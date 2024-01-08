Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Monday, January 8, 2024
Monday, 8 January 2024, 13:00 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Nutrigene Modern Sciences Sdn. Bhd
Nutrigene Launches Personalised Development Program to Intersect Genetics and Learning through DNA
Revolutionary initiative set to optimize child development by aligning psychological well-being with academic excellence, aims to impact child development of 10,000 families

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 8, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - Nutrigene Modern Sciences Sdn. Bhd. (“Nutrigene” or the “Company”), a pioneer in the field of science-driven approach for child development, proudly announces the nationwide launch of Personalised Development Program (PDP). Representing a paradigm shift in parenting and education, this initiative harnesses the power of DNA to harmonize nature and nurture, fostering the holistic development of children.

L-R: Joyce Chan, MD of Nutrigene Modern Sciences; Dato Dr, Gavin Voon; Dato Sri Chuah Poh Khiang; Benjamin Yuen, TVB artist; ⁠Dr Choo Wenxi, Founder & CEO of Nutrigene Modern Sciences; Shaun Tam, TVB artist; ⁠Dato Sri Tommy Lee; ⁠Tyler Teh, Director of Nutrigene Singapore; and ⁠Carven Chan, Director of Educational Program
L-R: Joyce Chan, MD of Nutrigene Modern Sciences; Dato Dr, Gavin Voon; Dato Sri Chuah Poh Khiang; Benjamin Yuen, TVB artist; ⁠Dr Choo Wenxi, Founder & CEO of Nutrigene Modern Sciences; Shaun Tam, TVB artist; ⁠Dato Sri Tommy Lee; ⁠Tyler Teh, Director of Nutrigene Singapore; and ⁠Carven Chan, Director of Educational Program
TVB artists sharing experiences on their children’s DNA report with Dr Choo Wenxi, Founder & CEO of Nutrigene Modern Sciences
TVB artists sharing experiences on their children’s DNA report with Dr Choo Wenxi, Founder & CEO of Nutrigene Modern Sciences

Dr. Choo Wenxi, Founder & CEO of Nutrigene, emphasises the transformative nature of the program, “We’re committed to transforming the concept of parenting through the power of DNA. PDP is more than an educational program, it’s a comprehensive approach to nurturing children’s psychological well-being alongside their academic growth. Our goal is to assist families in understanding and supporting their child’s unique needs holistically, thereby shaping their futures.”

PDP is designed to catalyse a shift in educational paradigms, focusing on the psychological as well as the academic development of children. The program is designed to nurture diverse developmental domains, encompassing language, numeracy, world discovery, motor skills, arts and music. Aligned with forward-thinking families, educators, and childcare professionals, Nutrigene envisions a more informed and comprehensive approach to child development, fostering collaborative ventures to empower educators and parenting coaches to excel in their fields.

Dr. Choo added, “Our hallmark RIASEC (Realistic, Investigative, Artistic, Social, Enterprising And Conventional) Career Talent DNA Test has been innovatively applied to early childhood development. This framework enables parents to comprehend their child’s inherent strengths and inclinations from a young age, facilitating more informed and supportive parenting.

Nutrigene is proud to offer both RIASEC Career Talent DNA Test and PDP as a holistic solution for parents. We aspire to assist 10,000 families to recognize that every child deserves to develop physically, mentally and academically in their unique way by 2025. We are open to collaborations with individuals and organisations who share our vision of unlocking the full potential of every child through innovative and personalised education.”

In tandem with the launch of the PDP, Nutrigene announces the inauguration of its maiden branch in Kuching, Sarawak. Beyond business expansion, this move underscores Nutrigene’s commitment to democratizing their innovative educational approach, ensuring every child receives an education tailored to their unique needs, shaping a brighter and fulfilling future.

With the introduction of the PDP and the opening of a new branch in Sarawak, Nutrigene is poised to redefine the standards of personalized education, showcasing unwavering dedication to nurturing and empowering the next generation to thrive in an ever-changing world.

Dr. Choo said, “Ensuring qualified and compassionate educators at our center is crucial. Nutrigene values each educator, acknowledging their pivotal role in shaping young minds, and is committed to enhancing their professional journey, offering career advancement opportunities and personal growth. We aim to create a nurturing environment where educators feel respected, supported and empowered to deliver their best.”




Topic: Press release summary
Source: Nutrigene Modern Sciences Sdn. Bhd
Sectors: Science & Nanotech, Healthcare & Pharm, Education
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2024 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
TAMCO Switchgear Testing Laboratory Receives ISO 17025 Certification  
Jan 8, 2024 14:00 HKT/SGT
Nutrigene Launches Personalised Development Program to Intersect Genetics and Learning through DNA  
Jan 8, 2024 13:00 HKT/SGT
Spiden Announces Breakthrough in Non-Invasive Glucose Monitoring, Adds Key Executive Hires and Secures $15m in Additional Funding  
Jan 6, 2024 09:00 HKT/SGT
KJTS to Raise RM58.9 Million from ACE Market IPO  
Jan 5, 2024 15:00 HKT/SGT
StrategINK brings to you Brio Technologies & Google Cloud presents DAICON - the leading DATA | AI | CLOUD conference co-powered by Dell Technologies  
Jan 5, 2024 13:42 HKT/SGT
LQR House Announces Transfer of Repurchased Shares to Its Account Held by Its Transfer Agent Following the Commencement of the Buyback Program  
Jan 5, 2024 12:00 HKT/SGT
LQR House Reports 458% YOY Revenue Surge in December 2023, Fueled by Holiday Ecommerce Success  
Jan 5, 2024 11:00 HKT/SGT
Bracket Labs Announces $2 Million Pre-Seed Raise to Support the Launch of its 'Passages' Trading Platform  
Jan 5, 2024 07:31 HKT/SGT
Jet2.com Partners With IWG, Installing Pre-Select to Support Aircraft Weight and Emissions Reductions  
Jan 4, 2024 22:00 HKT/SGT
AEON Credit Revenue Up 34.4% to HK$1,192.9 Million in First Nine Months of FY2023, Profit Rises 12.8% to HK$282.3 Million  
Jan 4, 2024 20:11 HKT/SGT
More Press release >>
 Events:
CyberSecPhil Conference 2024 (CSP2024)
24  -  25   January
Manila, Philippines
14TH WIEF
6  -  8   February
Abu Dhabi
Insure360 - The Insurance
16   February
Mumbai, India
Middle East Banking AI & Analytics Summit 2024
29   February
Dubai, UAE
APE 2024
6  -  8   March
Singapore
BuildTech Asia 2024
19  -  21   March
Singapore
Blockchain Life Forum 2024
15  -  16   April
Dubai, UAE

16  -  17   April
Dubai, UAE
Global AI Show
16  -  17   April
Dubai, UAE
Future Energy Asia
15  -  17   May
Bangkok, Thailand
Future Mobility Asia
15  -  17   May
Bangkok, Malaysia
World Hydrogen Forum
21  -  22   May
Saudi Arabia
InfoComm Asia 2024
17  -  19   July
Bangkok, Thailand
2024 World Battery & Energy Storage Industry Expo (WBE 2024)
8  -  10   August
Guangzhou, China
The Business Show Asia 2024
28  -  29   August
Singapore
EDUtech Asia
5  -  7   November
Singapore
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2024 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       