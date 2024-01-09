Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Wednesday, January 10, 2024
Tuesday, 9 January 2024, 08:00 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Contents.com
Contents.com $18 Million in Series B Funding to Fuel Global Expansion and Technological Advancements for AI Content Creation and Orchestration
Contents.com Secures $18 Million Series B Investment to Spearhead a New Era in AI-Driven Content Creation: Revolutionizing Enterprise Content Management with Advanced AI Orchestration, Seamlessly Integrating Multiple Large Language Models, and Pioneering Innovative, High-Quality Multilingual Content Solutions for Global Business Markets. The round is led by Sinergia Venture Fund of Alkemia Capital with Thomson Reuters Ventures. Additionally, the Azimut Digitech Fund, under the advisory of FNDX, participated in the round.

NEW YORK, Jan 9, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - Contents.com today announces a new Series B funding round of $18 million, supported by major European and American venture capital funds.

This funding aims to consolidate its leadership position in the market for generating and orchestrating multilingual content for medium and large enterprises, thanks to its proprietary all-in-one technology platform based on artificial intelligence. AI is revolutionizing the way people acquire information and satisfy their thirst for knowledge.

Founded in 2021, Contents.com has rapidly expanded its international presence, now boasting clients in Europe, Latin America, North America, and Asia. Worldwide, medium and large enterprises use the Contents.com SaaS technology platform to manage integrated and coordinated workflows for producing multilanguage and multi-format digital content, including images and videos. The Contents.com platform offers an optimized user experience, integrated with major CMS, eCommerce, and DAM solutions in the enterprise sector. It simplifies the use of the most famous international LLMs (Large Language Models) to produce original content, thereby reducing time and costs while maintaining quality. This facilitates the work of the marketing, ecommerce, and media management departments of client companies.

Since its establishment in 2021, Contents.com has experienced remarkable growth, attracting thousands of customers globally, including several billion-dollar companies, and achieving double-digit year-over-year growth. The company's mission is to integrate AI seamlessly into business operations. This funding will enhance their technological capabilities and expand their global team, reinforcing their leadership in the AI content creation industry.

Sinergia Venture Fund of Alkemia Capital is leading Contents.com's operation, with participation from Thomson Reuters Ventures and others. The capital raised from this initiative is earmarked for significant expansion of Contents.com's international business. This includes enhancing their technological capabilities and solutions, as well as a strategic increase in their corporate staff, with a particular emphasis on growing their Innovation Technology and Sales teams.

"In an era where innovation drives progress, Contents.com aims to assist global companies to stay ahead. On this extraordinary journey, our fundraising philosophy has remained the same: to seek not just funding, but collaborations that align with our values and innovative vision. Series B isn't just a financial milestone, but a demonstration of our bold challenge to the conventions of the tech world. This funding will push us beyond traditional boundaries, revolutionizing high-quality, multilingual content creation globally. We're committed to transforming global communication, connecting ideas and cultures through AI-based advanced solutions. Together with our partners, we're redefining the global tech landscape, making an impact well beyond our corporate growth. We are here with Contents.com to influence global content creation," declares Massimiliano Squillace, CEO & Founder of Contents.com.

"We are excited about our role as the lead investor in the recent capital increase of Contents.com. Our trust in Massimiliano, the founder, and his exceptional team is the foundation of this decision. We strongly believe in their vision and Contents.com's innovative approach to the generative AI market. The generative AI market is in a phase of exponential growth, with forecasts indicating a global market value that could exceed $50 billion by 2026. This technology is opening new frontiers in various sectors, from digital marketing to industrial automation. Contents.com is perfectly positioned to capitalize on these opportunities and drive innovation in this rapidly evolving sector," says Simone Cremonini, Partner of Sinergia Venture Fund of Alkemia Capital.

"The Contents.com team has built an application that enables the practical use of generative AI for enterprise content creation. We are excited to work with them to bring the application's rich capabilities to our teams and to our customers so that in turn, they can create high quality multilingual content,” says Tamara Steffens, Managing Director of Thomson Reuters Ventures.

For this Series B transaction, Contents.com was represented by Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe LLP. An experienced team led by Partner Attilio Mazzilli and Of Counsel Livia Maria Pedroni provided strategic legal advice, underscoring Orrick's commitment to supporting innovation and growth in the technology sector.

About Contents.com

Contents.com is Series B company leader in AI content creation for enterprise, providing a robust AI platform that facilitates the generation of diverse content types including text, audio, video, and animations. The platform is equipped with advanced tools tailored to support a variety of content needs. Its innovative Brand Voice service stands out, allowing businesses to craft content that resonates with their unique brand identity through AI-driven customization. Designed for a wide range of users, from small bloggers to large corporations, Contents.com makes content creation more efficient, creative, and accessible in multiple languages, catering to a global audience. 

For more information, please visit the website www.contents.com and follow us on LinkedIn

Press Contacts
Email: hello@contents.com
Press Office Email: press@contents.com

Via Paolo da Cannobio, 9 – 20122 Milan
304 S Jones Blvd #6089 – Las Vegas, NV 89107

Contact Information
Sara Brianzoni
PR & Event Manager EMEA
sbrianzoni@contents.com 

Martina Relli
PR & Event Specialist
mrelli@contents.com 

Source: Contents.com




Topic: Press release summary
Source: Contents.com
Sectors: Daily Finance
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2024 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
Global Blockchain Show, Dubai, to gather Blockchain and Web3 experts, provide networking opportunities  
Jan 9, 2024 23:11 HKT/SGT
Avance Clinical: Latest Analysis Reveals 65% of US Biotechs Struggle to Identify Suitable CRO Partner  
Jan 9, 2024 22:00 HKT/SGT
doola Raises Strategic Investment From HubSpot Ventures to Scale Support of Small Businesses Globally and Democratize Access to the US Financial Ecosystem  
Jan 9, 2024 21:30 HKT/SGT
HKTDC & UOB Research: 85% of GBA businesses prioritise ASEAN sales  
Jan 9, 2024 17:00 HKT/SGT
Dubai Taxi (DTC) Launches Regular Taxi Service for People of Determination  
Jan 9, 2024 16:00 HKT/SGT
Transgene and NEC Extend their Collaboration to Continue Joint Clinical Development of Neoantigen Cancer Vaccine TG4050  
Tuesday, January 9, 2024 3:30:00 PM
Positioning Asia's Shared Services as Engines of Transformation and Innovation   
Jan 9, 2024 12:11 HKT/SGT
BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc. Announces Receipt of Nasdaq Minimum Bid Price Notification  
Jan 9, 2024 09:00 HKT/SGT
Contents.com $18 Million in Series B Funding to Fuel Global Expansion and Technological Advancements for AI Content Creation and Orchestration  
Jan 9, 2024 08:00 HKT/SGT
2024 HKTDC Hong Kong Toys & Games Fair, Baby Products Fair, Stationery & School Supplies Fair open today  
Jan 8, 2024 18:00 HKT/SGT
More Press release >>
 Events:
CyberSecPhil Conference 2024 (CSP2024)
24  -  25   January
Manila, Philippines
14TH WIEF
6  -  8   February
Abu Dhabi
Insure360 - The Insurance
16   February
Mumbai, India
CDAO Brisbane
27  -  28   February
Brisbane, Australia
Middle East Banking AI & Analytics Summit 2024
29   February
Dubai, UAE
APE 2024
6  -  8   March
Singapore
Data & Analytics in Healthcare
13   March
Melbourne, Australia
BuildTech Asia 2024
19  -  21   March
Singapore
Data Architecture New Zealand
9   April
Auckland, New Zealand
Blockchain Life Forum 2024
15  -  16   April
Dubai, UAE
CDAO Singapore 2024
16  -  17   April
Singapore
Global AI Show
16  -  17   April
Dubai, UAE
Global Blockchain Show
16  -  17   April
Dubai, UAE
CDAO Sydney
7  -  8   May
Sydney, Australia
Future Energy Asia
15  -  17   May
Bangkok, Thailand
Future Mobility Asia
15  -  17   May
Bangkok, Malaysia
World Hydrogen Forum
21  -  22   May
Saudi Arabia
AI & Big Data Expo
5  -  6   June
California, USA
Data Architecture Melbourne
18   June
Melbourne, Australia
Data Architecture Sydney
25   June
Sydney, Australia
InfoComm Asia 2024
17  -  19   July
Bangkok, Thailand
CDAO Indonesia
23   July
Indonesia
2024 World Battery & Energy Storage Industry Expo (WBE 2024)
8  -  10   August
Guangzhou, China
The Business Show Asia 2024
28  -  29   August
Singapore
CDAO Melbourne
2  -  4   September
Melbourne, Australia
Data Architecture Singapore
17   September
Singapore
CDAO Malaysia
15   October
Malaysia
27th Asian Shared Services & Outsourcing Week 2024
15  -  18   October
Singapore
CDAO Perth
22   October
Perth, Australia
EDUtech Asia
5  -  7   November
Singapore
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2024 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       