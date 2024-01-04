Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  Thursday, January 4, 2024
Thursday, 4 January 2024, 08:39 HKT/SGT
Source: HDEX
Making History: The World's First Hydrogen Exchange Makes Its First Transactions

LONDON, Jan 4, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - HDEX, a trailblazing force in the hydrogen industry, proudly announces the launch of the world’s premier hydrogen exchange. On January 1, 2024 the first transactions occurred on the HDEX platform. This groundbreaking platform facilitates the seamless trading of hydrogen and investing in the hydrogen sector, propelling the transition to a sustainable future.

“HDEX is a game-changer for the hydrogen industry and the environment," emphasizes Aron Dutta, Chairman and co-founder of HDEX. "By creating the world’s first hydrogen exchange, we are enabling the development of a global hydrogen market that will drive innovation, investment, and adoption of hydrogen as a clean energy solution.”

HDEX is set to debut its private token offering in the next few weeks, inviting only a select group of investors to participate. To receive updates, please join our mailing list at http://hdexgroup.com/

About HDEX

At HDEX, we are committed to advancing the possibilities within the evolving hydrogen market, offering a reliable platform for seamless trade and contributing to the sustainable future of energy. HDEX is a global company based in the United Kingdom.  For more information contact us at info@hdexgroup.com.




Source: HDEX
