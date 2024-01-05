

SURREY, BC, Jan 4, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - International Water-Guard Industries, Inc. (IWG) and Jet2.com have entered into an agreement to install IWG's patented "Pre-Select" Intelligent Water Quantity System on 52 B737-800 NG aircraft, making Jet2.com the first airline in Europe to use the product. International Water-Guard Logo Jet2.com has chosen the IWG Pre-Select system, which enables operators to accurately manage the amount of potable water carried based on data of actual usage from IWG's proprietary system, providing weight and jet fuel savings. IWG's Pre-Select is Transport Canada, FAA, and EASA approved, with STCs for Boeing's 737NG and the MAX -8 and -9 aircraft and installations completed in Canada, Europe, and the Americas. "The IWG Pre-Select System provides immediate fuel and carbon savings by reducing aircraft weight through effective water management. Through trials with airlines, IWG has compiled a sizeable amount of data supporting the efficiencies gained through Pre-Select, and we are pleased to have Jet2.com become the first airline in Europe to take advantage of our product to help meet their operational goals and reduce emissions from flight," said Steven Bis, President and CEO of IWG. "We are thrilled to partner with Jet2.com as our Pre-Select launch customer in Europe. Potable water management provides a tremendous return on investment and supports Jet2's sustainability strategy. Pre-select reduces aircraft weight as much as 180kg, 400lbs on each flight, providing a reduction in fuel required and carbon emissions. We look forward to further enhancing our systems and working together to support Jet2.com's specific requirements as well as installations with their additional fleet types," added Larry Morasch, Director of Sales with International Water-Guard. Chris Hubbard, Director of Engineering & Maintenance at Jet2.com, said: "Travel and tourism is a force for good and, like all industries, we know how critical it is to reduce our climate impacts. We have already taken a number of tangible actions on our journey to Net Zero, and we are very pleased to be the first European airline to partner with IWG and install the Pre-Select system, which will help us achieve weight reduction benefits to further support that journey." About IWG Based out of British Columbia, Canada, International Water-Guard (IWG) has been helping commercial and business aircraft worldwide to improve the quality of the onboard water system, protecting both passengers and crew from the risk of waterborne illnesses, and providing exceptional components to enhance the capability of OEM installed water systems. IWG is a leading provider of flight-certified potable water treatment units, on-demand water heaters, and innovative weight-reduction water components and systems. As a Transport Canada-approved organization with numerous U.S. and Canadian Supplemental Type Certificates to its credit, IWG has the aviation experience to design, certify, and deliver the finest potable water treatment solutions. Visit www.water.aero. About Jet2.com Jet2.com is the UK's third largest airline, providing leisure flights from the UK to sun, ski and leisure city destinations across the Mediterranean, Canary Islands and Europe. Contact Information Lucrecia Leon

Marketing Manager

lleon@water.aero

604 255 5555 Steven Bis

President and CEO

sbis@water.aero

604 255 5555 David J. Pohl

Director of Strategic Development

dpohl@water.aero

604 255 5555 Larry Morasch

Director of Sales

lmorasch@water.aero

253-988-4682 SOURCE: International Water-Guard View the original press release on newswire.com.





