in the day," adds Riegel. "We wanted a highly curated day, and organized it around three foundational topics: in-store experience, in-store measurement and technology, and in-store monetization, each led by category captains, experts of their domains:

Andy Murray, Category Captain for Shopper Experience and Content sessions, will lead a discussion based on his experience as SVP over the in-store experience at both Walmart and ASDA, entitled "Creating a Total In-Store Communication Architecture: Harmonizing Shopper, Brand, and Retailer Needs," featuring Evan Hovorka, VP Product and Innovation of Albertson's Media Collective and Beth Ann Kaminkow, Global CEO of VMLY&R Commerce.

Kevin Carbone, CEO of PRN, will serve as Category Captain for the Monetization and Value sessions, one of which will feature Quinton George, Partner at McKinsey & Company and Leader of the Commerce Media Practice, sharing his insights on complex dynamics at play between brands and retailers - the supply and demand side of the retail media network landscape.

And Chris Riegel, CEO of STRATACACHE will serve as Category Captain for the Technology, Measurement, and Insights sessions. He will introduce a new IAB white paper focused on in-store metrics, presented by Jeffrey Bustos, VP Measurement and Addressability Data at the IAB. Later in the day, Riegel will lead a fireside chat about threats to loyalty programs from the current political and legislative landscape, with Paul Martino, Vice President and Senior Policy Counsel at the National Retail Federation.

Full event details and registration can be found at https://nrfbigshow.nrf.com/special-programs/retail-media-networks. Learn more about STRATACACHE at www.stratacache.com and the NRF at www.nrf.com.

.View the original press release on newswire.com.




