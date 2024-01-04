

SYDNEY, AU, Jan 4, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - BLUETTI, a pioneer in portable power solutions, will introduce several new products at the upcoming CES 2024 (Consumer Electronics Show) in Las Vegas from January 9th to the 12th. In addition to displaying its various power stations and home energy storage systems, the company will debut two new products designed to enhance outdoor recreational activities: BLUETTI SwapSolar and AC240. BLUETTI SwapSolar: The SolarSwap is a combination of two products that are designed to work together, the AC180T and the MultiCooler. The AC180T is a portable power station that employs a hot-swappable battery design which allows users to swap out its two 716.8 watt-hour (Wh) batteries without power interruption. The AC180T can operate with either one or both batteries inside, and is interchangeable with the battery that powers BLUETTI MultiCooler. With a total capacity of 1,433Wh, the AC180T has a 1,800 watts continuous output, and can handle peak loads up to 2,700 watts. "That is enough power to run a full size refrigerator/freezer continuously for several hours, in the woods on a temperate day. Paired with our MultiCooler, the AC180T can keep your food fresh for about 6 days on two full batteries, without needing a recharge, in normal conditions." - James Ray, Chief Officer of Product The BLUETTI MultiCooler is a fridge, freezer, and ice maker all-in-one. It features a 40-liter compartment, enough to hold sixty-five 12 oz aluminum cans, with full temperature controls from -4°F to 68°F (-20°C to 20°C ). It can be charged from a wall outlet, solar panels, standard car-charging port or one of the AC180T's batteries. BLUETTI SwapSolar will be crowdsourced on Indiegogo starting January 9, 2024. The official launch is set for February. BLUETTI AC240: The AC240 is an expandable portable power station that has an IP65 rating. An IP (Ingress Protection) rating is the industry standard rating dust/dirt and waterproof protection for consumer electronic products, or a measure of how ‘weatherproof' a product is. A Rating of IP65 offers full protection against dust and other small particles and offers protection against low pressure jets of water. "The AC240 thrives in harsh conditions - perfect for beach outings, desert adventures, fieldwork, yachting, boating, fishing, and more. with over 2400 watts of power, it can run almost everything in an RV, such as fridges, window air conditioners, microwaves, heaters, and coffee makers." - - James Ray, Chief Officer of Product. Charging the AC240 takes 70 minutes from a standard wall outlet or as quick as 2 hours from three 400 watt solar panels (1,200 watts total). Its 15 millisecond UPS function allows for nearly instant home backup energy in the event of a power outage. The AC240 is compatible with BLUETTI's B210 expansion battery and adds 2,150 Wh of power for each B210. The B210 can also be used independently as a water-resistant DC power supply for small devices. One AC240 can be used with up to four expansion batteries, for a total system capacity of 10,000 Wh (10 kWh). The AC240 goes on sale on BLUETTI's official website and Amazon in early April 2024. Other Products Displayed: Alongside the above innovations, BLUETTI will showcase several new retail ready packaged versions of their portable power stations at CES 2024. These include the AC60P, the AC2P, and modular battery systems like the AC500 series and AC300 series for indoor and outdoor use. BLUETTI LAAF Charitable Program: Power for All At CES 2024, BLUETTI will also introduce its Lighting An African Family (LAAF) program, which aims to bring free solar energy to thousands of African families. Since its launch, the LAAF program has empowered over 100,000 African families in Kenya, Nigeria, Cameroon, and beyond. Driven by a vision to provide clean energy to all households, BLUETTI aspires to do its part and gather support from all sides to light up some of the darkest corners of the world. Exhibition Details: Date: January 9-12

Booth: #LVCC-North Hall 9645

Location: Las Vegas Convention Center, Nevada, USA Go wild with BLUETTI and take your outdoor fun to the next level at CES 2024! About BLUETTI From the very beginning, BLUETTI has tried to stay true to a sustainable future by offering affordable green energy storage solutions for both indoor and outdoor use. With years of innovation and a caring commitment to the environment, BLUETTI has curated an extensive and reliable product portfolio tailored for adventures, emergency backup power, and off-grid living, making a tangible and positive impact on minimizing our carbon footprint for the greater world we share. That's why BLUETTI has become an industry leader that makes its presence in 100+ countries and is trusted by millions of customers across the globe. Contact: pr@bluetti.com





