

HONG KONG, Jan 4, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - The 50th HKTDC Hong Kong Toys & Games Fair, the 15th HKTDC Hong Kong Baby Products Fair and 22nd Hong Kong International Stationery & School Supplies Fair will return to the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre from 8 to 11 January. The Hong Kong Toys & Games Fair and Hong Kong Baby Products Fair are organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), while the Hong Kong International Stationery & School Supplies Fair is jointly organised by the HKTDC and Messe Frankfurt (HK) Ltd. Sophia Chong, HKTDC Deputy Executive Director, said: “The three exhibitions – themed Innovative Play: A Legend Across Time – draw over 2,600 exhibitors from 35 countries and regions, including various pavilions from Hong Kong, Mainland China, Asia and Europe. We have also invited nearly 200 buying missions to come to Hong Kong for sourcing.” The International Trade Centre reports that sizeable emerging markets such as the mainland, Indonesia, Vietnam, India and Poland continue to drive global toy sales. Statista predicts that toy market revenue in Asia for last year would reach US$38.34 billion and continue to grow at an average 3.5% from 2023 to 2028, surpassing the expected 2.6% global growth. Over the past two years, ASEAN has also become a key export market for the Hong Kong toy industry, with its share of Hong Kong toy exports growing from 8.4% in 2021 to 17.8% in 2022. Between January and November last year, the figure reached 20.4%, signifying great potential in Southeast Asia. Flagship industry event in Asia, Toys & Games Fair, enters 50th edition Since the first edition in 1975, the Toys and Games Fair has witnessed the development of Hong Kong’s toy industry. Entering its 50th edition this year, the HKTDC presents the Toys & Games Fair Photo Gallery to showcase valuable photos and videos of past fairs, offering visitors a walk down memory lane to recap the fair’s development over half a century. Zones that debut this year include A Green Toys zone showcases products incorporating green and environmentally friendly elements in the material, design, manufacturing process and packaging. For buyers’ easy reference, green exhibitors at the Toys and Stationery fairs also display a Green Leaf label. Kidult World at Hall 3B introduces a Collectible Toys zone this year. The Hong Kong Brand Toy Association is hosting a group pavilion at the Toys Fair for the first time, promoting Hong Kong’s innovative industry, brands and collectible toys. A two-metre Ultraman figurine and 1.5-metre tall HK Machines model outside the hall give visitors photo opportunities. The ODM zone helps buyers source products from original design manufacturers. The impressive exhibitor line-up includes those at the World of Toys pavilion, led by European firms along with Korean and Taiwanese pavilions. The Mainland China pavilion hosts companies from Zhejiang, Guangdong, Jiangsu, Fujian and Shandong provinces, and introduces Pinghu city’s pavilion displaying children’s electric cars. Other highlights include the Brand Name Gallery, which brings together more than 220 well-known toy brands, and the Smart Toys and Games zone that features toys and games integrating innovative technology. Selection of Europe pavilion debuts at Baby Products Fair The ODM Strollers and Gear zone debuts at the Baby Products Fair, helping buyers source products from original design manufacturers. The fair also launches the Selection of Europe group pavilion, showcasing European brands and products, while a new Huzhou pavilion will present baby and children’s fashion products from the mainland. Other fair highlights include the Brand Name Gallery bringing together more than 40 renowned baby product brands; World of Strollers & Gear zone showcasing quality strollers, car seats and bassinets; and Apparel, Footwear & Accessories zone. Jointly organised by the HKTDC and Messe Frankfurt (HK) Ltd, the Hong Kong International Stationery & School Supplies Fair will feature the latest in school and office supplies, creative art supplies and gift stationery. The organisers continue to cooperate with renowned industry associations in different regions, including China Stationery and Sporting Goods Association, Malaysia Stationery Importers And Exporters Association and The Federation of Stationers And Booksellers Association of Malaysia. Revamped Asian Toys & Games Forum and seminars explore prospects On 9 January, the second day of fair, the revamped Asian Toys & Games Forum – themed Unlocking the Asian Market: Insights for the Toy Industry – will be held. International toy and game industry experts will discuss market trends and share views on toy industry development and opportunities. Hong Kong Toys Council Chairman Bryant Chan will host the panel discussion on Forging Collaborative Approaches to Create Engaging Play Experiences. The fairs will host seminars covering such topics as green toy trends, sustainable maternity and baby product market development, latest toy safety and regulations, toy compliance, testing and certification, stationery industry trends, digitalisation and artificial intelligence applications, keeping visitors up to date on trends. Under the hybrid EXHIBITION+ model, the Click2Match smart business-matching platform for online business meetings augments physical exhibitions. This year, the HKTDC also offers the Scan2Match service for buyers to scan QR codes at exhibitor booths with the HKTDC Marketplace App bookmarking favourite suppliers. This will allow them to extend face-to-face interaction to the online platform and help exhibitors connect with more opportunities after physical fairs close. Photo Download: https://bit.ly/48laFw2 Sophia Chong, HKTDC Deputy Executive Director (centre), John Tong, Chairman of the HKTDC Toys Advisory Committee (left) and Judy Cheung, Deputy General Manager of Messe Frankfurt (HK) Ltd (right), attended the press conference presenting highlights and innovative products of the Toys & Games Fair, Baby Products Fair and Stationery & School Supplies Fair A Toys Fair exhibitor presents the Macaron Galaxy Projector, with three built-in slides themed forest, Milky Way and crescent moon. This projector is more than a visual escape, it is a versatile companion with a backlit LED clock and alarm Limited edition with 1,000 sets, the Remote Block KMB Bus Depot visualises KMB’s Kowloon Bay depot in a 1:250 scale. The set comes with a slope connecting to the roof for a smooth gaming experience with model cars Based on Robotech, a popular US animation series from the 1980s, ROBO-DOU VF-1J Veritech (Rick Hunter) is a high-fidelity collectible figure. The ultra-grid framework ensures its structural integrity, with 109 points of articulation for an impressive range of movement. Accessories include the GU-11 Gunpod, four sets of Missiles, and four pairs of interchangeable hands Komuello baby socks come with colourful air-cushioned soles made of 100% recyclable TPE rubber. The green material is highly durable MUST Monochrome backpack is made with eco-friendly fabric from recycled plastic bottles Fair Websites

